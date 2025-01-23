Next week on Neighbours, as Sebastian continues to undermine Leo, he shocks Krista with a passionate kiss!

Leo (Tim Kano) has been struggling with Seb (Rarmian Newton) being back on the scene since December’s hit-and-run incident, which prompted Krista (Majella Davis) to make amends with her old friend and commit to helping him with his sobriety journey.

Leo has been left feeling like the third wheel in their relationship, especially now that Seb is back living with Krista, despite Leo trying to arrange for him to stay in a hotel room or go to rehab.

Seb and Leo didn’t get off to a good start last year, when Seb did a dine-and-dash stunt at Yarakobi when he first came to Melbourne. His attention-grabbing deed was a way to reconnect with school friend Krista, but left Leo with a huge bill and a lot of resentment.

The stunt was meant to resemble acts from Krista and Seb’s former hedonistic days together, before Krista turned her life around and became sober.

Despite many Ramsay Street residents believing Krista had died on the Lassiters rooftop in the year Neighbours was off the air, it turned out her boyfriend Eden (Costa D’Angelo) had taken her and was controlling her by feeding her drug habit.

When she returned to Erinsborough, she headed to rehab and let go of her old life with the support of Leo’s brother David (Takaya Honda) as her sober companion.

Krista has been glad to have her oldest friend back around, but Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) was wary of Seb moving in due to their past history of reckless behaviour, which she witnessed when working as Krista’s nanny.

However, Krista felt that she was actually the bad influence on Seb when they were growing up and was harbouring guilt for enabling his addictive behaviours. She told Leo that she was responsible for getting him into that way of life from a young age when they were at boarding school together.

Krista attempted to support Seb during his first stint in Ramsay Street last autumn, but when he was followed to Erinsborough by loan sharks, Leo threatened him to leave. However, Seb later got in contact with Krista, asking for $20,000 to repay his loans and keep him out of danger.

He returned to Ramsay Street to ask Krista for another bailout and she gave him an ultimatum: take the money and leave for good or stay and she would help him get sober.

Seb took the money and cut contact, but ended up camping out in an abandoned building on Power Road.

It wasn’t long before the loan sharks were back, and on Christmas Day, with Leo’s accidental tip-off, they sought Seb out on Power Road to run him over! Seb made it out alive but was left with a broken collarbone. It was revealed after the crash that he had returned the money to Krista after realising he made the wrong call.

Since Seb’s return, Leo has been desperate to find a way to stop him from sticking around long-term so he could start to plan his future with Krista.

This week, he discovered that Nicolette (Hannah Monson) had received an airport parking ticket for the day Yaz (Chrishell Stause) left, and used it to blackmail Nic into sacking Seb from his new job at Harold’s.

Next week, Leo tries to find new ways to get Seb to leave town for good. He encourages Seb to think of uni prospects in Sydney, where he had previously studied.

However, tensions between the two spike when Seb shares that he actually plans to get a job at Lassiters instead. Leo struggles further, realising that he’s never going to escape Seb and his interference in his relationship.

Although Leo remains oblivious, Seb shares his theory with Krista that Leo was involved in getting Nicolette to fire him. Krista is sure this can’t be the case and tells Seb he must have got the wrong end of the stick.

As the anniversary of David’s death approaches, Leo thinks about how he has dealt with his grief over the last year, with Krista by his side to support him throughout the period.

Later, Aaron (Matt Wilson), Leo, Nicolette and Krista consider ways to remember David on the anniversary. Seb steps in with a suggestion, proposing to Aaron that he volunteers at the Erinsborough Food Bank as a fitting tribute to David, who he heard from Krista was giving and caring.

Meanwhile, Krista finds out some hard truths about Leo and Nicolette – discovering that Leo asked Nicolette to fire Seb, in exchange for keeping the secret that Nic encouraged Yaz to flee the country.

Leo is desperate to justify his choices, but the couple have to pause their discussions for the anniversary activity. They go to the Food Bank to take part in the family tribute and serve meals but Krista finds it very uncomfortable to be around Leo and Nicolette after their betrayal.

When Seb runs into Leo, Leo makes it clear that he knows his game. But Seb is reassured his plan is working, and that Krista will soon end their relationship and be in his arms.

After sleeping on it, Krista decides to try to mend things with Leo. But not before Seb steps in to advise her otherwise, claiming Leo’s toxic and not good for her!

Caught up in the moment and believing he has what she deserves, Seb shocks Krista by going in for a passionate kiss!

Will Seb get his way and end Krista and Leo’s engagement?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th January (Episode 9176 / 273)

The neighbours come together for Erinsborough Lights Up.

Nicolette learns a shocking truth.

A resident falls victim to a sizzling trap.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 9177 / 274)

Nicolette keeps a controversial secret.

Jane hits it off with a mystery man.

Sebastian’s desperation reaches new levels.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 9178 / 275)

Leo crosses a line. Jane makes a bold move.

Byron suffers in order to make amends.

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 9179 / 276)

Nicolette conspires to protect her secret.

Aaron makes a heartbreaking decision.

Byron thwarts Sadie’s mission.

A mystery intruder flies under Andrew’s radar.

Monday 27th January (Episode 9180 / 277)

An uninvited house guest reveals their identity.

Nell is rattled by an accusation.

A neighbour says goodbye to Ramsay Street.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 9181 / 278)

Dex and JJ hide a troublesome secret.

Jane comes face to face with a shocking discovery.

Paul’s grief rears its head.

Wednesday 29th January (Episode 9182 / 279)

Jane makes a difficult decision. Holly finds herself a new project.

Leo’s underhanded deal comes under pressure.

Thursday 30th January (Episode 9183 / 280)

Aaron’s plans to commemorate David come under threat.

Sebastian drives a wedge between Krista and Leo.

Holly uncovers a friend’s hidden truth.