Neighbours Spoilers – Susan torn as Erinsborough High protest begins

Next week on Neighbours, Susan finally picks a side in Erinsborough High’s closure debate, as a protest to save the school turns deadly.

It’s been a tumultuous time the last few weeks for those invested in Erinsborough High School. With dwindling student numbers in the local area, the Department of Education made a call: one of the three schools in the area would close.

After learning the news, incumbent principal Jane Harris (Annie Jones) threw herself into a plan to increase enrolments, trying to poach parents from rival school Anson’s Corner High.

With the help of Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask), Jane fought valiantly, but to no avail.

Not only was she unable to make up the numbers, there was – at least in Jane’s mind – a vulture circling, ready to pounce.

The vulture in question was Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou). After her retirement village development on Power Road was quashed by the council, Terese saw an opportunity in the school site.

Leaning into her contacts in the Department of Education, Terese made a claim on the land, and the department agreed to offer the Erinsborough High site for tender to developers. Terese came out on top, and won the contract.

Unfortunately, this secured Jane’s worst nightmare – Erinsborough High would close at the end of the 2024 year.

Not only was Jane devastated about the school, but she also felt that she lost a friend by unearthing Terese’s duplicity in the situation.

She turned to her predecessor principal Susan (Jackie Woodburne) for support, who also found herself caught up in the web – Karl (Alan Fletcher) had been offered a job by Terese at the new development!

Since then, tensions have been high with Jane and Terese. Although both want to be friends, Jane can’t forgive Terese for what she’s done.

This week, things look like they may take a positive turn!

Having set up a Save Erinsborough High Facebook page, Jane has received an outpouring of overwhelming support from students and staff from the past. From short-lived student Sunny Lee (Hany Lee) to former principal Dorothy Burke (Maggie Dence), numerous people from across the history of the series have reached out noting their support to save the school.

One such student decides to make a physical comeback to Erinsborough on Thursday, thanks to Jane’s daughter Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

After returning to Erinsborough only a week earlier, Nicolette has noticed her mother’s upset at the school’s closure. Jane’s been given the responsibility of closing the school and it’s weighing heavily on her.

Nicolette teams up with Jane’s co-conspirator Wendy to organise one final hurrah – they are going to organise a protest!

In this Thursday’s episode, Susan, after speaking with both Jane and Terese, learns that they are both hopeful that they can put the school closure debacle behind them and move forward.

Armed with this new information, she’s hopeful the three will become friendly once again.

However, it seems that Nicolette and Wendy’s meddling may be cause for concern.

Whilst at Harold’s, Susan bumps into former student Summer Hoyland (Jordy Lucas), the step-daughter of Susan’s dear friend Steph (Carla Bonner), who is now working as a journalist.

As the questions begin, Susan learns that Summer is in town due to a protest that will be taking place to save her school.

Fronting Wendy and Nicolette, Susan demands answers, but they beg Susan to keep their secret so that their big show can go ahead and potentially save the school.

It’s a weight Susan didn’t need – she’s already between caught in the middle once before, thanks to Karl. What side will she be on now?

In the episode airing Monday 4th December, Susan is worried that the protest could quash any hope of Jane and Terese putting aside their differences.

She’s conflicted further when she gets a message from Karl, who tells her he’s going to accept Terese’s job offer at the retirement experience.

However, it’s only a matter of time before Jane learns of the plans anyway, as she listens to the live radio broadcast in which Summer announces the plan for the school protest.

As Summer talks to former students including Michelle Scully (Katie Keltie) and Brett Stark (Brett Blewitt), Susan finds herself being profoundly moved by what is being said. The school has been so formative for so many people, including her.

Firmly choosing a side, Susan declares the school should be saved.

As the protest kicks off, students and staff, past and present, descend on Erinsborough High, hopeful to save it from closure.

Amongst them, residents of Erinsborough who have come along to show their support, including Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Jane finally learns that it was Nicolette who organised the protest to support her as the school principal. She’s touched, and rather than shut it down, she joins in with gusto.

Toadie and Terese arrive to shut the protest down, but they’re too late, as protestors break the gates and gain access to the school, starting a riot.

When the police arrive, Nicolette is left wondering if she’s done Jane and the school more harm than good.

Terese’s security guards do their best to regain control, but they’re fighting a losing battle.

In the chaos, nobody notices when Melanie is caught in a skirmish with one of the guards…

Will she be an accidental casualty of the chaotic day?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 27th November (Episode 41 / 8944)

Byron struggles with a loss.

Nicolette prepares to disrupt the status quo.

Nell tests Toadie’s kindness.

Tuesday 28th November (Episode 42 / 8945)

Aaron and David have a clash of values.

Toadie makes a personal call.

Cara tries her hand at interior decorating.

Wednesday 29th November (Episode 43 / 8946)

Byron rallies help to deal with a sensitive issue.

Dex and JJ work together to rekindle the romance between their mums.

Haz struggles with setting boundaries.

Thursday 30th November (Episode 44 / 8947)

David gets an intriguing new job offer.

Haz reaches the end of his tether.

Susan must pick a side.

Monday 4th December (Episode 45 / 8948)

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to ‘save our school’.

Tuesday 5th December (Episode 46 / 8949)

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest.

David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 47 / 8950)

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions.

Nicolette’s future is thrown into uncertainty.

Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday 7th December (Episode 48 / 8951)

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone.

Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane.

Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings.

Nicolette confronts Chloe.