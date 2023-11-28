Coming up on Neighbours, an accident at the Erinsborough High protest leaves Melanie’s life on the line, with Toadie left reeling.

You’d think that after the recent revelations, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) would be keeping her head down. But no, next week she ends up hospitalised after getting involved in the protest to save Erinsborough High.

Despite recently confessing to the whole of Ramsay Street that she hid Krista’s (Majella Davis) death for a year after believing she’d killed her, Melanie Pearson is now a free woman.

Krista was found alive, having been kept hidden by Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo) in a basement, and Melanie’s making the most of being back in Erinsborough.

Her marriage to Toadie may be over, but Melanie is happy to have cleared her name, and is enjoying reconnecting with her ex-step-daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who is determined to spend as much time with her as possible.

When the protest to save Erinsborough High School kicks off next Monday 4th December, spearheaded by Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Wendy (Candice Leask), Melanie decides to go along.

We don’t know whether she’s on the side of saving the school, or if she goes along in a clumsy attempt to get noticed by ex-husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney), whose new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is spearheading the project to turn the site into a retirement complex.

Either way, Toadie – who is a former pupil at the school – is getting tired of the battle of Erinsborough High vs Eireene Rising. Actor Ryan Moloney recently told TV Week: “Toadie is fed up with it all. The whole situation has got so out of hand.”

When the protest turns into a riot and former pupils and teachers break into the school buildings, Terese’s security guards jump into action to shut things down.

Photos from the dramatic episode show guards grabbing former teacher Marty Muggleton (Nikolai Egel) as he holds a ‘Save Our School’ sign.

In the midst of things, there’s a skirmish between Melanie and one of the guards, who are getting a little heavy-handed as they try to regain control of the building. TV Week reports that Mel gets caught in a crowd crush and is knocked to the ground.

In the following episode, airing Tuesday 5th December, Melanie is alone and in peril as she dips in and out of consciousness, with nobody having any idea that she got caught up in the riot, let alone that she’s been left for dead.

Eventually, Jane (Annie Jones) notices that Melanie is missing and organises a search party. Toadie is the one who finds her, and panic hits him as he realises that she’s barely breathing.

Toadie has already been warming towards Melanie after she offered to go along to Nell’s counselling sessions, but any remaining anger and hurt towards her suddenly disappears, as his only concern becomes his ex-wife’s safety.

“No-one thinks it will turn violent,” Ryan Moloney told TV Week. “It’s the worst possible outcome for everyone involved. Toadie feels horror and panic, as he fears for Mel’s safety and has no hesitation in helping her.”

After Mel is rushed to hospital, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) relays that she’s suffered a serious concussion and will require surgery for her shattered shoulder.

Both Terese and Nicolette are left racked with guilt. Terese is horrified when she learns that one of her security guards was responsible, and Nicolette feels terrible that it was her decision to organise the protest which led to the riot.

Not only has she caused Melanie harm, but she’s potentially put the final nail in the coffin of Erinsborough High.

Toadie continues to linger at the hospital after taking Melanie in, but his presence overwhelms her – after all, she still loves him, and only left him for his and the kids’ safety.

Toadie agrees to leave, not wanting to upset Mel, but are his repressed feelings starting to bubble to the surface?

With future episode spoilers telling us that “Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions” and “Toadie is left shaken by powerful memories,” it seems so.

Yet is it too late for the pair to reconcile?

Melanie seems to be through the worst, when suddenly an emergency ‘Code Blue’ blares – her blood pressure has plummeted and she’s unresponsive.

Remi discerns that she’s suffered a bleed on the brain and needs emergency surgery!

Will she pull through?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 27th November (Episode 41 / 8944)

Byron struggles with a loss.

Nicolette prepares to disrupt the status quo.

Nell tests Toadie’s kindness.

Tuesday 28th November (Episode 42 / 8945)

Aaron and David have a clash of values.

Toadie makes a personal call.

Cara tries her hand at interior decorating.

Wednesday 29th November (Episode 43 / 8946)

Byron rallies help to deal with a sensitive issue.

Dex and JJ work together to rekindle the romance between their mums.

Haz struggles with setting boundaries.

Thursday 30th November (Episode 44 / 8947)

David gets an intriguing new job offer.

Haz reaches the end of his tether.

Susan must pick a side.

Monday 4th December (Episode 45 / 8948)

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to ‘save our school’.

Tuesday 5th December (Episode 46 / 8949)

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest.

David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 47 / 8950)

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions.

Nicolette’s future is thrown into uncertainty.

Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday 7th December (Episode 48 / 8951)

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone.

Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane.

Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings.

Nicolette confronts Chloe.