Home and Away Spoilers – Can Cash save Eden from her captors?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Eden tries to convince her captors to let her and Remi go, while Cash begins a desperate search to locate his girlfriend.

As we kick off Home and Away’s 37th season on UK screens, a major search operation gets underway for Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), who has gone missing whilst camping in Crystal Gorge with boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Cash couldn’t even begin to imagine the bizarre circumstances that led Eden to disappear in the middle of the night. It all started when Eden, who was struggling in the great outdoors, rang Remi (Adam Rowland) to ask him to come and save her.

Unfortunately Cash heard every word, and was upset that Eden couldn’t be upfront with him about her hating the experience.

They eventually made a compromise that they’d stay one more night in the tent, before moving on to a luxury hotel.

Remi didn’t pick up Eden’s message to cancel however, and en-route to the campsite, he was accidentally knocked off his bike by brothers Wes (Josh McConville) and Mickey (Travis Jefferies).

Declaring that Remi was dead after giving him a quick check over, Wes ordered Mickey to help him load Remi into the boot of the car, planning to dispose of him to cover up the accident.

But as the pair dug a grave in the middle of the night, Eden just happened to come across them whilst answering a call of nature. She was swiftly knocked out by Wes and bundled into the boot with Remi.

As we return to Crystal Gorge next week, Cash is in a panic after he wakes to find Eden had gone. He tries and fails to get hold of Remi (whose phone was destroyed by Wes), as he awaits the arrival of the SES.

When the cavalry arrives, SES leader Sabrina (Harriet Gordon-Anderson) introduces herself and quizzes Cash as to the circumstances of Eden’s disappearance.

Cash has to tell her of their earlier argument, but insists that they had resolved things and Eden wouldn’t have left without telling him.

Meanwhile, in a remote cabin not far away, a terrified Eden’s hands remain bound by cable ties as Wes and Mickey try to work out their next move.

Mickey’s angry at Wes for the mess he’s got them into; none of this would have happened if he’d just left Remi at the side of the road.

“First, we get rid of the dead guy, then we deal with this one,” Wes orders Mickey, as Eden cowers in fear.

But as the two brothers attempt to lift Remi out of their car, he stirs and gives a groan—he’s alive!

Wes and Mickey bring Remi inside and dump him on the couch, and Eden is relieved when she realises her bestie is alive after all, rushing over to him.

Seeing that he’s in a bad way, Eden asks the brothers for a blanket and Mickey obliges, much to Wes’s annoyance.

Back at the gorge, Cash spots fresh tyre tracks alongside a freshly dug hole and points it out to Sabrina, who dismisses it as a fire pit. She believes the most likely explanation is that Eden has had a fall somewhere.

Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) then turn up to support Cash and join in the search. With the team having searched the surrounding area twice, Sabrina asks Cash if he’s sure that Eden wouldn’t have just taken off.

Flick is quick to bite back that Eden would never do that, she loves Cash!

Once Wes is out of the way, Eden convinces Mickey to untie her hands so she can try and help Remi. She explains that he needs to go to a hospital, but Mickey knows that Wes wouldn’t allow it.

Eden can see that Mickey is only acting under the influence of his bully brother, and does her best to appeal to his better nature.

Mickey is on the verge of tears as Eden tells him she knows it was an accident, and when Wes returns, Mickey stands up to him and says they’re letting Remi and Eden go.

Wes has had enough at this point, and decides to get rid of Remi himself. Eden and Mickey point out that a barely conscious Remi hasn’t even seen their faces, so wouldn’t be able to identify them if they were to let him go.

Wes reluctantly agrees for Mickey to take Remi to get help, and as Eden says an emotional goodbye, she secretly slips her bracelet inside Remi’s pocket.

Mickey dumps Remi back on the side of the road, tells him he’s sorry and rings for an ambulance before making his escape.

Cash is stunned when he receives a call from Rose (Kirsty Marillier) to say that Remi has been found on the side of the road and is being taken to Northern Districts Hospital (that’s quite the catchment area for the Yabbie Creek ambos!).

Cash is sure it must be related somehow, and Flick urges him to go whilst she stays and continues helping with the search for Eden.

Back in Yabbie Creek, Bree momentarily freezes in horror as Remi is wheeled into the ED. Will she be able to keep focused and save the man she loves?

Meanwhile, as her fate remains unknown, Eden asks Wes what happens now. He’s quick to point out that while they were safe with Remi, Eden has seen their faces and could identify them to the police.

Eden warns that her boyfriend is a cop, but it seems of little consequence to Wes.

“So?” he answers. “He ain’t here is he… and by the time he finds you, it’ll be too late.”

Is Eden done for?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th March (Episode 8176) – 2024 Season Opener

Cash sounds the alarm that Eden is missing. Two lives hang in the balance. Bree’s personal and professional lives collide.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 8177)

Can Cash get to Eden in time? Bree and Levi clash.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 8178)

Xander is forced to ask Levi for help. Mackenzie is too scared to leave hospital.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 8179)

Justin pines for Leah. Levi honours Mackenzie. Tane and Felicity navigate their new normal.

Friday 8th March (Episode 8180)

Tane misreads Harper’s friendship. Justin asks Marilyn for a favour.