Neighbours has today released new photos of the returnees who’ll be heading back to Erinsborough as part of the show’s Tell-All Flashback Week.

The week, which begins Monday 13th November, takes place over three timelines – the present day, one year ago at Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) vow renewal, and two years ago around the time of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) wedding.

It will finally explain the events which saw both marriages break down, with Melanie leaving Toadie, and Paul abandoning his wife at the aisle.

While Paul always explained that he simply wasn’t cut out for marriage, and that he left Terese to protect her, he’s never divulged exactly what made him come to this conclusion, especially after putting in the effort to win Terese back.

As part of the special week, a number of characters will be making a return. While some are just in the flashbacks, others will be sticking around – as David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette Stone are confirmed to be making a return to Ramsay Street.

Nicolette looks a bit different, with the role having been re-cast. Hannah Monson takes over from Charlotte Chimes, and new pictures show her alongside co-parents David and Nicolette, and their daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker).

Now, a selection of new photos show the returnees who will be back as part of flashback scenes.

Already known were Callum (Morgan Baker) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junker), but Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is also back, as we see the trio alongside Toadie and Melanie enjoying drinks at No. 30, with Melanie still wearing her Bride tiara.

The finale saw Amy reveal that she was pregnant, but the father’s identity was kept a secret. Will we finally find out who it is?

Also back are Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon), the will-they-won’t-they couple who reunited in the show’s then-final episodes in July 2022.

While for now the pair are only back as part of the flashback scenes, they’re expected to return to present-day Erinsborough in the coming weeks.

Imogen Willis (Ariel Kaplan) also makes another return.

She featured in the show’s first week back in September 2023, as she supported mum Terese as she prepared to marry Toadie. In the flashback episodes, she’s here for the vow renewal of Terese and Paul, which ends in disaster when Paul runs off, leaving a distraught and very confused Terese at the alter.

Malcolm Kennedy (Benji McNair) is also back. Mal returned to Erinsborough in July 2022, where he revealed that he was in a relationship with Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), Karl’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall).

The new photos reveal that Malcolm bumps into Holly in the same timeline, as it’s revealed that she and boyfriend Eden were in Erinsborough two years ago – but why were they there, and why didn’t they make themselves known?

Also returning are Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Phil Martin (Ian Rawlings), plus one final name being kept under wraps for now.

Phil made a brief cameo in the July 2022 finale, as he partied with the other Ramsay Street residents after Toadie and Melanie’s wedding. This time, we’ll actually get to hear him speak, as he makes his first proper appearance since 2005.

The new pictures also show David Tanaka at No. 22 in the present day, as he arrives to reveal his part in the shocking events.

Since the show’s return, it has never explained why David, Nicolette and Aaron moved away, and the full reason for that is about to be explained.

Of their return to Neighbours, Takaya Honda said (via TV Tonight): “I’m very excited to return to the set of Neighbours and continue the journey of David and Aaron. There’s an abundance of exciting storylines ahead, and I’m positive that the audience will be enamoured by Hana Abe Tucker’s adorable portrayal of Isla and Hannah Monson’s fresh and compelling take on Nicolette.”

Matt Wilson said: “We’re back baby! I’m absolutely thrilled to be back on Ramsay Street. After taking the role of stay-at-home dad for a year, I’m looking forward to having adult conversations. The show has changed so much in all the best ways.

“Hannah Monson is a blast to work with, creating her very own version of Nicolette that I can’t wait for everyone to see. And our little Isla is now played by Hana Abe-Tucker who is the biggest character on set by a country mile.”

For those who need a quick refresh, here’s what the co-parenting trio had been up to in the lead up to the show’s final ep of 2022.

When Nicolette first arrived on the scene in 2020, she was quickly thrust into the orbit of David and Aaron, who had decided to look into becoming parents. After a drunken night with a turkey baster, the trio learnt that Nicolette was pregnant.

Although things ticked along nicely for the most part, ructions formed when Nicolette came to believe that Aaron’s sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) – to whom she had recently proposed – had cheated on her with David’s brother Leo (Tim Kano) and she fled Erinsborough.

Seeing how distraught David and Aaron were, Paul (Stefan Dennis) went to find Nicolette and purchased back the baby she’d given birth to… only it turned out the purchased baby was actually Abigail, the daughter of Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) and Leo.

Following her return to Erinsborough, David and Aaron failed to trust Nicolette, but after several months, the trio once again were united as the tight-knit bond we’d all come to know and love.

While Nicolette was entertaining a dalliance with Paul’s niece Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), David found himself caught up in Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) drama. He failed to help her abusive ex Gareth from dying (Jack Pearson), which landed him in prison.

As the series drew to a close, David was released from prison, allowing him and Aaron to make the decision to move to New York with Nicolette, to join the rest of David’s siblings.

However at the last minute, the plans were thwarted when they chose to stay in Erinsborough. With two years having passed, and no sign of them (until now!), it remains to be seen just what caused them to leave No. 32.

Now, all of that will be explained!

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, tells us: “The new season began with some major shocks for the audience – but is everything as it seems?

“Flashback week will take us back in time and explore what really happened over the last two years. By the end of it, everything will be changed for the residents, with the ramifications lasting for months to come.”

Neighbours‘ Tell-All: Flashback Week begins Monday 13th November.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three week:

Monday 6th November (Episode 29 / 8932)

Orders from home force Reece to question everything. An anxious wait brings two families to breaking point as history threatens to be rewritten.

Tuesday 7th November (Episode 30 / 8933)

Tensions are brought to a head as a startling revelation is made. Paul’s desperation for answers reaches a new low. Holly ramps up her efforts to land on a certain someone’s radar.

Wednesday 8th November (Episode 31 / 3934)

Paul smells triumph as Reece and Byron inch closer to answers. Relationships are in crisis after a shocking discovery. Nell makes a dangerous choice.

Thursday 9th November (Episode 32 / 8935)

Reece’s search narrows. Toadie’s world is thrown upside down. A familiar face returns with the promise of shocking revelations.

Monday 13th November (Episode 33 / 8936)

The residents of Ramsay Street are challenged when long-held secrets come to the surface.

Tuesday 14th November (Episode 34 / 8937)

The revelations continue when an unassuming resident of Ramsay Street steps forward to confess their part in the troubling secrets of the past.

Wednesday 15th November (Episode 35 / 8938)

As the web of secrets continues to unravel, surprising new players enter the fold.

Thursday 16th November (Episode 36 / 8939)

The past catches up to the future as tensions and secrets come to a head.

Monday 20th November (Episode 37 / 8940)

The residents of Erinsborough navigate their new reality.

Jane’s attention turns to an issue very close to home.

Reece makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 21st November (Episode 38 / 8941)

Desperate for justice, the residents of the Sharehouse lead a manhunt.

Nell battles with complex emotions.

Toadie fights to keep his family together.

Wednesday 23rd November (Episode 39 / 8942)

Reece makes a surprising discovery.

Toadie grapples with his feelings.

High tensions cause sparks to fly.

Thursday 24th November (Episode 49 / 8943)

Reece is faced with a heartbreaking decision.

Mackenzie makes a difficult sacrifice for her friends.

David finds himself between a rock and a hard place.