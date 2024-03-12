Next week on Neighbours, Toadie attempts to win Terese back after his cheating is uncovered, but will she give him another chance?

Well, well, well. The moment everybody knew was eventually going to arrive, arrived in dramatic fashion in last Thursday’s episode as Toadie (Ryan Moloney) kissed ex-wife Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Melanie and Toadie married in Neighbours’ then-finale in July 2022, but by the time we returned to Erinsborough in September 2023, they had broken up and Toadie was getting married to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Terese always feared that history would eventually repeat itself, having been cheated on once before by ex-husband Brad (Kip Gamblin).

She’s been suspicious of Melanie’s intentions ever since she returned to Ramsay Street during Neighbours’ flashback week last year, but in recent weeks she’s been spending too much time with her ex-husband Paul (Stefan Dennis), pushing new husband Toadie to breaking point.

Toadie and Terese have been barely talking, and Toadie finally realised that his marriage was at breaking point. He told Melanie that he was putting a stop to whatever was going on between them, and organised a night alone for him and Terese.

Yet with Terese preoccupied with Josh’s missing memorial plaque, and her ex-husband’s grief over David’s (Takaya Honda) recent death, his plans were always going to end in disaster.

Toadie turned to Melanie after learning that Terese had cancelled their planned date night to spend more time with Paul, with no idea that Terese had actually accompanied Paul to a local tip to hunt down the missing plaque.

The pair kissed, before heading inside into No. 28, where they spent the night together.

It didn’t take long for Terese to learn the truth, as Melanie’s confession to Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was accidentally broadcast over the walkie-talkies at the Lassiters’ Longest Lie-In event.

This week, Terese reels in shock after the confession and rushes home, where she immediately texts Paul, leaning on her inappropriate crutch once again.

Melanie, meanwhile, hopes that things being out in the open will allow her and Toadie to finally be together.

Yet things don’t go her way, as Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) confronts Melanie and accuses her of destroying their family, while Toadie assures her that their night together was a mistake: Terese is the woman he wants to be with!

Terese later encounters Melanie and congratulates her on “winning,” but Melanie passes on the message that Toadie isn’t interested, Terese is the one for him.

Later, Melanie puts away her wedding ring, as it seems she’s closed the lid on her relationship with Toadie once and for all… just a few days late.

Despite this, Terese doesn’t feel able to be with someone who would betray her so badly. She’s later visited by a heartbroken Nell at her new hotel room at Lassiters, who offers her undivided loyalty and love.

When Andrew (Lloyd Will) talks things through with Toadie, he’s surprised when Toadie refutes the idea of a separation from Terese, reiterating that he’s determined to save his marriage.

Later this week, when Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) tries to defend Nell from Erinsborough’s star bully Slade (Charlie Di Stefano), the gang lock Hugo in Slade’s car boot.

Nell rushes to tell Andrew (Lloyd Will), and Terese and Toadie are shocked and terrified when they learn of the development, with the fraught emotions between them only make the crisis more difficult to navigate.

Toadie wishes his family could support each other, while they all desperately wait for the police to find Hugo…

In next week’s episodes, Paul tells a broken Terese that she needs to feel surrounded by unconditional love, and suggests that she visit her kids in Adelaide.

Terese is won over by the idea, while Toadie feels defeated, realising that his wife is slipping away from him, with her trip spoiling his opportunity to win her back.

When Nell clocks her dad’s defeatist attitude, she convinces him to fight. Toadie writes Terese a letter, begging her to meet him at the camping spot where they first kissed.

Photos show Toadie alone at the campsite, hoping that his wife will accept his invitation to spend some time alone and repair their marriage.

Will Terese join him, or catch her flight to Adelaide?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.