Neighbours confirms Krista Sinclair as newest main character

Neighbours has confirmed Krista Sinclair as the newest full-time resident of Erinsborough, as Majella Davis joins its permanent cast.

The show officially confirmed the long-suspected news in a post on Instagram, as they confirmed that actress Majella Davis is a fully-fledged member of the cast.

Majella’s fellow cast members responded to the show’s social media post, with Georgie Stone replying “Yessssss 👏”, Annie Jones who plays Jane responding “🙌❤️”, Candice Leask (Wendy Rodwell), commenting “Woohoo!!!👏👏👏”, and Sara West (Cara Varga-Murphy) adding “😍😍😍”.

Majella also took to Instagram to announce the news, confirming that she would be on the show “for the next year”:

My alter ego for the next year- Krista Sinclair 💁🏼‍♀️ Super grateful to be part of such a wonderful company. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the years. It’s been a long road to my first job, and it’s everything I’ve always dreamt it would be ☁️🤍 @majella.davis on Instagram

When Neighbours first returned back in September 2023, we met Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton), a member of the wealthy Sinclair family who had recently bought a stake in Lassiters.

While her reason for arriving in Erinsborough was initially shrowded in mystery, we eventually learnt that she was searching for her sister, Krista, who had left the USA for Australia a year previously, and had since disappeared off the radar.

During Flashback Week, we saw Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) confess to accidentally killing Krista on the roof of Lassiters, and earlier this week saw Reece learn of her sister’s death.

However, yesterday’s Neighbours confirmed that Krista Sinclair was alive and well, as she was discovered by Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Haz (Shiv Palekar) in the basement of the house where bad guy of the week Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo) had been hiding out.

While Melanie thought she had accidentally killed Krista after pushing her into Lassiters’ rooftop pool, in reality, Eden Shaw had managed to hide Krista’s (very much alive) body in the time it took Melanie to seek Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) help.

With Paul believing that Krista had died on the roof of Lassiters, Eden was able to blackmail him into giving him $500,000 in exchange for his silence.

Wednesday’s episode revealed that Eden and Krista had been living the high life for much of the past year, staying in the fanciest hotels thanks to Eden’s windfall, while Eden controlled Krista’s every move and plied her with drugs.

They quickly blew through the money, before returning to Erinsborough where Eden began a streak of petty crime. He took a job at Leo’s (Tim Kano) vineyard and stole money from the till, as well as the handbags and purses of Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Sadie (Emerald Chan), neither of whom had any idea that the charismatic ‘Ed’ was in fact Holly’s ex-boyfriend Eden.

Now that Krista has been found alive and well, and Eden has been apprehended, Krista can begin to look towards her future. She’s already reunited with sister Reece, who has spent the last few months trying to track her down.

Reece is set to depart later this week after receiving bad news about her father Conrad, whilst Krista remains in Erinsborough to recover.

Majella’s addition to the full-time cast was already suspected by fans, after she was listed with other permanent cast members during the credits of Neighbours’ Flashback Week episodes, despite it being revealed that she was supposedly dead.

This led fans to speculate that Krista was indeed alive and would be discovered in future episodes – though it came as a surprise to many that she was discovered just two episodes after Flashback Week, which upended the lives of many of our Ramsay Street favourites.

Next week’s episodes will see Krista continue to battle withdrawal symptoms as she recovers from her ordeal at the hands of Eden. Byron (Xavier Molyneux), who’s tasked with looking after her after girlfriend Reece’s departure, seeks help from Leo, who in turn calls in help from former doctor David (Takaya Honda).

David feels in his element, and manages to set Krista on a path for safe withdrawal – whilst finally rediscovering the sense of purpose that he’s been missing since leaving Erinsborough and the medical profession.

As yet unknown is what part (if any) Krista will play in Lassiters after her sister’s departure.

The Sinclair family bought a stake in the hotel last year after Paul and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) divorce saw Terese sell her side of the business, and while they only bought a share so they could have full access to Lassiters to try and track down Krista, they’ve since developed a keen interest in the running of the hotel.

With Reece out of the picture, will Krista take over her role, and just how will Paul feel having another Sinclair to answer to?

What does it also mean for Krista’s relationship with Holly? Krista betrayed her friend and travel companion by making a move on Holly’s boyfriend Eden, and while the decision may have been disastrous for Krista, Holly is bound to still feel hurt by her actions.

With Krista set to be a familiar face on Ramsay Street in the coming months, can the two ever become friends?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Thursday 23rd November (Episode 40 / 8943)

Reece is faced with a heartbreaking decision.

Mackenzie makes a difficult sacrifice for her friends.

David finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Monday 27th November (Episode 41 / 8944)

Byron struggles with a loss.

Nicolette prepares to disrupt the status quo.

Nell tests Toadie’s kindness.

Tuesday 28th November (Episode 42 / 8945)

Aaron and David have a clash of values.

Toadie makes a personal call.

Cara tries her hand at interior decorating.

Wednesday 29th November (Episode 43 / 8946)

Byron rallies help to deal with a sensitive issue.

Dex and JJ work together to rekindle the romance between their mums.

Haz struggles with setting boundaries.

Thursday 30th November (Episode 44 / 8947)

David gets an intriguing new job offer.

Haz reaches the end of his tether.

Susan must pick a side.