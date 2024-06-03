Neighbours Spoilers – Susan talks Terese back from the edge

Next week on Neighbours, Terese is furious when she discovers the cause of the vandalism at Eirene Rising, while Nell and JJ are about to be inseparable.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) couldn’t wait to get started as Eirene Rising’s new Operations Manager, but after just one day working for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), she knew she’d made a mistake.

She confessed to Karl (Alan Fletcher) that Terese’s micromanagement and her habit of giving her menial tasks at the drop of a hat soon was getting her down.

She approached her new boss with a plan of action and a clear list of responsibilities for the Operations Management position, but her frustration grew when Terese couldn’t resist amending it.

Last week, after the launch of the new retirement complex was thrown off course when Dex (Marley Williams) collapsed after drinking some of the poisoned wine, the pair clashed again.

Susan wanted to head to the hospital and check on Dex, but Terese demanded that Susan stay behind at the complex and carry on working.

Susan disobeyed her boss and headed straight for Erinsborough Hospital, and when Terese gave her a serve, it was all too much.

A frustrated Susan told Terese that, while she wouldn’t leave straight away, it was time for Terese to start the search for her replacement.

The bombshell resignation was the wake-up call that Terese needed, and the two made up by the end of the week, both agreeing to make concessions for the sake of their friendship.

At the end of this week, the retirement complex is hit by another setback. As Erinsborough High principal Jane leaves work early to head out on a trip with her family, she inadvertently leaves the connecting door between the school and the retirement community unlocked.

The simple mistake leads to a smelly mess when a bunch of students break through and let off a stink bomb in the Eirini Rising courtyard, leaving Terese with yet another headache.

Next week, as Susan, Terese and Karl (Alan Fletcher) gather to clean up the aftermath of the stink bomb, a furious Terese demands answers from an out-of-his-depth Curtis (Nathan Borg), and Susan is forced to intervene and calm things down.

Later, with Jane otherwise preoccupied with Victor’s (Craig Hall) collapse, Terese’s frustration grows when Curtis still hasn’t got back to her with an update.

Susan once again calmly talks Terese off the warpath. As the Eirene Rising owner realises that she’s micromanaging yet again, she thanks Susan for her counsel.

Eventually, Curtis gets a breakthrough as he finds the key that the students used to sneak into the courtyard. Unfortunately, he quickly realises that the key belongs to Jane, and Terese is once again ablaze with anger at her friend’s carelessness.

After Susan gently talks Terese down for the third time, an emotional Terese hugs Susan and thanks her for balancing her out – they’ve found their working rhythm at last.

Also next week, Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) plan to keep JJ (Riley Bryant) away from his daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) hits a stumbling block.

This week, after initially banning Nell from having anything more to do with JJ, Toadie relents and allows their friendship to continue – as long as they always have a chaperone.

Yet after losing his job at the vineyard, next week sees JJ hit up Terese for a job at Eirene Rising, and promises to go above and beyond to prove himself.

Toadie can’t believe it when Terese considers the request, but as she reflects on her own trouble-maker teenager streak, she decides he’s worth a second chance.

An unintended side effect of the new job would see JJ working right next door to Nell’s school. While Nell is keeping her crush on JJ under wraps, she can’t hide her excitement at the prospect, and it’s clear that JJ is keen on the idea too.

When Nell goes in to bat for JJ, a savvy Terese (the only other person who knows about Nell’s crush) calls her out on her true motivations and worries that she’ll be even more distracted at school.

However, Nell promises to be an angel, and begs Terese to give JJ a chance.

Soon after, an overjoyed JJ reports to Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) that he’s the newest Eirini Rising Residents’ Assistant and echoes Nell’s vows to behave himself.

Will the pair stay true to their word?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 3rd June (Episode 9052 / 149)

Byron and Nicolette try to patch up their father’s mistakes.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 9053 / 150)

Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.

Mackenzie tries to make amends.

Nell embraces her rebellious streak.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 9054 / 151)

Toadie doubles down, whilst Nell makes an admission.

Karl scrambles to clear his name.

Leo faces the prospect of losing everything.

Thursday 6th June (Episode 9055 / 152)

Leo spirals as his life continues to implode.

Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold.

Jane disappoints her family.

Monday 10th June (Episode 9056 / 153)

Susan talks Terese off a ledge.

JJ seeks out a new opportunity.

Things take a dangerous turn for Nicolette and Byron.

Tuesday 11th June (Episode 9057 / 154)

The Share House crew speak too soon.

Jane’s confronted by conflicting emotions.

Holly does a little digging.

Wednesday 12th June (Episode 9058 / 155)

Leo takes drastic action.

Nell, Dex and JJ find themselves in a tangle.

Remi butts heads with a difficult colleague.

Thursday 13th June (Episode 9059 / 156)

A startling new development casts doubt on Leo’s theory.

Remi is faced with a moral dilemma.

JJ is disappointed to find that he and Dex share a common interest.

