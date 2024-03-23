Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Justin feels he and Leah are at the end of the road, as Valerie opens up to Theo about her past.

As Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) continue to navigate their way back to each other, newcomer Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) finally opens up about why she had been staying in a mental health clinic.

Valerie had been Leah’s roommate during her own stay at the clinic, after she had a sleep deprivation induced psychotic episode and held Justin at knifepoint in the diner.

Since her return to Summer Bay, Leah has been staying at Summer Bay House with Alf (Ray Meagher), Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn (Emily Symons), afraid to get close to Justin in case she has a relapse.

Valerie turned up unexpectedly soon after Leah’s return, claiming that her counsellors had thought she was ready to leave after eight months of treatment.

Valerie has made it her mission to try and bring Leah and Justin back together, but has revealed very little about her own past.

Next week, Justin continues to try and manufacture ways to bump into Leah, hanging out at the diner at every opportunity just in case she happens to pop in.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) notices and comments to him that it’s “a little bit sad”, and so he decides to head over to Summer Bay House.

Leah isn’t too happy to find Justin waiting for her when she returns, having already felt pressured by Justin in recent weeks.

She agrees to talk, but explains that she’s not ready for spontaneous visits just yet.

Valerie later heads over to the garage and tells Justin not to give up. She assures him that he was all Leah spoke of whilst in the clinic, but Justin doesn’t seem convinced.

When he later tells Theo (Matt Evans) that it feels like they’re getting to the end of the road, Theo tells Justin that Valerie’s right, given that she’d be the best person to understand Leah’s state of mind right now.

Leah’s surprised when she later receives a dinner invite from Justin, which Valerie convinces her to accept.

Leah heads back home that evening with Valerie for support, and when Valerie asks Theo to sing them something to lighten the mood, their eyes meet over Theo’s dulcet tones—much to Leah’s delight.

Hoping to nurture the spark she just witnessed, Leah suggests that Valerie and Theo go for a drink together at Salt whilst Justin walks her back to Summer Bay House.

Justin sees this as a positive step, but as the two say their goodnights on the verandah, Justin goes to kiss Leah. Leah suddenly panics, and asks Justin to leave as she rushes inside.

Has Justin pushed things too far and taken their progress back to step one?

Meanwhile, Theo and Valerie are getting on like a house on fire, as Valerie explains that she’s from the Gold Coast and was doing a marketing degree in Brisbane when she had to drop out due to a death in the family. She’s reluctant to talk about it further when Theo asks however.

The next day, Theo apologises if he overstepped the mark by asking about her family.

Valerie explains that she was thrown as no-one has asked about her past for quite some time, except for the counsellors at the clinic.

After Theo tells her about how Leah and Justin took him in following his father Dimitri’s (Salvatore Coco) abuse, Valerie feels comfortable with opening up about her own painful past.

Valerie explains how she was a bit of a wild child who was always partying a bit too hard, with her brother Josh always having to bail her out. After picking her up from a party that she wasn’t ready to leave, Valerie had tried to open the car door as they were driving home.

With Josh momentarily distracted by Valerie, he lost control of the car and crashed. Josh was pronounced dead at the scene, and Valerie’s parents never forgave her.

The counsellors at the clinic have told Valerie that she needs to work on forgiving herself, but she can’t get past the fact that she destroyed her entire family in one fell swoop.

Will being in Summer Bay bring Valerie the closure she needs, like all those troubled people before her?

