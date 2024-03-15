Neighbours releases spoilers and photos for early April

Neighbours has released its first spoilers and photos for April 2024, as Felix and JJ face the consequences of their actions, Haz arouses suspicion, and Aaron is hit with a fresh wave of grief.

Next week’s episodes see Chelsea (Viva Bianca) decide she’s going to get pregnant with Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) baby, but she quickly hits a setback when Paul admits he sees their time together as nothing more than a bit of fun.

Hurt, Chelsea ramps up her plans, doing everything she can to get Paul into bed. At the end of March, a vengeful Chelsea “takes things too far”, as Krista (Majella Davis) “faces her darkest hour.”

Yet at the end of April, Chelsea faces a new challenge, with photos showing her in Paul’s Lassiters office, getting close to a mysterious man as she “puts herself in a vulnerable situation”.

Who is the man and which of Chelsea’s various schemes is he connected to?

Also next week, Harold’s Café owner Haz (Shiv Palekar) is devastated to enter the coffee shop to find it’s been smashed up overnight.

Shocking enough, right? Well, he soon receives a video showing him carrying out the act, leaving us wondering whether Haz actually did the crime, or if he has an evil twin…

He won’t be able to keep the secret for long. The new spoilers tell us that Haz “faces tough scrutiny” in April, and on Wednesday 10th April, “Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) confronts her suspicions.”

What will she find out? It seems like it’ll be something interesting, as on Thursday 11th April, Mac’s “morals put her in a difficult predicament.”

Will she be forced to choose between her boyfriend and her moral compass?

Over the next fortnight, Felix (James Beaufort) reveals that he’s planning on stealing construction equipment from his new job at the Eirene Rising development. He’s planning to work with Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) to pull it off, with the pair then planning to skip town.

The following week, JJ (Riley Bryant) “suffers a moral dilemma” in the wake of his decision to be Felix’s alibi after the Harold’s break-in, as the pair’s inappropriate bond grows.

It looks like Felix’s planned robbery of the Eirene Rising construction material doesn’t go well. In the first episode of next month, “Felix faces a setback”, but it looks like JJ comes to his rescue, a decision which will have “catastrophic consequences.”

Photos from Wednesday 3rd April show things going wrong during the robbery, as the secret father and son team up. Felix tries to hold JJ back as the teenager reels in shock from what’s just happened…

By Monday 8th April, “Andrew makes a difficult decision.”

That may well be the decision to arrest his own brother, with photos from the episode showing Felix being escorted through the complex to the station…

JJ doesn’t get off scot-free either, with Remi (Naomi Rukavina) appearing to march her son down to the station when she and Cara (Sara West) discover the part he played.

What now for the Rodwell and Varga-Murphy families? We can’t imagine Remi and Cara will be best pleased that Felix led JJ astray… but it can’t be too long until the secret of JJ’s parentage comes out once and for all.

Felix won’t be the only one keeping Andrew busy in April. He’s set to discover that his teenage daughter is dating the older and more experienced Byron (Xavier Molyneux), and he and Wendy “struggle to accept their evolving relationship” with an all-grown-up Sadie (Emerald Chan).

With the new photos showing Andrew writing up a ticket while talking to Byron, this may not end well…

Aaron is set for a “fresh wave of grief” after receiving a “haunting phone call” at the end of the month.

When Jane realises that she’s been targeted by someone with cruel intentions, it seems the two may be connected…

What is going on?

We also get the return of Karl (Alan Fletcher) in April – seemingly without Susan, as Jackie Woodburne’s planned time off from the show continues.

As Karl ramps up his health kick, it leads to an “urgent code brown,” which is a spoiler that nobody needed.

Finally, “Paul reassesses his living situation,” while “Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.”

Here are all of the spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of April:

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie.

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.

Before then, there are still two more weeks of March episodes to go. Here’s what’s coming up over the next fortnight:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.

