Neighbours Spoilers – Terese torn as she discovers a big secret

Next week on Neighbours, Terese is forced to keep another secret from Toadie as she discovers some intriguing information about Nell.

This week sees Toadie (Ryan Moloney) ban Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) from hanging out with JJ (Riley Bryant), fed up with the troubled teen’s influence on his daughter.

The two teens have been spending more and more time together, and it’s beginning to affect Nell’s schoolwork. This week, she was forced to ask Toadie to write her a note excusing her from her homework, having failed to finish it after spending the evening with JJ.

When Toadie turned her down, she decided to skip school and head to the vineyard, where JJ was having a hard time on his first day working for Leo (Tim Kano).

JJ had been asked to label up Leo’s wine bottles with the names of the new Eirene Rising residents, but he and Nell instead decided to have some fun as they ran around the vineyard taking selfies.

Leaving the bottles of wine unattended in the unlocked store room gave a mysterious figure the chance to sneak in and inject one of them with a mystery substance.

As the Eirene Rising opening got underway, disaster struck when Dex (Marley Williams) drank some of the poisoned wine and collapsed, before being rushed to hospital.

When Toadie learnt that JJ’s negligence was the cause of Dex’s collapse, it was the final straw. Concerned that JJ’s bad behaviour was rubbing off on his daughter, he banned Nell from seeing JJ again.

Next week, as Dex remains in hospital, the doctors are unable to work out what’s wrong with him. The Varga-Murphys anxiously wait for the result of the bottle analysis, hoping that it’ll provide answers on his condition.

Meanwhile, Toadie’s ban remains in place. Nell thinks it’s unfair and tells Toadie that he’s got it wrong – JJ isn’t a bad influence, just a friend going through a hard time.

Later, JJ and Haz (Shiv Palekar) share a conversation about moving on from past mistakes and building trust with others again. Haz’s words inspire JJ to improve his attitude and he volunteers to help at the community centre, which delights Nell.

As the pair defy their ban and muck about inside the community centre, they’re once again caught by Toadie. JJ uses the opportunity to make an impassioned plea, telling the Toad that he’s there to volunteer and wants to prove that he’s trustworthy, but it falls on deaf ears.

Toadie reiterates that JJ needs to stay away, leaving Nell humiliated.

When Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) questions Toadie on his harsh stance, he reveals that Nell is nearly the same age that Sonya (Eve Morey) was when she first started having issues and fell pregnant with Callum (Morgan Baker). He simply doesn’t want Nell to make the same mistakes.

Terese understands his concerns, but reminds him that Nell and Sonya are two different people, and tries to make him understand that his uncompromising nature will just make Nell rebel more.

Meanwhile, as Nell and JJ vent to each other over the phone, Nell decides to ignore the ban and invites him over while the rest of her family are out.

As JJ heads over to No. 22, he and Nell soon share a moment of intimacy, before being sprung yet again by Toadie – in Nell’s room of all places!

Toadie can’t believe he’s just found JJ in his daughter’s bedroom, and double down on his ban, despite Nell’s protests that JJ is just a friend.

Terese does her best to play middleman and encourages her husband to understand where his daughter is coming from – she’s just looking for a friend.

Finally, Toadie realises just how upset he’s making Nell, and extends an olive branch to the Varga-Murphys.

As Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) point out that JJ was simply trying to cheer Nell up, Toadie admits that he was being a bit too overprotective.

He lifts the ban on the agreement that Nell and JJ can only hang out while others are around.

The teens are happy with the deal, and it delights Dex (Marley Williams) too, who realises that being their chaperone will mean Nell will have to visit him in hospital more.

Is he developing a crush of his own on Nell?

Later, Terese has a heart-to-heart with Nell, encouraging her to open up.

When Terese shares that Toadie thinks that there’s something more than friendship between them, it prompts Nell to reveal that she may have a small one-sided crush on JJ.

Terese assures Nell that the secret will stay between them, but she’s torn about keeping it from Toadie.

Will Terese regret keeping yet another secret from Toadie so soon after they agreed to give things another go?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 3rd June (Episode 9052 / 149)

Byron and Nicolette try to patch up their father’s mistakes.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 9053 / 150)

Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.

Mackenzie tries to make amends.

Nell embraces her rebellious streak.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 9054 / 151)

Toadie doubles down, whilst Nell makes an admission.

Karl scrambles to clear his name.

Leo faces the prospect of losing everything.

Thursday 6th June (Episode 9055 / 152)

Leo spirals as his life continues to implode.

Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold.

Jane disappoints her family.

Monday 10th June (Episode 9056 / 153)

Susan talks Terese off a ledge.

JJ seeks out a new opportunity.

Things take a dangerous turn for Nicolette and Byron.

Tuesday 11th June (Episode 9057 / 154)

The Share House crew speak too soon.

Jane’s confronted by conflicting emotions.

Holly does a little digging.

Wednesday 12th June (Episode 9058 / 155)

Leo takes drastic action.

Nell, Dex and JJ find themselves in a tangle.

Remi butts heads with a difficult colleague.

Thursday 13th June (Episode 9059 / 156)

A startling new development casts doubt on Leo’s theory.

Remi is faced with a moral dilemma.

JJ is disappointed to find that he and Dex share a common interest.

