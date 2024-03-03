This week on Home and Away in Australia, Tane lashes out when his care for baby Maia comes under question from local gossips.

Since finding a 3-month-old on the beach last month, Tane (Ethan Browne) has barely left her side at Northern Districts Hospital as they began a search for emergency foster carers, to the point where his friends have begun showing concern.

Having immediately forged a bond with the baby, Tane was adamant that he would be the one to take care of her, but was thwarted when Harper (Jessica Redmayne) explained that he wouldn’t be able to as he doesn’t have permanent residency in Australia.

“Tane has been visiting the baby regularly at the hospital, which the staff begin to notice, but he feels protective of her,” Ethan Browne told TV Week.

Rather than have her known as ‘Baby X’, Tane came up with the name Maia, the Maori word for courage. However, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) explained that the name shouldn’t leave the hospital room. If it was made public, it may make the real parents feel as though they’re further disassociated from the child.

When Alf (Ray Meagher) found a stranger sniffing around the surf club, taking pictures of the donations form and appeal poster, he found that it was Coastal News journalist Peter Rolfe. Alf has read some of Peter’s sensationalistic articles in the past, and refused to talk to him.

Dana wasn’t as clued up, however. After handing Peter a poster, she let slip that the baby was doing well, and that she knew so as she was a nurse at the hospital. Peter immediately latched onto his newfound source and invited Dana for a drink.

Dana was so concerned with showing new crush Xander (Luke Van Os) that she was out with a guy, and therefore not still caught up on him, that she failed to realise that Peter was merely fishing for information on the baby.

She accidentally revealed the name that the baby had been given, explaining that it was Tane who had suggested it, and gave Peter enough info to identify who exactly Tane was.

It didn’t take long for an article to appear on the Coastal News website, with Alf, Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) all reading it in distaste as they saw the unsavoury angle they’d taken.

As well as accusing Rose and her fellow officers of incompetence, the publication went on to question Tane’s obsession with baby Maia, whilst also bringing up the fact that both of his late brothers, Mikaere and Ari had done time for armed robbery.

Alf was further incensed the next morning when the print version of the paper was delivered, showing a photo of Tane on the front page.

This week, as reported in TV Week, Harper has to apologise to Tane as she hands him a copy of the Coastal News with his face plastered all over it. Not only does it identify him, but also the fact that he owns the gym at the surf club.

When Peter later decides to pay a visit to the hospital to fish for more gossip, he comes face to face with Tane, who doesn’t appreciate his presence.

Tane angrily lashes out at Peter, who is forced to leave the hospital. But will he cause further issues for Tane as a result, as he threatens to make a formal complaint?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Remi is quickly caught out by Bree over his motorbike subterfuge.

Bree was horrified when Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and Justin (James Stewart) presented Remi with his newly fixed motorbike last week, following the accident in the season finale that nearly cost the Lyrik guitarist his life.

Bree hadn’t liked the idea of Remi looking after the bike for his friend Mercedes (Amali Golden) in the first place, and whilst she came to enjoy a ride on it herself in the days before the accident, Bree has made it clear to Remi since that she didn’t approve of him becoming a biker again.

Reminding him that motorcyclists are known amongst the medical profession as organ donors, Bree issued Remi with an ultimatum after catching him sitting on the bike and revving the engine—if he got back on that bike again, their relationship was over.

As he spoke to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) about Bree, it seemed that she managed to convince him to see things from Bree’s point of view, having sat by his side in the hospital watching him fight for his life.

“I love that bike, but I love you more,” Remi told Bree after he apologised to her. “I’m hanging up my jacket, I’m never getting on that bike again.”

However it quickly became apparent that Remi was lying, after we saw him on the phone to Justin asking whether he’d be able to store his bike at the garage for a month or two.

When Remi told Bree that he was speaking to Mercedes, who was arranging for the bike to be picked up, Bree thanked him again for his understanding and was astonished at how quickly he’d changed his mind.

As a promo for tonight’s episode shows, Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are pleased to see Remi up and about in the surf club with Bree.

Justin nearly drops Remi in it by commenting he’ll be back on his bike before he knows it, but when Bree questions Remi on it, he insists Justin was just talking in general.

But despite his fragility, we soon see Remi back on the bike and taking it for a ride around Summer Bay.

When Eden later discovers Remi’s secret, he tells her that he can’t have Bree finding out.

“What?” Eden replies. “That you’re LYING to her?”

In the end, Remi decides to come clean to Bree.

“I lied about the bike,” he tells her. “I never had any intention of getting rid of it.”

Is this the final curtain for Remi and Bree?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 4th March (Episode 8217)

Mackenzie fears she’s been exposed. Remi is caught in a lie. Justin and Leah set a date.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 8218)

Remi comes clean to Bree. Tane is dragged in the Coastal News. Roo finds a clue, or is it a red herring?

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 8219)

Tane’s troubles escalate. Valerie tries to hide her suffering. Dana’s apology is unwelcome.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 8220)

Theo’s holding out on Valerie. Harper and Dana clash. Cash scopes out Stevie’s body of work.