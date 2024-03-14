Next week on Neighbours, as Haz and Mackenzie find Harold’s Cafe completely trashed, it seems the culprit could be very close to home…

In next Tuesday’s episode, Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) hit a milestone in their fledgling relationship as they trade their own cute versions of ‘I love you’.

Has is also shocked to learn that his beloved Harold’s Café has won a council business award, and while he’s initially uncomfortable with the attention, he eventually allows himself to bask in the glory. It seems like everything is looking up for the coffee enthusiast and budding businessman.

Yet Haz and Mackenzie’s happiness is cut short in next Wednesday’s episode, as they head to the café to find it completely trashed!

With teenage tearaway Slade Westall having Charlie Di Stefano previously got on Haz’s bad side by making a mess in the café, leading to Haz kicking him out, could he be to blame? Or is the perpetrator a lot closer to home?

The Ramsay Street spirit sees the residents pull together to clean up the mess, and Haz is soon able to re-open Harold’s, touched by the support of his community.

In the following episode, Andrew (Lloyd Will) sets about investigating, and he’s forced to follow police procedure and ask his brother Felix (James Beaufort) about his whereabouts at the time of the break-in.

While it’s standard procedure considering Felix is a known criminal out on parole, Felix is overly defensive. He isn’t responsible, but he’s triggered by the feeling that this is yet another example of his family doubting him.

A huge shock then comes when Haz is sent a video of him smashing up his own café. He turns into a quiet ball of anxiety as he keeps the damning evidence to himself, pushing away Mackenzie and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) as they continue to rally around him.

Haz, what have you done?

Mackenzie later realises the potential windfall that Haz will make from his comprehensive insurance policy. As the house discuss Haz’s as-yet-unseen brother, who many have described as looking ‘exactly like Haz,’ it leaves some lingering questions.

Did Haz really trash Harold’s as an insurance job? Or was the perpetrator not even Haz at all, but an identical twin brother?

Despite Felix having nothing to do with the Harold’s break-in, his strong denial makes Andrew more curious as to what his brother might be hiding, especially when he can’t provide a reliable alibi.

The growing police interest in Felix also worries JJ (Riley Bryant), who is finding himself increasingly drawn to the new arrival.

Last week’s episodes saw Felix and JJ club together to get one over on Slade as they put a nail in Slade’s car tyre, and JJ doesn’t want that shocking act to be discovered.

At Felix’s ‘Welcome to Ramsay Street’ party, a confrontation erupts between Andrew and Felix, over Felix’s failure to admit where he was the night of the break-in. Things then take a surprising turn when JJ steps in and dishonestly states that he is Felix’s alibi.

Of course, what nobody knows is that Felix himself has made a deal with Slade, with the pair planning to work together on a criminal act before leaving Erinsborough together.

While Andrew may be doubting his brother, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), can only see the good in him – in fact, she’s starting to develop a crush on the newcomer after getting to know him at Harold’s.

She’s been to make a good impression on him at his welcome party, and is adamant that Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) comes with her, wanting to get her out of No. 28.

Melanie’s night of passion with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) has made her retreat once again, anxious about what the street will think of her following the shock revelation.

Melanie’s unsure about accompanying Holly, having not been invited by the Rodwells. When she runs into Wendy, she delicately asks whether she can come, and Wendy’s overly-politeness gets the better of her as she falsely claims that Melanie would be more than welcome.

In truth, Wendy feels deeply uncomfortable considering her loyalty is with Terese, and an awkward situation unfolds when Melanie overhears Wendy voicing her unease to Jane (Annie Jones) at the party.

Wendy quickly apologises when she realises that Melanie has over hard her, but Melanie soon finds her strength. She decides that she won’t be ashamed any longer; she loves Toadie, they both made the decision to spend the night together, and she isn’t going to hide away like some scarlet woman any longer…

Is romance on the cards for Holly and Felix, and what will Felix’s girlfriend Jools have to say about Holly’s flirtation when she turns up at the welcome party…?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.

