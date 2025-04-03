Neighbours Spoilers – Darcy and Terese team up against Chelsea

Next week on Neighbours, as Terese feels increasingly excluded by Chelsea’s presence, Darcy spots an opportunity to help her out – but what’s in it for him?

This week, following Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) battle with his painkiller addiction after his bike accident, he wrongly diagnosed Vera’s (Sally-Anne Upton) stomach pains as indigestion.

When Darcy (Mark Raffety) saw Vera in pain at Eirini Rising, he became convinced it was more serious and insisted she went to hospital.

Once there, it was confirmed that Vera had a swollen appendix – a diagnosis Karl had overlooked because of Vera’s history of digestive issues.

However, Darcy suggests that Karl actually missed the diagnosis because his ongoing battle with painkillers was clouding his judgement.

Instead of sharing Karl’s secret with his colleagues, Darcy made a convincing cover-up story to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that Karl had returned to work too soon after his injury.

In today’s episode, Darcy suggested to Terese that he job-share with Karl while he recovers, sharing his role as Eirene Rising’s in-house doctor.

When Karl discovered this, he felt threatened by Darcy’s plan, still fearful of Darcy’s motives after the dodgy doc plotted to take over Karl’s GP surgery in the early 2000s.

While Darcy claims to be reformed, and has explained that he’s returned to Erinsborough to set up a wellness centre, Karl can’t help but feel that Darcy’s attempt to muscle in on his job is history repeating itself.

Early next week, Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) introduce Darcy to one of Karl’s hospital contacts – Dr Kayembe – and, after getting positive feedback on his presentation from his aunt and uncle, Darcy feels confident that he’ll be able to talk the doctor into investing in his project.

Yet Darcy gets knocked back by Dr Kayembe, leaving Karl wondering if something else is going on. Karl calls his contact, who informs him that Darcy was recently fired from another wellness centre in Sydney, and has found himself embroiled in legal action, only fuelling Karl’s suspicions that Darcy is up to something dodgy.

Karl heads over to Darcy’s new home at No. 22, where he attempts to search his house for more evidence of his wrongdoings. However, he finds himself sprung by Darcy, who can’t believe that his uncle is snooping on him.

Darcy provides a convincing explanation that the reason he was unfairly dismissed from his Sydney wellbeing centre is because he sounded the alarm over a patient being ripped oﬀ.

Karl, who decided to abruptly stop taking his pain meds after growing suspicious of Darcy’s attempts to help him ween himself off, is then called out by Darcy, who reminds him of the risks of going cold turkey.

Karl is left feeling guilty for jumping to the worst-case scenario because of Darcy’s dodgy past, especially after it turns out he was only trying to help a patient avoid being ripped off.

Darcy maximises the opportunity to his advantage and suggests that Karl can put things right by agreeing for him to be his new job share partner for while… they just need Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) blessing.

Meanwhile, it’s been another trying week for Terese as she was forced to witness the growing bond between Paul (Stefan Dennis), Thomas and Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

This week, Paul insisted on buying Chelsea a new road-worthy car for her and their son’s safety, leading to a car shopping trip with Chelsea for which Terese quickly lost patience.

When Terese tried to arrange some alone time with Paul with a picnic, he put his foot in it by inviting Chelsea and Thomas along.

While Paul tried to right his wrongs by organising an indoor picnic for him and Terese at the penthouse, Terese still found herself on the outer at the end of this week, as she popped into Thomas’s naming party at No 30.

After seeing how close Paul and Chelsea were getting, she did a runner without even letting Paul know she was there.

Next week, as the party draws to a close, a besotted Paul watches over Thomas as he goes to sleep, before deciding it’s time to make an exit. He’s feeling confused after not hearing from Terese, after she seemingly didn’t make the party.

When he finds her back at the Penthouse, Terese tries not to admit to popping in, but she eventually decides to reveal the truth. She explains that she did make an appearance, but the sight of Paul and his new family became too much for her.

Paul is left feeling guilty for Terese’s struggles and tries to put her insecurities to bed, coming up with a solution for her to have some bonding time with Thomas. Terese agrees to his suggestion and Paul successfully arranges for Thomas to have a sleepover at the Penthouse that night.

However, things quickly take a turn when Thomas becomes unwell and won’t settle, forcing him to call Chelsea for support. It seems that no matter what they do, Chelsea will never be far away.

Terese’s growing concern that she could be pushed out is heightened when Chelsea manages to place a family photo of Thomas and his parents into Terese’s new home!

Meanwhile, as Paul continues to stress over Leo’s upcoming trial, he rages at Darcy and urges Chelsea to avoid the tarnished doctor – who previously pushed his pregnant ex-wife, Lyn Scully (Janet Andrewartha), when she got in the way of his robbery.

Chelsea quickly manages to find a way to calm Paul down, which only adds to Terese’s ever growing insecurities – why is Chelsea such a calming influence on him?

After noticing Terese’s struggles, Darcy spots an opportunity. He attempts another pitch for him to job-share with Karl – emphasising that he’s now got Karl’s approval.

But he has another trick up his sleeve, proposing that he could support Terese out with her Chelsea conundrum, keeping an eye on Terese’s love rival and ensuring she and Paul don’t grow too close.

Terese is shocked by his surprising oﬀer, but is she desperate enough to go along with it?

With photos from later in April showing Darcy and Chelsea getting friendly, it looks like Darcy will take his offer to ‘keep an eye on Chelsea’ further than planned.

Is romance on the cards for the two supposedly reformed villains?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 7th April (Episode 9220 / 317)

Cara plays with fire in her quest for justice.

Paul attempts to bond his family.

Andrew and Wendy navigate their changing relationship.

Tuesday 8th April (Episode 9221 / 318)

Leo resigns himself to his new reality.

Cara’s vigilante act takes a horrifying turn.

JJ is left uneasy.

Two residents misstep their way to romance.

Wednesday 9th April (Episode 9222 / 319)

Karl’s suspicions deepen.

Krista’s persistence pays off.

A new couple get frisky, while another remains at odds.

Thursday 10th April (Episode 9223 / 320)

Leo starts preparing for the worst.

Karl struggles to come clean.

Terese is rocked by an offer.

Andrew’s cover-up takes an unexpected turn.