19 photos as Neighbours Flashback Week shows Paul leave Terese

Neighbours has released 19 brand new photos for its ‘Tell-All: Flashback Week”, which will bring back a number of characters and explain what happened in our two years away from Erinsborough.

Flashback Week will take us back to the day of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) wedding, which featured in Neighbours‘ then-final ever episode back in July 2022, as we see the aftermath of their big day, but through a slightly different lens.

We will flick between the present day, Toadie and Melanie’s wedding day (which is now two years ago), and the day of Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) vow renewal (which is one year ago), as a number of seemingly unconnected events all come together.

The new photos show that Melanie will return to Ramsay Street (in the present day), before we head back in time and finally learn exactly why Paul jilted Terese at the alter.

The photos also show the return of Callum Rebecchi (Morgan Baker) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer), who make up just some of the familiar faces heading back to Neighbours for the special week.

Monday 13th November

Monday 13th November sees Flashback Week begin, and the very vague synopsis for the first episode tells us that “the residents of Ramsay Street are challenged when long-held secrets come to the surface.”

Now, the new pictures give us our first clues, as the show returns to the day of Toadie and Melanie’s wedding. Melanie is still wearing her ‘Bride’ tiara as some of the iconic characters chat in the sun room of No.30 Ramsay Street.

The photos show the return of Toadie’s son Callum (Morgan Baker), who was present on the wedding day. They also appear to show the back of Yashvi’s head.

The pair are just the start of the returnees, with other characters who appeared in 2022’s final episode making a return, as well as some big surprises that will delight 90s Neighbours fans.

Tuesday 14th November

On Tuesday, “the revelations continue when an unassuming resident of Ramsay Street steps forward to confess their part in the troubling secrets of the past.”

Could that unassuming resident be Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall), who returned to Ramsay Street a year ago after travelling around Australia with her now ex-boyfriend Eden (Costa D’Angelo)?

Photos show the pair enjoying lunch at Harold’s Cafe during happier times, before their breakup left Holly devastated. Yet the pictures leave some big unanswered questions…

As far as we knew, Holly and Eden hadn’t been to Erinsborough together, and none of Holly’s friends and family had met her ex – hence Eden managing to masquerade under the alias ‘Ed’ and trick Mackenzie into falling for him, before wrangling himself a job at Leo’s (Tim Kano) vineyard.

Just why were the pair in Erinsborough when they were still a couple?

Wednesday 15th November

In Wednesday’s episode, “as the web of secrets continues to unravel, surprising new players enter the fold.”

The identity of these key players are being kept under lock and key, and producers haven’t yet released any photos from this crucial episode, where some very unexpected faces reveal the part they played in the drama.

Thursday 16th November

Then, in the final episode of flashback week, “the past catches up to the future as tensions and secrets come to a head.”

The photos from this episode show a number of characters in the living room of No. 22 – now home to Toadie, Terese, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) – as Paul appears to rush in and hold up his hand, as if begging someone to stop talking.

The big secrets revealed during Flashback Week clearly involve a large number of our favourites.

Back in the present day, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Holly sit on one sofa, Toadie and Terese sit on the other, while Jane (Annie Jones) watches from a stool in the kitchen, as Melanie stands, hands in pockets, in front of the fireplace.

Paul appears to barge in, and after stretching out his arm to try and silence someone, he approaches Melanie with his fists clenched.

Photos from the flashback portion of the episode show Paul and Terese’s vow renewal.

Things appear to start well, and the pair look loved up as Susan prepares to act as their celebrant.

However, things quickly take a turn, as Paul is seen darting off, a concerned look on his face.

Just what causes him to change his mind at the last second and leave his wife at the alter?

All will be revealed in a huge week of episodes, which will have consequences for many a Ramsay Street resident – plus those further afield – for months to come.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next few weeks:

Monday 30th October (Episode 25 / 8928)

Haz and Holly come face to face with Holly’s violent ex Eden, putting their safety on the line.

Remi faces a potentially deadly threat when a dangerous delivery is received, throwing the Varga-Murphys’ lives into turmoil.

Andrew Rodwell springs into action to help the Varga-Murphys, but a huge shock is just around the corner.

Tuesday 31st October (Episode 26 / 8929)

JJ drops a bombshell that throws the Varga-Murphys and the Rodwells into survival mode.

Mackenzie and Holly fawn over Haz and his heroics.

Haz struggles to grapple with his priorities, leading to a personal crossroads and a falling out with Billie.

Wednesday 1st November (Episode 27 / 8930)

Reece and Byron’s search is spurred forward by a promising new lead.

Sadie is concerned by an unsettling new development in Haz’s love life.

Just as Nell and Terese appear to be bonding, Nell overhears something that can only lead to trouble.

Thursday 2nd November (Episode 28 / 8931)

The pressure on Reece mounts as people start asking questions. Jane wants to get to know Reece more, so Byron organises a dinner.

Nell struggles to keep her story straight as her web of lies grows larger and she organises a secret meeting with Sharon Davies.

Paul plays with fire in his mission to keep control over Lassiters, as he invites newcomer Tess Carmichael to dinner.

Monday 6th November (Episode 29 / 8932)

Orders from home force Reece to question everything. An anxious wait brings two families to breaking point as history threatens to be rewritten.

Tuesday 7th November (Episode 30 / 8933)

Tensions are brought to a head as a startling revelation is made. Paul’s desperation for answers reaches a new low. Holly ramps up her efforts to land on a certain someone’s radar.

Wednesday 8th November (Episode 31 / 3934)

Paul smells triumph as Reece and Byron inch closer to answers. Relationships are in crisis after a shocking discovery. Nell makes a dangerous choice.

Thursday 9th November (Episode 32 / 8935)

Reece’s search narrows. Toadie’s world is thrown upside down. A familiar face returns with the promise of shocking revelations.