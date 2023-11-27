Neighbours has released its next batch of spoilers and pictures, covering episodes airing up until Thursday 21st December – and it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit!

With Flashback Week’s shock revelations still reverberating around Ramsay Street, it’s time for Christmas and some friendly-faced returnees to cheer up the street’s residents.

Plus there’s Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) dressed up as Santa to bring a unique and reluctant brand of Christmas cheer…

The new spoilers cover the two weeks of episodes from Monday 11th December until Thursday 21st December.

Before then, we’ve still got two weeks of drama, including Byron (Xavier Molyneux) struggling after Reece’s (Mischa Barton) departure, the ‘Save our School’ campaign descending into chaos, Dex (Marley WIlliams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) attempting to reunite their mums, and David (Takaya Honda) getting an intriguing new job offer from Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).

Plus, Michelle Scully (Kate Keltie) makes a surprise return, Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) reach breaking point, and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) confronts ex-girlfriend Chloe (April Rose Pengilly).

Now onto what’s in store in mid-December…

Expect the return of Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon), a heartbreaking decision for Chloe, more secrets uncovered, and Haz getting the wrong impression about Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Byron.

Plus, as Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is left shaken by powerful memories, is Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) continual presence making things impossible for Toadie and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?

Monday 11th December (Episode 8952 / 49)

Byron receives a rude awakening.

Chloe faces a heartbreaking decision.

Paul’s confronted at the Christmas Fair.

As Christmas arrives in Erinsborough, Paul Robinson dresses up as Santa and the residents of Ramsay Street get into the festive spirit.

Some fully embrace it – with Chloe dressed as an elf, and loved-up couple Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) in matching Christmas jumpers – while Aaron (Matt Wilson) can’t bear to change out of his Hawaiian shirt.

The pictures show Mackenzie looking sad as she watches Haz and Holly kiss. She’s had a crush on Haz since before we returned to Ramsay Street in September, but never managed to tell him, and eventually found it was too late when he hooked up with her best friend.

One surprising new photo shows Mac appearing to get close to Byron. While Byron’s girlfriend Reece recently returned to the US, it was with the expectation that she would be back.

Do the cosy pics confirm that Byron and Reece are set for an off-screen breakup?

With the spoilers for this episode teasing a heartbreaking decision for Chloe, could this have anything to do with why she’s seen chatting to ex-girlfriend Nicolette?

The pair were briefly engaged, before Nicolette skipped town with David and Aaron’s as-yet-unborn baby last year.

It was the final nail in the coffin for their troubled relationship, and Chloe has since begun dating Elly, but what’s in store for Chloe and Nicolette now they’re thrust back into each other’s orbit?

And just what is Chloe’s heartbreaking decision?

Also, as Santa pulls out of the Lassiters Christmas Fair at the last minute, Paul Robinson is forced to step in…

Tuesday 12th December (Episode 8953 / 50)

Haz jumps to conclusions after seeing something he shouldn’t.

Terese and Jane navigate uncertain territory.

Cara and Remi discover an unsettling truth.

After appearing to get cosy in Monday’s episode, Tuesday’s photos show Mackenzie and Byron together in the same bedroom in Number 32.

Mackenzie reads a note as Byron sits on the floor on the verge of tears, before Mac joins him and puts her arm around him.

With Mischa Barton’s time on Neighbours having come to an end, we can only assume that the note is from Reece, and that the pair’s relationship is over.

But will Haz jump to the wrong conclusion and assume his two flatmates have hooked up?

In the episode airing on Thursday 7th December, ‘Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane’, and a few days later, the pair sit together in the kitchen of No. 22, appearing to pour over architectural drawings.

Things look tense as they discuss their options.

Are the two long-time friends and recent enemies about to form an alliance over the plans for Erinsborough High and Eirene Rising?

Finally, just as Cara (Sara West) and Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) appear to have settled into life on Ramsay Street and put their feud with the Rodwells behind them, the pair discover an unsettling truth about one Neighbours favourite.

Wednesday 13th December (Episode 8954 / 51)

Holly faces a new threat following a surprising revelation.

Toadie is left shaken by powerful memories.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough in the form of Elly Conway.

Elly previously made a brief return as part of Flashback Week, appearing in the scenes from one and two years ago, but now she’s back in the present day, having travelled from Sydney to visit Chloe.

Thursday 14th December (Episode 8955 / 52)

Chloe and Elly make a life-changing decision.

Wendy’s work crisis has an unlikely saviour.

Tensions mount on the street after a change in dynamic.

Karl turns a critical eye towards his daughter’s relationship, as he returns from his trip.

In today’s episode, Chloe’s girlfriend Elly Conway is back in town, but the pair are forced to make a life-changing decision, just days after Chloe was seen talking to Nicolette at the Lassiters Christmas event.

With Chloe now working at Lassiters Erinsborough after taking a sabbatical from her job at the hotel’s Sydney branch, what does that mean for the pair?

Monday 18th December (Episode 8956 / 53)

Paul finds a new target to fixate on.

Nell’s birthday brings unanticipated challenges.

A familiar face returns with a startling new appearance.

Tuesday 19th December (Episode 8957 / 54)

Back in town, a familiar face ruffles some feathers.

Holly’s emotions get the better of her.

Chloe and Elly reassess their future.

Wednesday 20th December (Episode 8958 / 55)

Holly finds out the hard way that actions have consequences.

Erinsborough reels after a shock confession.

Jane and Terese put their best foot forward.

Leo (Tim Kano) also features somewhere over the week, with spoiler photos provided by Freevee showing him talking to Paul in Lassiters.

However, as the character continues to mainly feature in the background, it’s quite fitting that he’s not mentioned anywhere in the upcoming episode synopses 🤷‍♂️

Yet rest assured Leo fans, he starts to play a bigger part in proceedings in the months to come.

As Tim Kano revealed to Back to the Bay earlier this year, while Leo is currently in a supporting role, there’s romance in store for his character.

“The first few months are supporting,” Tim explained. “There’s a lot of other stuff going on, so as a ripple effect of that, I think Leo’s just there to support and look after his family and become really family-orientated, which is a really lovely thing to see.”

“There’s definitely a really exciting romance on the horizon for Leo. I’m not sure where it goes, but we’ve definitely just started getting into it, and it’s quite connected to Mischa’s character [Reece Sinclair] as well.

“Yeah, it’s been a really interesting, exciting time, so I’m really keen to see where it goes for Leo.”

Thursday 21st December (Episode 8959 / 56)

Jane and Terese face a moral dilemma.

Byron is tempted by a blast from the past.

Aaron takes pity on Paul as he faces Christmas alone.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

