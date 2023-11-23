Neighbours Spoilers – A job offer tempts David to stay in Erinsborough

Next week on Neighbours, as Aaron and Nicolette fail to convince David to stay in Erinsborough, a tempting job offer might just sway his decision…

David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Nicolette (Hannah Monson, formerly Charlotte Chimes) and their daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) recently returned to Erinsborough as part of Flashback Week, where it was revealed that they left town after discovering the part Paul (Stefan Dennis) played in covering up Krista Sinclair’s (Majella Davis) death-not-death.

They returned after learning that Paul and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) were about to reveal all to the residents of Ramsay Street, and rushed back from the rural location where they had been running a holiday letting business since leaving Erinsborough sometime in the past year.

While David isn’t happy being back in Erinsborough – not least because he’s back in Paul’s orbit – Aaron and Nicolette soon find that they’re enjoying having their friends and family around, and suggest the idea of sticking around.

David wants nothing to do with Paul after he covered up Krista’s death, as actor Takaya Honda recently explained in an interview with Back to the Bay:

“For David, he made a decision that he was going to leave Erinsborough to escape the whirlwind that is Paul Robinson and everything that comes with it.

“He’s very much not on board with the idea of getting swept back up into that, and especially having Isla be caught in that as well,” Takaya continues. “So he’s very much not on board with the idea of really having anything to do with Erinsborough at this point.

“David [is] the one to always be there to always point out, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that, do the right thing! And inevitably Paul (or Leo) do the wrong thing, and then David often pays for it and has to deal with the consequences.

“So he was sick of that for sure, so he thought ‘let’s just remove ourselves from our situation and let’s start afresh somewhere else, and just do the right thing, be good people, out bush where we were.’”

Yet it seems Paul’s presence may not be the only reason David is reluctant to return.

In today’s episode (Thursday 23rd November), David and Aaron are in the Waterhole when Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) manages to injure herself on a nail.

Jumping into action, former doctor David checks over Cara’s wound and bandages it up, and doesn’t correct Cara when she assumes he’s a doctor.

Aaron asks David why he didn’t correct her, but David gets defensive, explaining that he didn’t feel the need to divulge his whole life story.

Is the fact that he’s no longer allowed to practice medicine, and the associated bad memories in Erinsborough, part of the reason why David is reluctant to return?

In next week’s episodes, Paul visits Aaron and David, and promises David that he’ll refrain from having any contact with him if they do decide to return to Erinsborough.

Despite David’s claims that Paul is the main reason he doesn’t want to return, David rejects the offer, and explains to Aaron that he feels like he’s a worse person when he’s around his father.

Being away from Erinsborough is the happiest he’s ever been, and he doesn’t want to go back to how things were.

However, Aaron admits that he’s not happy and tells David that he’d like to return home, leading a frustrated David to give his husband an ultimatum…

Then, later in the week, David gets an exciting job offer that could change his mind.

With Reece (Mischa Barton) gone, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) is struggling to look after Krista. He seeks help from Leo (Tim Kano), who in turn calls in help from David. In his element, David manages to set Krista on a path for safe withdrawal, whilst also rediscovering the sense of purpose he’s been missing.

The following day, there’s a setback when Krista goes missing after learning from the perpetual bringer-of-bad-news Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) that her father Conrad is in a bad way.

David goes into action mode and organises a search party. He eventually finds her, but learns that she’s scored drugs and is considering using them.

It’s touch and go, but David manages to talk Krista down as he opens up to her about his medical manslaughter experience from last year, and how it completely changed the direction of his life.

Krista returns to Lassiters with David, where she gets rid of the drugs and asks David to stay with her overnight to ensure she doesn’t slip up again.

David proposes that Krista go to a short-stay rehab centre to help her recover, and suggests that she hire a sober companion once she’s discharged. It’s then that Krista offers David a job, as she suggests that he be her sober companion.

David, who has thrived in his role of caring for Krista, is honoured by the offer, and decides to accept the position, knowing it would also make Aaron, Jane (Annie Jones) and Nicolette happy.

It’s official – David, Aaron and Nicolette are moving back to Erinsborough!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 27th November (Episode 41 / 8944)

Byron struggles with a loss.

Nicolette prepares to disrupt the status quo.

Nell tests Toadie’s kindness.

Tuesday 28th November (Episode 42 / 8945)

Aaron and David have a clash of values.

Toadie makes a personal call.

Cara tries her hand at interior decorating.

Wednesday 29th November (Episode 43 / 8946)

Byron rallies help to deal with a sensitive issue.

Dex and JJ work together to rekindle the romance between their mums.

Haz struggles with setting boundaries.

Thursday 30th November (Episode 44 / 8947)

David gets an intriguing new job offer.

Haz reaches the end of his tether.

Susan must pick a side.

Monday 4th December (Episode 45 / 8948)

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to ‘save our school’.

Tuesday 5th December (Episode 46 / Episode 8949)

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest.

David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 47 / 8950)

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions.

Nicolette’s future is thrown into uncertainty.

Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday 7th December (Episode 48 / 8951)

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone.

Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane.

Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings.

Nicolette confronts Chloe.

Neighbours’ David and Aaron actors talk Ramsay Street return As David and Aaron return to Neighbours, actors Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson talk to us about the events that bring them back to Erinsborough. Read more…