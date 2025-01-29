New Neighbours spoilers reveal that Max’s mysterious past will catch up with him next month, putting his friends and neighbours in jeopardy.

Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) arrived in Erinsborough under a cloud of secrecy, when his father Shane (Peter O’Brien) brought him from Queensland to Shane’s childhood Melbourne suburb late last year.

It was soon revealed that Max had been forced to flee his home in Brisbane to hide from someone or something, but we’ve been kept in the dark as to what exactly he’s hiding from.

Max has had a turbulent time since moving onto Ramsay Street, where he’s been living in the No. 32 sharehouse alongside Sadie (Emerald Chan), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Vera (Sally-Anne Upton).

He was caught up in the hit-and-run in December’s Season Finale, and worried that he was the intended target of the mysterious driver who smashed into him, Sadie and Seb (Rarmian Newton).

Thankfully for Max, it appears the intended victim was actually Seb, who’d fled Winterton for Erinsborough to escape loan sharks.

Then, he was electrocuted during Erinsborough Lights Up – that time, the intended target was Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), but Max initially feared that it was another attempt at payback by his Queensland enemies.

This week, Max finally admits to Holly what happened, after being spooked by a guy with a Queensland number plate approaching the garage seemingly looking for directions.

Max shuts the garage immediately, fearing that the man was actually one of the guys he’d got on the wrong side of, and Holly demands answers.

Max explains that a friend of his, Kasey, used to work at a bar in Brisbane, when a bunch of dodgy guys began drinking there.

One particular guy kept asking her out, and when she finally agreed to go for a drink with him, he roofied her. Max picked her up to find her passed out, but Kasey refused to let him call the police.

Max took the opportunity to get payback, and tracked down the guy who did it, before giving him a taste of his own medicine by roofying him back.

“I wanted him to know what it felt like,” Max explained.

He then took him to the hinterland and left him to walk home by himself.

However, Max reveals to Holly that his plan backfired – the guy was found suffering from severe heatstroke and could have died, with the story plastered all over the news.

It also transpires that the guy is the younger brother of someone from the Brisbane underworld. While Max claims that the men had no idea who he was, or how to find him, he’s still just waiting for them to track him down to Erinsborough.

Shane insisted that Max move to Erinsborough, hoping that if he laid low for long enough, the danger would pass.

Now, new photos and teasers for February reveal that Max will indeed be tracked down to Erinsborough, leading to a dangerous situation for him and his friends.

Spoilers released earlier this month tell us that “a mystery woman searches for Max” on Tuesday 11th February, and that “a neighbour’s life is placed in jeopardy” the following day.

That neighbour is Aaron (Matt Wilson), who’s seen stumbling back to Ramsay Street from Lassiters, before collapsing in the pool at No. 32, but it’s currently unclear whether this is connected to Max’s ordeal.

On Thursday 13th February, “Max divulges his secret,” presumably telling the rest of his Ramsay Street friends of the danger he’s in.

The following week, on Thursday 20th February, “Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him,” just as Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) returns.

Roxy’s mother is Gemma Ramsay, cousin of Shane Ramsay, making Roxy and Max second cousins, and Max looks delighted to be reunited with her.

The photos show Max and Roxy catching up at Eirene Rising, where Roxy has bagged herself a job helping out Terese, who is struggling with her workload thanks to the ongoing departure of colleagues and neighbours Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Yet Max’s delight at his family reunion doesn’t last long, as danger is lurking just around the corner.

On Monday 24th February, “Max is determined to protect his friends,” with photos showing him on the phone at No. 32, watched on by Aaron, Byron and Andrew (Lloyd Will).

Then that night, “A fun night out takes a sinister turn.”

Photos reveal that at least Holly and Sadie head into the city where they drink at the Back Lane Bar.

However, they’re unaware they’re being watched by a mysterious man named Lachie (Jack Hayes) who’s lurking in the shadows – are Max’s actions in Queensland about to land one of the pair in serious danger?

The following day, Tuesday 25th February, “Ramsay Street fears for one of their own” as “Max’s past comes back to bite.”

Photos from that episode show Byron, Andrew and two other police officers looking frantic out in the bush. Has someone gone missing?

At the same time, Max comes face to face with a sinister man named Carter (Linc Hassler) – just what danger is he in?

On Thursday of that week, “Sadie attempts to regain some normality in her life,” suggesting she may bear the consequences of the actions of the group out for revenge on Max.

Will the gang’s actions spell the end to their revenge, or is the danger for Max only just beginning?

Here’s everything that’s in store in the final two weeks of February:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.

Monday 24th February (Episode 9196 / 293)

Max is determined to protect his friends.

Jane navigates the fallout.

A fun night out takes a sinister turn.

Tuesday 25th February (Episode 9197 / 294)

Ramsay Street fears for one of their own.

Max’s past comes back to bite.

Cara makes a heartbreaking decision.

Krista pushes through with a grand gesture.

Taye lays down an ultimatum.

Wednesday 26th February (Episode 9198 / 295)

An emotional outburst leaves Krista concerned.

Fallon’s emerging feelings threaten the status quo.

Taye and Remi connect.

Vera’s suspicions are piqued.

Thursday 27th February (Episode 9199 / 296)

Jane attempts to get to the bottom of the Eirini Rising and school thefts.

Sadie attempts to regain some normality in her life.