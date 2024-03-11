Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea makes a new plan to get her hands on Paul Robinson’s money, while JJ approaches Felix for more self-defence advice.

Ever since Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) made her debut appearance on Ramsay Street in mid-January, she’s been after one thing – Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) money.

Her motives became clear when we saw her pouring over a document containing the Robinson family tree.

She claimed that she had arrived in Erinsborough to be closer to her sister, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West), but in reality her cosmetics business was failing, she was in debt, and she was hoping that businessman Paul would be just the man to turn things around.

She started off lightly, convincing Paul to let her set up a pop-up stall at the Lassiters complex, and hitting Paul up for investment.

Yet she faced multiple setbacks when Krista (Majella Davis) shut the stall down after discovering she didn’t have insurance, and Paul soon told her that he wouldn’t be able to invest in her business.

However, that didn’t deter her, and she started with Plan B: getting into Paul’s pants and making herself his next wife, even going so far as to practice her new ‘Chelsea Robinson’ signature, and breaking into Rebecchi Law to investigate Paul’s will.

Her plan seemed to be working, and Paul relished the attention from an attractive female, eschewing concerns from those around him that Chelsea was only after his money.

“So she’s attracted to my money, who cares?” Paul retorted. “I’m attracted to my money.”

David’s (Takaya Honda) untimely death helped things along, when Chelsea took it upon herself to comfort the grieving father.

Taking advantage of Paul’s grief, she convinced him to make her Lassiters Acting General Manager, and began throwing her weight around, much to Krista’s chagrin.

This week, Krista’s Lassiters Lie-In event goes off without a hitch, despite Chelsea’s attempts to derail it by changing the rosters to ensure it’s understaffed.

With Krista successfully turning things around, Paul judges the event to be a huge success. Chelsea then tries to undermine Krista by criticising her further ideas, but a newly emboldened Krista shuts her down by telling her she’ll be working with Paul directly from now on.

Chelsea is left feeling further on the outer when Paul gives Krista a bouquet of flowers as a reward. It’s not clear whether he’s generally warmed to her, or is doing it as a path to a renewed relationship with Leo (Tim Kano), but whatever his motives, it leaves Chelsea feeling completely on the sidelines.

Leo later accepts Krista’s invitation to attend her baby’s ultrasound. He’s deleted to see her confidence bloom, and later gives Paul a brief thank you for acknowledging her.

Seeing that being kind to Krista is his path to Leo, Paul then gives Krista the opportunity to brief Lucy and the Lassiters International team on the Lie-In.

When Paul then organises a thoughtful gesture for ex-wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who is reeling after the revelation that Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) spent the night together, Chelsea feels her hold slipping away.

She asks Paul whether it’s time for his solicitors to re-evaluate his will, including removing the provision he’s made for his ex-wife, but Paul dismisses her concerns. It’s clear he’ll never be ready to let Terese go.

Knowing she needs to do something drastic, Chelsea takes another look at Paul’s will, absorbing the names of his children and the gifts he’s leaving for them.

Then, in her most devious move yet, she discards her contraceptive pills, before heading back to Paul and going on the seduction offensive…

Is Paul about to find himself fathering yet another child?

Elsewhere next week, off the back of psyching out Slade, JJ (Riley Bryant) approaches Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) brother Felix (James Beaufort) for more self-defence advice.

Felix is hit hard as he realises how much his potential son JJ is relying on him and he withdraws, leaving JJ feeling let down.

Later, Felix reveals to Andrew that JJ was asking him for ‘street’ moves, the brothers’ conversation turns to Felix’s belief that he fits the cliché of a ‘bad guy’, while Andrew has always been the good guy.

The pair talk honestly about their upbringing, as adopted child Andrew struggles to process the effect that his parents’ favouritism had on his brother.

As Andrew fully commits to helping Felix onto the straight and narrow, he’s unaware that his brother has been teeing up buyers for the construction materials he plans to steal from the Eirene Rising development…

It seems Felix isn’t as committed to leaving behind his ‘bad boy’ past as he claims.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.