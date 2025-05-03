Next week on Coronation Street, Eileen struggles as Julie passes away, Theo’s daughter targets Todd, Dee-Dee admits she’s bonding with her baby, and Kit is haunted by his past.

1) Eileen is devastated as Julie passes away

The day that Eileen has been dreading comes far sooner than anticipated next week, as sister Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) tragically passes away.

Following a surprise return to Weatherfield in February, Julie eventually revealed to her family that she had been diagnosed with stage four sarcoma, and wasn’t expected to survive beyond the summer.

After persuasion from her loved ones, Julie moved into No.11 in order to live out her final months, and even resumed her romance with former partner Brian (Peter Gunn).

In a few short weeks, Julie’s pain has been becoming increasingly difficult for her to cope with, leading Brian to organise a wheelchair for her to move about in.

Next week, Julie takes a moment to record a video on her phone, reflecting on the theme of love. Meanwhile, George is busy organising a romantic evening to show Eileen how much she means to him—but his plans don’t go down well.

Eileen’s quick to point out he was actually meant to be taking her and Julie on a day trip to the lake, which he’s forgotten all about.

Determined to keep the day on track, Eileen books a cab and the sisters head off together.

At the lakeside, they pause to take in the peaceful surroundings. Julie is particularly reflective, as she shares that there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.

When George later returns to No.11, he comes across one of Julie’s videos, where she encourages Eileen to reconsider her future with him and perhaps call time on their relationship.

Back at the lakeside, Julie sends Eileen off for refreshments. But when she returns, she’s met with a devastating sight—Julie lying still, her eyes closed.

Panic sets in as Eileen rushes to check for signs of life, but it’s too late. Julie has gone.

Later in the week, as Eileen struggles to come to terms with Julie’s passing, George is preoccupied with the impact of Julie’s last words to Eileen and what it means for their future. His concerns only add to Eileen’s frustration in her time of grief.

Will Eileen take heed of her beloved sister’s final piece of advice?

2) Millie targets Todd

Also in the Grimshaw household, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is unsettled when he learns from Danielle (Natalie Anderson), the spurned wife of his lover Theo (James Cartwright), that Theo has gone missing.

It turns out he hasn’t strayed far, as a clearly intoxicated Theo is soon seen staggering along Victoria Street, where he finds himself in a tense confrontation with Mick (Joe Layton).

Things escalate quickly as Mick shoves Theo up against a van, with a shocked Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) witnessing the scene.

Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) steps in just in time, pulling Mick away and sending him on his way.

Alone, Theo breaks down in front of Billy, clearly overwhelmed by the situation.

Things take another turn when Theo’s daughter, Millie, confronts Todd and Theo at the undertakers. As she demands answers from her dad, Todd is visibly uncomfortable.

Later in the week, after hearing a car alarm outside the undertakers, Todd is shocked to find the hearse covered in paint and discovers that Millie is responsible.

As she accuses Todd of tearing her family apart, Theo steps in to defend her, adding fuel to the already tense situation.

3) Is Dee-Dee having second thoughts?

Meanwhile, this past week saw Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) decide to help out with taking care of newborn daughter Laila, despite her attempts to avoid prolonged contact in advance of giving her up for adoption.

The plan was for Dee-Dee’s brother James (Jason Callender) to take Laila, but his mercy dash back to the US after partner Danny was involved in an accident has seen the Baileys juggling childcare between them.

Dee-Dee’s worst fears look as though they’re about to be realised though, as she opens up to Eileen and admits that she’s afraid of getting too close and risking heartbreak. Eileen gently tells her that sometimes it’s best to follow her heart.

Later that day, Ronnie is touched when he sees Dee-Dee letting her guard down and cooing over Laila. Dee-Dee eventually turns to Alya (Sair Khan) and admits that she’s started to feel a real bond forming with her baby.

Alya listens thoughtfully before encouraging her to reconsider her original plan, sure that James would be able to forgive her in time if Dee-Dee changed her mind about giving up Laila.

4) Is Bobby Lauren’s blackmailer?

Elsewhere, Lauren remains on edge over the anonymous messages she’s been receiving, blackmailing her over the knowledge that she was driving the florists van when it crashed near the precinct.

Lauren had been attempting to stop Betsy (Sydney Martin) from trashing the van when they saw Tracy (Kate Ford) approaching and panicked, hopping into the front and driving off.

Betsy offered to take the blame for Lauren, who doesn’t even have a licence, knowing that she could be separated from baby Frankie.

Next week, Lauren tells Bobby (Jack Carroll) the threatening messages seem to have stopped, but she’s not convinced the person behind them is finished, and is instead lying low.

Later in the week, Bobby offers to help Lauren check out some rental listings for flats, but she insists she can manage on her own. When she realises just how steep the prices are, Lauren admits she needs to find work and fast. Aadi (Adam Hussain) steps in, offering to put in a good word at Freshco.

But just as she starts to think things are settling, another message arrives—this time with a demand for £500, along with a threat to go to the police if she doesn’t pay up. Rattled, Lauren confides in Betsy, sharing her growing suspicion that Bobby could actually be the one behind the messages, doing it as a way to stay close to her.

Determined to find out the truth, Lauren hatches a plan. Heading to the meeting point at the precinct, she plants some decoy cash, and she and Betsy lie in wait to see who turns up.

Could Bobby really be the one behind it all?

5) Kit’s past comes back to haunt him

At Weatherfield Police Station, Kit (Jacob Roberts) is blindsided by a ghost from his past when Lisa (Vicky Myers) informs him that Mick has been brought in for questioning over an assault—and she wants Kit to lead the interview.

Although Mick and wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) have been living on Mawdsley Street for some time now, and have become heavily involved with Kit’s sister Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell), the two have not yet crossed paths.

But it’s clear that Kit is masking his unease as he hears Mick’s name, and when he later enters the interview room, Mick seems amused to see him.

Struggling to keep his composure, Kit skims over the details and abruptly ends the interview, releasing Mick without charge.

But the encounter doesn’t end there. Outside the interview room, Mick corners Kit with a knowing look, and tells him that they need to talk.

Does Mick have something on Kit?

6) Jenny struggles

At the Rovers, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) is struggling in the aftermath of Daisy’s (Charlotte Jordan) dramatic exit—a betrayal that left her £60,000 out of pocket, after Daisy made off with the money Jenny had earmarked to help buy the pub.

Confiding in Rita (Barbara Knox), Jenny reflects on how everything’s fallen apart. But Rita isn’t having any of it, gently pushing her to move forward.

She reminds Jenny that while things haven’t gone to plan, there’s still a future to be had—and she should make the most of it while she’s in good health.

Later in the week, with ownership of the Rovers now officially in Carla’s (Alison King) hands, Ryan breaks the news that he’s no longer answering to Jenny. The reality hits hard, underlining just how much Jenny’s lost.

Meanwhile, Glenda gives a pair of prospective buyers a tour of the pub, but her lukewarm sales pitch doesn’t go unnoticed, with Ryan left wondering if she’s deliberately trying to put people off!

7) Mick pranks Liam

Also next week, Mick makes his mark elsewhere as be begins work at the builder’s yard, which has just been taken over by Gary (Mikey North).

Teens Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) and Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) also join Gary for a day of work experience at the yard, and Mick can’t resist winding Liam up with some typical workplace pranks.

As Mick instructs Liam to pick up a large sack, Liam ends up covered in dry cement. Liam puts on a brave face and laughs it off, determined to fit in with the rest of the crew.

Gary later convinces Maria to join him for a drink with Mick, but will the pair come to regret having Mick working at the yard as he targets their son?

