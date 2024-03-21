Home and Away Spoilers – Remi’s stubbornness lands him in danger

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi’s stubbornness threatens to put him in serious danger, while Mackenzie and Levi struggle to keep away from each other.

Bree (Julet Godwin) had been refusing to leave Remi’s (Adam Rowland) side following a risky operation after he was knocked off his bike, which became a problem when Bree had bad news from home.

Her father had been in an accident whilst working on a building site, and was on life support.

Bree attempted to keep up a facade in front of Remi, but after confessing all to Kirby (Angelina Thomson), it was Remi’s friend and bandmate who told him what was going on, against Bree’s instructions.

Bree was convinced to go and be with her family, with Remi assuring her that he was doing fine and that Kirby would keep her updated on any developments.

But as soon as Bree had left his hospital room, Remi asked Kirby to call him a nurse to sort out some pain relief, clearly having been struggling the whole time but keeping it together for Bree’s sake.

Next week, Remi is finally well enough to return home, though he has something of a rough trip in the Lyrik van, with Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) seemingly finding every speed hump in the Northern Districts. After Eden helps Remi onto the sofa, he asks Kirby for some of his painkillers.

When Remi later talks to Bree on the phone, it quickly becomes clear that he’s keeping the news of his return to the share house under wraps.

He explains to Eden and Kirby that Bree needs to be with her father right now, and he knows that if she knew the truth then she’d be on the first plane home to look after him.

Eden agrees to keep Remi’s secret but Kirby is uneasy, particularly after promising Bree that she’d keep her in the loop.

When Kirby and Eden later argue about the deception, a fed up Remi emerges from his bedroom to tell them to stop. Eden is immediately concerned however, noticing that Remi is out of breath.

After returning to bed, Remi is still struggling. When Eden brings him his painkillers he takes a whole handful of them, explaining that he doesn’t care as they’re not working on easing his pain.

When Kirby hears from Bree, she reluctantly lies to her, with Remi reaffirming that she must not know.

The girls are torn as they can see that Remi is in a bad way, and wonder whether he was let out of hospital too soon.

Kirby is just about to phone the hospital when Remi stops her—the doctors had warned him it would hurt like hell, so just stay out of it.

When Eden later finds Remi sat on the bathroom floor with his head over a bucket (presumably they have no toilet in there), she believes Kirby was right, he needs to go back to the emergency department.

Remi being Remi however, he’s steadfast that he’s not going back to the hospital and shuts the door on her.

Eden is then faced with a dilemma–she knows Remi needs help, but the very person who could give her advice is the same person Remi is refusing to allow them to inform.

As she scrolls through her phone, another option presents itself—but will Eden be able to get over her own pride and reach out to her big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) for help?

Meanwhile, Levi has been sticking around Summer Bay with things to do, or rather someone.

Having started up a fling with patient Mackenzie (Emily Weir) after she planted a kiss on him, Levi was eventually forced to reveal to Mac that he has a wife back home in the city, Imogen.

Mac was furious that she had inadvertently become ‘the other woman’, particularly after seeing what her father Rick’s (Mark Lee) affairs had done to her mother Tanya.

Having thrown Levi out, Mac later visited the motel, hoping that there was an explanation. Were they in an open marriage? Was Imogen cruel to him? Levi confirms that he has a perfectly happy marriage with Imogen, the only issue was that he’s now met Mac.

After Levi explained that he was leaving for the city tomorrow, and therefore this could be their last meeting, the pair couldn’t help themselves as they ended up back in bed together.

But Mac was left wracked with guilt when Imogen called Levi on his mobile as they lay in bed afterwards.

As we return to the scene next week, Mac is already dressed by the time Levi finishes the phone call with his wife. Levi offers to drive her home but she declines, saying it would be best to leave things there.

Levi later calls around at the farmhouse, unable to get Mac out of his head.

As he explains that lying to Imogen felt wrong, he admits that sleeping with Mac felt right. Mac points out that a one-night-stand is a mistake, but more than once is a full-blown affair, and does he really want to be that man?

Levi assures Mac that he wants to be with her, and he’ll be waiting at the motel should she change her mind before he leaves town.

As Levi goes to depart the next morning, he opens the door to find Mac stood there. But she explains that this is simply a final goodbye, she’s not interested in being part of an affair.

With Levi finished up at the hospital, and Eden not wanting to work on building a relationship with her estranged brother, it appears Levi has no reason to return to Summer Bay/ As they say their goodbyes, Mac is ready to draw a line under the whole thing.

That is, until Levi receives an unexpected phone call from his little sister…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 25th March (Episode 8191)

Mackenzie wants Levi – but at what cost? Rose’s promotion causes problems. John and Roo go head-to-head.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 8192)

Mali and Rose are on the rocks. Roo’s alone in her investigation. Cash confides in Harper.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 8193)

Can Justin reconnect with Leah? Cash works on a new case. Felicity finds peace with her past.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 8194)

Valerie shares her painful history. Leah takes the next step. Remi lies to Bree.

Friday 29th March (Episode 8195)

Mackenzie and Levi are drawn together. Harper feels alone. Remi and Eden get shock news.