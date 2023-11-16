Coming up on Home and Away in Australia, Leah begins to suffer from paranoia as she starts to see Justin as the enemy and orders Rose to arrest him.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has been suffering from insomnia ever since her and Justin’s (James Stewart) kidnap ordeal left her now fiancé at death’s door.

The pair were tricked into believing they had won a luxury trip for two, but in reality it was a trap. The Vita Nova cult had organised the whole thing, and kidnapped them as they drove out of Summer Bay, before leaving them in an abandoned warehouse in the middle of nowhere.

Leah eventually managed to get out and raise the alarm, but Justin’s previous attempt at escaping had left him with a collapsed lung and broken ribs. While he’s now made a full recovery, the mental and physical battle they endured has taken its toll on Leah.

She was struggling to sleep, haunted by nightmares which took her right back to the warehouse and Justin’s later struggles in hospital.

She initially hid her trauma, but when she finally opened up to Justin, he offered to stay awake with her every night until she fell asleep, which seemed to help.

However, last week it was revealed that her struggles were far from over, when she fell asleep at the wheel when driving home from an afternoon with Theo’s mum Cassandra, running a red light and causing an accident.

Leah then refused to open up to Justin, telling him that he wouldn’t understand, and snapping that whilst he is healed, she is the one who’s still suffering.

“I can’t sleep, because every time I close my eyes, I see you there, dying.” she snapped.

When Leah later returned home from work, she dropped a bombshell on Justin. “I need to talk about the wedding,” she explained, holding Justin’s hand. “We need to postpone it.”

Now, a new promo shows that Leah’s insomnia turns to paranoia, as she begins to think Justin is a threat.

Things begin in Monday’s episode, as Leah takes off her wedding ring and tells Justin that she doesn’t want to marry him at all.

“She’s still not 100%,” Justin explains to Roo (Georgie Parker) at the garage. “I love Leah, I want us to get married as soon as possible, but right now she’s struggling.”

When Roo then heads to Leah and Justin’s house and innocently asks whether Leah received any of her phone calls – which she’s been ignoring – Leah flips out when Roo mentions what Justin told her.

“So Justin is talking about me behind my back?”

She jumps in her car – which she’d already agreed not to drive after her recent accident – and storms straight into the garage to confront Justin.

“I thought we’d decided you weren’t going to drive any more?” Justin asks as he sees her arrive, but Leah isn’t in the mood to hear it.

“I didn’t realise I needed your permission!”

“Is gossiping about me meant to help?” she continues. “Are you trying to make me look bad?”

Later, back at Leah and Justin’s house, Justin tells her, “we can’t go on like this,” which prompts an angry reaction from her.

“There will be no wedding. I don’t want to marry you, ever!” she tells him, before taking off her engagement ring, laying it down on the counter and storming out.

Then, things take a very dark turn in later episodes, as Leah begins to resent Justin’s attempts to get close to her.

A new promo shows Roo try to convince Leah to change her mind, as she explains, “Leah, he loves you so much, y’know, he just wants you to be happy.”

We then see her sneak into the garage, where she spots Justin on the phone as he casually spins a large spanner in his hand.

Then, at the police station, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) tells Justin: “Leah’s asked me to arrest you.”

“What?!”

In an interview room at Yabbie Creek Police Station, we see Leah shaking her head, looking panicked.

Then, at the diner, her paranoia fully sets in. The promo shows her frantically moving tables and chairs in front of the doors and windows, barricading herself in.

We hear Rose say: “We need to be getting her to a doctor.”

Justin tries to talk to Leah through the locked and barricaded diner door, telling her, “your mind’s starting to play tricks on you.”

But she won’t listen, and she brandishes a large kitchen knife as she begins to fear that her fiancé / ex-fiancé is a threat.

She hides in the corner as Justin’s shadow lurks ominously at the door.

“Leah, I would never hurt you.”

“You’re a liar.”

“I love you,” Justin reassures her.

“How did it get this bad?” Justin asks Theo (Matt Evans) in another scene.

“It wasn’t Leah,” Theo reassures him. “It was someone else.”

The promo ends with Justin finally finding his way into the diner – but he’s not expecting what’s on the other side of the door.

Leah, angrily brandishing the knife.

“Can his love bring her back?” asks the promo’s voiceover.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 20th November (Episodes 8165-8167)

Can a Harper-Tane friendship flourish? Roo’s concern only makes things worse. Leah’s insomnia turns to paranoia.

Roo can’t live up to John’s legacy. Leah turns on those closest to her. Justin’s desperation leads him to danger.

Can Bree help Leah see sense? Roo tries to tempt John back to the Surf Club.

Tuesday 21st November (Episode 8168)

Alf sticks up for John Palmer. Bree reflects on her dark past. Mac takes charge of her own recovery.

Wednesday 22nd November (Episode 8169)

Harper avoids Felicity. Remi tries to mend things between Eden and Levi. Mac’s anxiety peaks.

Thursday 23rd November (Episode 8170)

Felicity’s apology tour hits the Bay. Kirby’s lyrics give Justin comfort. Mackenzie fears for her health.