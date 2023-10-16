Home and Away Spoilers – Justin attacked by Vita Nova… again!

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Justin is targeted by Vita Nova as he lies in his hospital bed – will they succeed in finishing him off?

A couple of weeks ago, doomsday cult Vita Nova reared their ugly heads again as they tricked Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) into thinking they’d won a luxury break for two.

As the pair headed out of Summer Bay in search of… a beach and some sun(?), they were kidnapped by members of the cult and transported to an old abandoned warehouse, where they were left for dead.

Days went by and the pair began to get more and more desperate as they realised that the cult members wouldn’t be coming back for them. Justin attempted to climb up some metal pipework, hoping it would lead to safety, but the structure collapsed down upon him, crushing his chest, tearing his lung and causing him to cough up blood.

Leah’s attempt to climb up to safety thankfully worked, and she managed to escape the warehouse. After passing out from dehydration, she managed to gain enough strength to keep walking, and eventually found a passer-by to raise the alarm.

Justin was rushed to hospital, but the last week has seen him in a very bad way in Northern Districts. He’s in a coma and his heart is failing, with no signs of his condition improving. Bree (Juliet Godwin) was forced to tell Leah that Justin may not make it, and advised her to say her goodbyes.

Thankfully, Leah’s words were enough to stir Justin out of his perilous state, and he woke up in the final moments of Monday’s Australian episode. Unfortunately, that’s far from the end of the story, and Vita Nova make their next move later this week.

First thing’s first, Leah needs to convince Justin that she meant what she said when she asked him to marry her.

Upon waking from his coma, Justin reassured Leah that he knew she only proposed because he was on the brink of death, and he wasn’t going to hold her to the proposal now that he was okay.

“I know you only asked me to marry you ‘cos I was dying,” he told her. “I’m not gonna hold you to that. We can just forget about the whole thing.”

However, Leah is hurt by the idea, and reassures him that she meant what she said.

Thankfully, upcoming episodes see Leah explain that she was so desperate for Justin to survive, so she could keep loving him. “Yes, I want to marry you,” Justin tells her in a preview for upcoming scenes.

“Yeah, good!” says Leah with a nod.

Justin’s room has been under police protection, but scenes later this week will show that the police are a little bit lax in their efforts.

According to TV Week, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) visits the hospital, and questions Rose (Kirsty Marillier) on the lack of security outside Justin’s room. Rose gets frustrated by Cash’s concerns, especially considering he’s recently been suspended, and she moves him on.

However, one of Vita Nova’s members, Jordan (Jack Angwin), is posing as a hospital orderly.

He overhears the conversation and, realising that the time is right to strike, quickly relays the conversation to his bosses. “They haven’t had a cop on the door all afternoon,” he tells them “Do you want me to make the move?”

“A faceless killer is about to strike again,” explains a promo for the upcoming development, which aired after Monday’s episode.

He then pays Justin a visit, acting normal to conceal his real identity.

Justin instantly feels safe with the hospital attendant, and he later assures Leah that she’s fine to go home, telling her, “Jordan’s gonna keep an eye on me.”

In the background, Jordan watches on, waiting for the moment the coast is clear.

But he couldn’t be further from the truth.

Later, returning to Justin’s room under cover of darkness, Jordan takes action. “What are you doing?” Justin asks, panicked, as he picks up a pillow and prepares to smother Justin with it!

The next morning, Leah, who is relieved that Justin is through the worst, heads back to Northern Districts Hospital. She happens to pass Bree, where she mentions Jordan the “helpful” orderly, and is shocked when Bree informs her that there’s no-one with that name in the hospital.

Quickly realising what’s going on, Rose sounds the alarm and rushes to Justin’s room, but it’s too late – Justin is lying on the floor unconscious!

“Initially no-one suspects anything,” Ada Nicodemou explains to TV Week. “Rose cottons on at the 11th hour and races back to Justin. Jordan has tried to suffocate him with a pillow!”

Suddenly, the race is on – both to save Justin and to find his attacker.

Will they succeed?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th October (Episode 8140)

Kirby makes a final bid for freedom. Will Summer Bay lose one of their own?

Tuesday 17th October (Episode 8141)

Everything is coming up Lyrik. Alf throws a spanner in the works. Justin’s in danger.

Wednesday 18th October (Episode 8142)

Kirby puts her foot down. Roo’s ruse backfires. Will Mali spoil Alf’s surprise?

Thursday 19th October (Episode 8143)

Summer Bay gathers to celebrate Alf. Rose smells a rat. Justin is in mortal danger.