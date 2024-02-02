Home and Away Spoilers – New doctor Levi arrives to save Mackenzie

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, there’s a new doctor in the house as Mackenzie fights for her life following a heart attack.



Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is left fighting for her life next week, following her shock collapse in Salt. Business co-owner Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) was giving Mac both barrels, as she accused of her taking sides following her split from husband Tane (Ethan Browne).

When Mac offered Tane a room at the farmhouse, he then proceeded to start sleeping with other women, with Flick feeling that Mac was enabling Tane to move on from the marriage that she was so desperately trying to rekindle.

After overhearing Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) talking about Tane’s antics, Flick stormed over to Salt to have it out with Mac, who soon began suffering chest pains.

Complaining that she couldn’t breathe, Mac then collapsed into the arms of paramedic-cum-bartender Xander (Luke Van Os) as he ordered Cash to call an ambulance.

As we return to the scene next week, Flick watches on in shock as Xander realises that Mac has no pulse. Cash races downstairs to get the club’s defibrillator, and by the time the ambulance arrives, Mac is at least conscious.

As paramedic Carla (Jennifer Rani) whisks Mac away, Flick asks Xander if Mac had a heart attack, and whether she had caused it. Xander cannot say for certain, but points out that the added stress certainly wouldn’t have helped the situation.

Nurse Dana (Ally Harris) is straight in at the deep end in her very first shift at Northern Districts Hospital, as Carla hands Mac over to Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin). It’s soon their turn to save Mac’s life as she suddenly crashes again, but Bree is thankfully able to shock Mac back into a normal rhythm.

A concerned Cash and Flick are soon in the waiting room, but when Tane shows up all hell breaks loose. As Flick confronts Tane about his sleeping with other women, Bree is forced to order them outside.

When Mac comes around, Bree tells her that her whilst her heart went into an abnormal rhythm, the initial test results don’t appear to shown a particular reason for it. As Bree updates Tane and Mali (Kyle Shilling), she explains that they’ve had to seek advice from a specialist.

Enter Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), a cardiothoracic surgeon from the city. Bree is surprised when he introduces himself, having only rang a colleague for a possible referral, but he explains the case was passed onto him and he loves a mystery.

Meanwhile, as Tane and Mali sit with their housemate Mac, a sheepish Flick returns to the hospital.

Tane quickly decides to leave, and although Flick attempts to apologise for their earlier argument, he doesn’t want to hear it.

Flick then tries to talk to Mac but doesn’t have much more luck.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Mac interjects as Flick asks how she’s feeling. “I can’t be in the middle of you and Tane, Felicity.”

Flick attempts to apologise, but Mac asks her to leave.

When Mac is introduced to Dr Levi, he admits that he has no idea what has caused her heart attack, but promises he’ll get to the bottom of it.

Dana is quick to sing Levi’s praises when she updates Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Irene (Lynne McGranger) on Mac. It turns out she worked with him before at St Christopher’s Hospital in the city, but given the scandal which surrounded her departure, she hopes that he doesn’t recognise her when she heads into work the next day.

Mac panics when Levi explains that he’s concerned about one of her arteries and will need to perform some exploratory surgery. As her pulse races, Levi successfully manages to talk Mac down with his smooth bedside manner.

When Mac comes to after surgery the next morning, Levi is the first face she sees, who tells her that she had suffered from SCAD – a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. Her left coronary artery had a tear which had caused a blood clot, but Levi explains that a stent has been fitted, and assures her that she has her whole life ahead of her.

Meanwhile, Dana is on edge when she ends up in a lift with Levi, but assumes that a high-flying surgeon wouldn’t remember a lowly nurse like herself. But not only does Levi recognise her face, but after a moment of thought he remembers her name.

“You’re Dana Matheson,” he twigs.

“That’s me, the stolen drugs nurse,” Dana jokes, wishing the ground would swallow her up, before quickly explaining that she had been set up and all charges were dropped.

None of that seems to matter to Levi however, he’s not a fan of gossip. The only thing that he’s bothered about is patient care, and he knows that she’s great at her job.

Dana’s moved as he wishes her good luck with her new start, and it seems it’s a good day for all at Northern Districts!

Levi has already gained a couple of fans at work, which is just as well given that he’s set to stick around in Summer Bay, with actor Tristan Gorey being the latest addition to the show’s regular cast.

“I have enjoyed the last four months,” Western Australia native Tristan told Perth Now as his debut aired on Australian screens back in November. “The whirlwind of moving from Perth. It was the right time to leave. I was in WA all throughout Covid. I was looking to get back to work and out of the blue this popped up.”

“I have been working in the industry for a few years now,” Tristan continued. “The high take consistency of Home and Away is the perfect breeding ground and gym for strengthening my craft. Every day, smashing out scenes with phenomenal actors within a great team, both behind and front of the camera, it’s the perfect gym.”

“The show is iconic Australian TV. I wanted to have the opportunity to have an inference on that in some way shape or form.”

In a further interview with 7Life, Tristan commented that he isn’t the only Perth actor on set, with Ally Harris, Juliet Godwin and Jacqui Purvis (who Tristan already knew from way back) also originating from the Western Australia capital.

“We’ve got our own little hospital hub that’s just run by Perth people,” Tristan laughed, referring to the fact that Levi, Dana and Bree are all coincidentally employed at Northern Districts. “Which I think is kind of cute.”

As for Levi, if the sunny shores of Summer Bay weren’t enough of a draw, we’ll soon be learning that he already has a family link somewhere in the town, with his surname being a pretty big clue as to who that could be.

“Levi comes in during a really high-stakes storyline,” Tristan explained. “It’s the start of a big storyline that will go on for a while and will certainly have fans gripped.”

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th February (Episode 8156)

A life is on the line. Felicity leads with rage. Cash’s career is in jeopardy.

Tuesday 6th February (Episode 8157)

Felicity makes a heartfelt plea to Tane. Dana connects with a former colleague.

Wednesday 7th February (Episode 8158)

Has John burnt a bridge with his only ally? Harper lends an ear to Tane. Justin receives a worrying phone call.

Thursday 8th February (Episode 8159)

Justin and Rose fear for Leah. John reacts to the Surf Club’s verdict. Kirby shares her success with Lyrik.

Friday 9th February (Episode 8160)

Eden worries for Cash’s career. Felicity shows remorse. Justin and Leah reach a crossroads.