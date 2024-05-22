Neighbours has released brand new teaser spoilers and photos for mid-June, previewing a shock collapse for Victor, a new conflict for JJ and Dex, and a scare for Susan… plus, is another wedding just around the corner?

Next week, a mysterious figure sneaks into the Yorokobi vineyard and injects something into one of the bottles of wine Leo (Tim Kano) is premiering at the Eirene Rising grand opening.

At least one resident is set to drink the poisoned wine and end up in hospital, with photos from next Wednesday’s episode showing JJ (Riley Bryant) and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) looking concerned in the corridors of Erinsborough Hospital.

Now, the newly released photos confirm that Dex (Marley Williams) will find himself hospitalised.

With half of Ramsay Street having taken up beds at the hospital in recent months for various reasons, it’s not a dead cert that the underage teen falls victim to the poisoned Pinot, but the timing makes it highly likely.

Thankfully, Dex does pull through, with later photos showing him back on Ramsay Street, just in time for some more sibling rivalry.

In recent weeks, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) has been concerned with how much time daughter Nell has been spending with troubled teen JJ.

While the pair’s relationship has been purely plutonic until now, could that be about to change as they continue to spend time together?

On Thursday 13th June, “JJ is disappointed to find that he and Dex share a common interest.”

The new photos show Nell and Dex looking very happy in each other’s company as Nell visits the younger Varga-Murphy sibling in hospital.

Then, “JJ makes a selfless decision.”

Is JJ about to find himself with a love rival in his own brother?

Eirene Rising’s opening may have been disrupted by the venomous vino, but a few bottles of sabotaged sauvignon will soon be the least of Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) worries.

On Monday 10th June, Karl (Alan Fletcher) is seen on his hands and knees, scrubbing the floor outside the residence’s main reception, with a face mask suggesting that he’s cleaning up something smelly.

Has Karl’s nemesis the Erinsborough Pooper struck again, or is something else afoot?

Then, the following week, on Monday 17th June, “a spate of pranks keep the staff and residents of Eirini Rising on their toes.”

However, one prank is set to go too far, as Susan finds herself confronted by a gang of hooded youths causing havoc around the complex.

She falls to the ground, landing hard on her backside and left in serious pain.

Susan nearly resigns from her position as Operations Manager in upcoming episodes after continuing to clash with Terese, and after the events of next month, we’re sure she’ll be regretting her decision to stay on.

As Karl and Terese rush to Susan’s aid in what seems to be an as-yet-unseen residents’ garden, the fall leaves her with “concerns about her mortality.”

Is the fall the beginning of some new health worries for Susan?

Thankfully for Terese, a new hobby may prove a welcome distraction, with one of the newly released photos showing her holding a harmonica…

Next week, tuba lessons from Harold?

In more positive news, pictures from Monday 17th June show Jane (Annie Jones) being accompanied by Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sam (Henrietta Graham) as the trio go wedding dress shopping.

For those in need of a reminder, Jane is engaged to Mike Young (Guy Pearce), but as he’s not set foot on Ramsay Street in over 8 months, it’s easy to forget.

We’re assuming that Jane’s recent reunion with ex-husband Victor (Craig Hall) doesn’t result in her calling off her engagement and accepting a marriage proposal from her ex, so it seems like a Jane and Mike wedding may still be on the cards after all!

The new photos show the trio at a wedding dress shop, with Byron and Sam excitedly getting into the spirit of things.

Jane then looks delighted as she poses for a selfie in her dress.

Of course, a Jane and Mike wedding still feels like an unlikely possibility. Mike hasn’t been properly seen on screen since last September, when he and Jane took a trip to the UK.

Since then, he’s only been seen via sporadic video calls with Jane and Sam, and has extended his motorbike trip around Britain on a number of occasions rather than return to his wife-to-be in Australia.

With Mike played by Hollywood actor Guy Pearce, how will Neighbours producers explain the fact that he’s very, very unlikely to make a permanent return to Erinsborough?

While Jane may get some happiness next month, Victor is set to suffer a health scare as he collapses on a hike with her, Byron, Nicolette.

Later this week, Vic finally reveals the big secret he’s been hiding since his arrival.

Viewers have already seen that he’s got over $1 million in his bank account despite claiming to be skint, but Sadie (Emerald Chan) discovered something much darker when she accidentally read a document on his laptop.

The full truth is revealed on Thursday 23rd May, and the shock news finally gives Byron the wake-up call he needs to reconnect with his dad.

Yet as the Stone family head out on a hike in the episode airing 11th June, disaster strikes.

Vic becomes dizzy and collapses, before Jane and the kids race over to help.

Will Victor be okay?

…

Yep. He’ll be fine. For now…

He’s back on his feet soon after, and pictures from the following week show him and Jane happily chatting away in No. 24, with that photo of Mike and Jane ominously watching over them…

However, the happy families at No. 24 aren’t set to last long, as Victor is “accused of theft” on Wednesday 19th June.

Heading back to the hospital, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) “butts heads with a difficult colleague” in the episode airing Wednesday 12th June.

With pictures from that episode showing Remi and wife Cara (Sara West) together on one of the wards, are they about to come face to face with Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald), the doctor who recently confessed to Karl that he’d love to spend the night with the married couple?

Then, in the following episode, “Remi is faced with a moral dilemma”.

Plus, Leo (Tim Kano) is eagerly trying to track down who poisoned his new batch of wine, as he turns to Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) for an update.

It was recently revealed that he suspects the culprit to be someone known to him, but as he tries to get to the bottom of it, “a startling new development casts doubt on [his] theory.”

The following week, “Holly zeroes in on a suspect,” but she “reaches her third strike” on Thursday 20th June, as “Leo sinks to a new low.”

Is Holly somehow involved in Leo’s search for justice?

Finally, “Susan talks Terese off a ledge” on Monday 10th June.

Ok, probably not that ledge. Hopefully a metaphorical one this time.

Here’s everything that’s coming up from Monday 10th until Thursday 20th June:

Monday 10th June (Episode 9056 / 153)

Susan talks Terese off a ledge.

JJ seeks out a new opportunity.

Things take a dangerous turn for Nicolette and Byron.

Tuesday 11th June (Episode 9057 / 154)

The Share House crew speak too soon.

Holly does a little digging.

Jane’s confronted by conflicting emotions.

Wednesday 12th June (Episode 9058 / 155)

Leo takes drastic action.

Nell, Dex and JJ find themselves in a tangle.

Remi butts heads with a difficult colleague.

Thursday 13th June (Episode 9059 / 156)

A startling new development casts doubt on Leo’s theory.

Remi is faced with a moral dilemma.

JJ is disappointed to find that he and Dex share a common interest.

Monday 17th June (Episode 9060 / 157)

Jane is challenged.

JJ makes a selfless decision.

Karl fears for an important friendship.

A spate of pranks keep the staff and residents of Eirini Rising on their toes.

Tuesday 18th June (Episode 9061 / 158)

Susan faces concerns about her mortality.

The Share House gang are forced to get creative.

Terese struggles to balance her house of cards.

Jane’s commitment is questioned.

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 9062 / 159)

Vic is accused of theft.

Aaron considers making an offer.

Holly zeroes in on a suspect.

Thursday 30th June (Episode 9063 / 160)

Holly reaches her third strike.

Aaron makes a risky decision.

Leo sinks to a new low.

Before then, there are still two weeks of unmissable Neighbours drama in store. Here’s what’s coming up over the next fortnight:

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return as Eirene Rising opens.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.

Monday 3rd June (Episode 9052 / 149)

Byron and Nicolette try to patch up their father’s mistakes.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 9053 / 150)

Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.

Mackenzie tries to make amends.

Nell embraces her rebellious streak.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 9054 / 151)

Toadie doubles down, whilst Nell makes an admission.

Karl scrambles to clear his name.

Leo faces the prospect of losing everything.

Thursday 6th June (Episode 9055 / 152)

Leo spirals as his life continues to implode.

Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold.

Jane disappoints her family.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.