Neighbours Spoilers – Cara’s actions put Remi in danger

Next week on Neighbours, Cara’s attempts to prove Leo’s innocence backfire as Remi is assaulted, while Holly and Max finally kiss.

This week, Fallon (Kate Connick) confesses to being the one who killed Seb (Rarmian Newton) but Taye (Lakota Johnson) is convinced she is innocent, and only doing it to protect Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano).

With the support of Cara (Sara West), Taye tries to prove Fallon’s innocence by asking if any of his Lassiters colleagues saw her in the hotel the night of Seb’s death.

Taye is unsuccessful in his plan to find a staff member who can vouch for Fallon, but Cara soon remembers a colleague messaged her about wifi issues at Lassiters that night and sent a screenshot of the available networks.

Fallon’s phone is listed in the available networks, suggesting that she (or at least her phone) was in the hotel at the time of Seb’s death, potentially providing her innocence.

When they share this with the police, Fallon is re-interviewed where she admits she wasn’t the one who killed Seb after all…

Having briefly thought he was safe, Leo is put back in the frame as the murderer.

When Paul (Stefan Dennis) hears about Cara’s meddling – which comes just weeks after the discovery that she hid Chelsea’s baby news from him – he gives her a stark warning to stay out of his family’s business…

With Leo back as the main suspect, Cara tells Remi (Naomi Rukavina) she wants to help with clearing his name too, spurred on by her success in proving Fallon’s innocence. Remi urges Cara to leave it to the police, but Cara isn’t convinced.

Later, Cara approaches Andrew (Llyod Will) to suss out the situation and finds out that they aren’t looking into any other potential suspects, not even Seb’s drug dealer network.

Cara spots Seb’s former dealer later that day, recognising her from her distinctive tattoo.

Jordan (Diana Laichyk), along with her accomplices, appears to be still be dealing in the area, and, despite Remi’s advice, Cara decides to play cop and take some undercover photos of them all.

What could go wrong?

Remi finds out what Cara did and gives her a warning – she’s taking a huge risk messing with those guys.

However, Cara shares that trying to help others gives her purpose, leading Remi to feel bad after her wife’s recent struggles.

Nonetheless, Remi makes Cara promise that she won’t do anything else reckless to try and get Leo off the hook.

But her warning comes too late, as the next day Remi finds herself in serious danger as a result of Cara’s actions. She’s approached and attacked by Jordan and her angry mob, who mistakenly think that she’s Cara.

Wendy (Candice Leask) finds Remi in a bad way and rushes her to hospital, with fear rising that she’s haemorrhaging.

When Cara and Andrew arrive, a now-conscious Remi tells them that Jordan thought she was the one who took the photos of her gang. Cara is horrified that her actions put her wife in peril!

Andrew and Remi give Cara a final warning to stay out of Leo’s investigation for everyone’s safety – it’s a police matter.

Will Remi’s scare finally cause her to listen?

Cara’s decision to turn detective appears to be leading to a new career for the Lassiters building manager.

Fans of the show recently caught a glimpse of filming on Pin Oak Court – the real-life Melbourne street which doubles up as Ramsay Street – where actress Sara West was dressed in a police uniform.

Is Cara about to embark on a new career in the police force?

Also next week, after months of simmering tension, Max (Ben Jackson) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) finally kiss.

Max and Holly didn’t exactly hit it off when Max first arrived in Erinsborough. But things changed after Max was electrocuted by the faulty transformer that Yaz (Chrishell Stause) planted for Holly at the Lights Up event.

After Max accidentally took the hit in Yaz’s hunt for vengeance, Holly felt responsible for Max’s burnt hands. Trying to help, she decided to step in at his garage to support him with tasks while he recovered.

Despite this being more of a hindrance to Max, they began to see another side to one another after their rocky start.

But just as the attraction started to blossom, Holly found out about Max’s past and the danger he could face in the future with Carter (Linc Hassler) seeking revenge…

Holly’s awful experiences dating dangerous men, including Eden (Costa D’Angelo) and Heath (Ethan Panizza), motivated her not to take her romantic connection with Max further. Although his actions were in defence of his best friend, she wanted to avoid being caught up in any more danger.

This week, with things having settled down, Max asked Holly if he could take her out “for a bite” to thank her for her support with the Carter (Linc Hassler) situation.

Next week, Max tells Holly he’s still on for their ‘catch up’, and she’s left wondering if it’s actually a date. Soon after, Max tells Taye he’s now unsure whether this is date territory because Holly doesn’t seem overly enthusiastic about their upcoming meet.

Taye and Holly also failed to get off to a good start after his move to Ramsay Street to live with Remi.

This followed Taye landing the manager role at the Piano Bar, which was a serious blow for Holly who was desperate for a fresh start and thought her friend Krista (Majella Davis) had her back.

Next week, Taye and Holly hear that Krista has been successful with the plan she mentioned to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) for Lassiters to buy the Drinks Divas van.

The business is soon to be rebranded to the ‘Waterhole on Wheels’ and both Holly and Taye want the job to run it. Krista encourages round 2 between the pair to battle it out for another job…Will it be 2:1 to Taye?

As Holly and Taye start the competition, Max arrives and is playing hard to get after taking advice from his dad. But his plan only has the opposite effect, leaving Holly unimpressed.

Max is convinced he can see flirty banter between Holly and Taye, not just the rivalry for the new Lassiters gig. This leads Max to worry that Holly and Taye might have real chemistry…

Later, Holly takes the leap and questions Max about why he’s being closed off with her.

The day’s misunderstandings are finally resolved when Max makes a bold move and tells her she’s the one he wants – no more games.

After weeks of will they won’t they – and interruptions from Trevor the Share House dog – Max presents Holly with a flower, and they finally kiss.

With the Carter drama now behind Max, has Holly finally landed herself a ‘good guy’?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 7th April (Episode 9220 / 317)

Cara plays with fire in her quest for justice.

Paul attempts to bond his family.

Andrew and Wendy navigate their changing relationship.

Tuesday 8th April (Episode 9221 / 318)

Leo resigns himself to his new reality.

Cara’s vigilante act takes a horrifying turn.

JJ is left uneasy.

Two residents misstep their way to romance.

Wednesday 9th April (Episode 9222 / 319)

Karl’s suspicions deepen.

Krista’s persistence pays off.

A new couple get frisky, while another remains at odds.

Thursday 10th April (Episode 9223 / 320)

Leo starts preparing for the worst.

Karl struggles to come clean.

Terese is rocked by an offer.

Andrew’s cover-up takes an unexpected turn.