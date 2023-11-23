Tonight’s episode of Neighbours saw Reece Sinclair say farewell to Erinsborough, marking what’s believed to be Mischa Barton’s final episode on the show.

Reece Sinclair has left Erinsborough after 10 weeks on screen, in the first major departure of ‘Neighbours: The Next Chapter’.

It’s been a heavy eight weeks for US superstar Mischa Barton’s character, as she took Erinsborough by storm.

As Reece Sinclair, the daughter of hotel tycoon, Conrad Sinclair, she experienced more drama than most. This week, Reece bids adieu to Erinsborough.

With the return of Neighbours in September, Reece was introduced not only as the newest femme fatale to go head to head with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) over Lassiters, but also as the love interest for Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneaux).

What transpired was that they had been seeing each other for three weeks, and decided to take things a bit more seriously than just friends with benefits.

After Reece learnt of Byron’s former career as a gigolo, she attempted to pay him off and move on, but it seemed that Byron’s feelings for Reece were much more romantic than she thought… and so were hers!

As the pair settled into a relationship, Byron’s mother Jane (Annie Jones) grew concerned that the pair were headed for heartache when Reece inevitably decided to return to the United States.

Fortunately, Reece showed no indication of going back anytime soon, especially when Byron learnt the truth about her being in Australia.

Sent over on a mission, Reece had come to Australia to look for her younger half sister Krista (Majella Davis), who had gone missing a year earlier. The last known place of residence: Lassiters Erinsborough.

Reece began a search for her sister that led to several dead ends. However after learning she had been using the name Kelly, Reece turned to a marketing research project to find out more information in an attempt to piece together exactly what had happened to her sister.

When she found a red car that Reece had been using, she paid off the student who owned it and found a card inside that she had given to Krista: something to ground her whilst she was in the grips of a drug addiction.

As it turned out, when Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) returned to Erinsborough last week, the truth about Krista was revealed, and everything that had taken place in the last two years was all connected one way or another.

When it was revealed that Melanie believed she had accidentally killed Krista, Reece was forced to phone home and deliver the news to her father… But didn’t get a reply from either him or his assistant Tess (Anica Calida).

Earlier this week, it was discovered that Krista was still alive , and in yesterday’s episode, Reece was overjoyed at the prospect of finally seeing her sister again.

Unfortunately, her happiness soon turned to heartache when Krista revealed that she didn’t want to see her sister. Thankfully, a quiet work from Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) was able to see common sense prevail and Krista agreed to see Reece.

From here, the sisters shared a bonding moment, reunited by their ability to unpack their guilt.

Elated at her sister’s progress, Reece was looking forward to what the future held.

Unfortunately, she is dealt another blow in today’s episode.

Receiving a phone call from Tess (Anica Calida), her father’s offsider, Reece learns the news that Conrad has had a massive stroke and has been rushed into emergency surgery.

Putting the pieces of the timeline together, she realises that he suffered the stroke prior to learning of Krista being alive.

Prioritising her father, Reece makes the decision to head back to the US as soon as possible, which means breaking the news to her newly found sister.

Naturally, Krista is devastated, both at the prospect of losing Reece and her father.

However, it’s an even bigger blow for Byron, who is blindsided by the announcement and the shock of losing his girlfriend. Wanting to give her the big send off she deserves, he offers to drive her to the airport, but she wants to do things her way.

Whilst he’s sure Reece’s return to the States is only temporary, Reece is much more realistic about the situation.

The pair are forced to say their goodbyes, and find themselves parting ways amicably, but both devastated.

As Byron waves Reece off, she heads for the States, with hope of her father’s recovery.

However, she has one last shock in store for Paul!

With her return, she knows she needs someone to look over things at Lassiters.

Approaching Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), she needs eyes and ears on the floor to keep an eye on Paul.

It’s goodbye Reece Sinclair, and hello Chloe Brennan!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 27th November (Episode 41 / 8944)

Byron struggles with a loss.

Nicolette prepares to disrupt the status quo.

Nell tests Toadie’s kindness.

Tuesday 28th November (Episode 42 / 8945)

Aaron and David have a clash of values.

Toadie makes a personal call.

Cara tries her hand at interior decorating.

Wednesday 29th November (Episode 43 / 8946)

Byron rallies help to deal with a sensitive issue.

Dex and JJ work together to rekindle the romance between their mums.

Haz struggles with setting boundaries.

Thursday 30th November (Episode 44 / 8947)

David gets an intriguing new job offer.

Haz reaches the end of his tether.

Susan must pick a side.

Monday 4th December (Episode 45 / 8948)

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to ‘save our school’.

Tuesday 5th December (Episode 46 / Episode 8949)

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest.

David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 47 / 8950)

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions.

Nicolette’s future is thrown into uncertainty.

Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday 7th December (Episode 48 / 8951)

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone.

Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane.

Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings.

Nicolette confronts Chloe.