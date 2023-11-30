Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette is arrested for organising the Erinsborough High protest, and Wendy believes she deserves the same punishment.

On next Monday’s Neighbours, the protest to save Erinsborough High begins. Organised by Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Wendy (Candice Leask), it’s a last-ditch attempt to save the school, which has already been confirmed to be closing due to low attendance figures.

The council were forced to decide between closing Erinsborough High, Anson’s Corner High or West Waratah High, and despite school principal Jane’s (Annie Jones) best efforts to boost enrollment numbers by poaching pupils from the rival schools, it was Erinsborough High which ultimately faced the chop.

To make matters worse, the school site has already been sold to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), with permission granted for her to build her new retirement village, Eirene Rising.

It’s fractured the longstanding friendship between Terese and Jane, with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) caught in the middle.

Seeing how upset the ordeal has made her mum, Nicolette began organising a protest with Wendy, whose daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) attends the school.

The pair got a big helping hand from former pupil turned journalist Summer Hoyland (Jordy Lucas), who agreed to feature it on her podcast for radio station Rise FM.

Things kick off next week, and the protest is bigger than anyone could have expected.

Former pupils including Michelle Scully (Kate Keltie), Brett Stark (Brett Blewitt), Melissa Jarrett (Jade Amenta), as well as former teacher Marty Muggleton (Nikolai Egel), return to Erinsborough and descend on the campus, and at first, things are positive.

Jane learns about the protest, and rather than shut it down, she joins in with gusto.

Yet things quickly get out of hand when the former pupils and staff storm the school, breaking down the door and starting a riot.

As the police and security guards arrive to shut it down, Nicolette is left wondering if she’s done Jane and the school more harm than good.

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) gets caught in the chaos and ends up hospitalised, with things taking a dramatic turn for the worse when a ‘Code Blue’ blares – her blood pressure has plummeted and she’s unresponsive.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) discerns that Melanie has suffered a bleed on the brain and needs emergency surgery! Will she pull through?

In next Wednesday’s episode (6th December), there’s good news for the residents of Ramsay Street as David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Nicolette and their daughter Isla announce that they’re moving back onto the street.

David was holding out, but recently changed his mind after getting a job offer that was too good to turn down.

However, the celebrations are short-lived when Nicolette is arrested for her part in organising the protest. She faces charges of unlawful assembly, property damage and affray.

Jane is outraged that her daughter faces arrest for a well-intended protest to save an important Erinsborough resource, but Nicolette is racked with guilt for landing Melanie in hospital, and feels that the punishment is deserved.

When Wendy learns that Nicolette has been arrested, she demands that her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) arrest her as well, given she co-organised things.

When Andrew and Wendy later head back to Ramsay Street, they realise that Wendy’s actions stemmed from more than just a desire to save the school.

They’re still dealing with the fallout of the Pippa scandal, and the brief weeks they spent thinking that Andrew may be JJ Varga-Murphy’s (Riley Bryant) dad.

Wendy relished the idea of keeping a secret from her husband. Yet now they know the root cause of Wendy’s actions, they have no idea how to move past it.

Wendy later seeks advice from Susan, who suggests that her anger may not be completely directed at Andrew.

With a new point of view, Wendy and Andrew talk, but will they be able to get back on the same page?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 4th December (Episode 45 / 8948)

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to ‘save our school’.

Tuesday 5th December (Episode 46 / 8949)

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest.

David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 47 / 8950)

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions.

Nicolette’s future is thrown into uncertainty.

Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday 7th December (Episode 48 / 8951)

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone.

Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane.

Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings.

Nicolette confronts Chloe.

Monday 11th December (Episode 49 / 8952)

Byron receives a rude awakening.

Chloe faces a heartbreaking decision.

Paul’s confronted at the Christmas Fair.

Tuesday 12th December (Episode 50 / 8953)

Haz jumps to conclusions after seeing something he shouldn’t.

Terese and Jane navigate uncertain territory.

Cara and Remi discover an unsettling truth.

Wednesday 13th December (Episode 51 / 8954)

Holly faces a new threat following a surprising revelation.

Toadie is left shaken by powerful memories.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.

Thursday 14th December (Episode 52 / 8955)

Chloe and Elly make a life-changing decision.

Wendy’s work crisis has an unlikely saviour.

Tensions mount on the street after a change in dynamic.

Karl turns a critical eye towards his daughter’s relationship.