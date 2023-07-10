Home and Away Spoilers – Mali and Rose rocked by cheating scandal

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as someone trashes the farmhouse and leaves a threatening warning, Rose is left wondering if Mali is a cheat!

They’ve only been in each other’s lives a few short months, but Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Rose’s (Kirsty Marillier) relationship has so far had more ups and downs than Alf’s blood pressure.

Their latest stumble came last week, after Rose recruited her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) to help come up with a way to save Mali’s board shop. Although the shop remains open, its main source of income is the surfing lessons Mali provides, which he hasn’t been able to carry on whilst suffering from a perforated eardrum.

When the three met up with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) later that evening, Xander came up with the idea that he and Mac could take over the lessons.

The next day, they hosted their first session down on the beach, and Mali was stoked at how well it worked out. Thanking Rose for her assistance, he quickly told her that he loved her before heading over to talk to Xander.

Rose was taken aback—not only was this the first time that he’s told her he loved her, but the way he said it so casually took away from the moment somewhat.

“I bet he’s told chicken burgers he loves them with more passion!” Rose later told Xander as she downloaded to him. As Rose proceeded to avoid Mali for the rest of the day and took further advice from Irene (Lynne McGranger), it was down to Xander to inform Mali of his faux pas when he realised something was off.

When Mali later caught up with Rose, he apologised and told her that he wasn’t thinking. Whilst he pointed out that Rose didn’t say anything back to him, she explained that she was in a state of shock at the time.

Mali then suggested that he take it back, and the two of them could pretend it never happened. Rose laughed and agreed to go along with that, but we couldn’t help feel there was some disappointment there.

As Rose explained to Irene, saying “I love you” should be a very special moment, and whilst Irene pointed out that reality doesn’t always live up to expectations, Rose knows that if it had been a grander gesture then she’d have been able to say it back to him.

This week, as TV Week reports, Rose decides to be the one to make that grand gesture, with some encouragement from Mac.

Taking the evening off from work, Rose heads over to the farmhouse where she prepares a romantic, candlelit dinner for Mali.

But when she leads a blindfolded Mali into the house later on, they’re shocked to find that the place has been trashed!

The dinner is all over the floor, and an ominous message has been spray painted on the tablecloth—”Stay away from my wife.”

Both Mali and Rose are completely flummoxed, but Rose is soon demanding answers from Mali… who is this wife that he’s apparently been messing around with?

Mali claims to know nothing, and whilst her head is spinning from this strange development, Rose is soon back into police officer mode as she heads back into work to report the crime.

When Rose calls Mali in to give him a grilling, he’s fuming that she could even contemplate him cheating on her.

As Rose occupies herself with a thorough investigation, Mali is left offloading to Xander about his frustrations. Just when it seems like he and Rose are getting to a good place, something comes along to throw the cat amongst the pigeons.

Xander reminds Mali that his sister can sometimes jump to conclusions, but Mali is left wondering whether fate is trying to tell them something… maybe he and Rose just aren’t meant to be together?

Whilst we’ll have to wait and see how things play out this week, we have our own theory as to what the message on the tablecloth could mean—and suspect that it could simply be a case of mistaken identity.

Viewers will recall that whilst helping out Mali with holding a surfing lesson for children last week, Xander was asked by one impressed mother if he would consider a private session for her son.

However, when Xander later met up with the pair, it quickly became apparent to him that the lady was more interested in trying to score a date with him than she was in her son’s lesson.

“What did you say?” Mackenzie teased as Xander recalled the encounter to her. “Did you say ‘I’m sorry but that’s gonna cost extra?‘”

Although Xander didn’t dignify Mac with a response, it was clear that he wasn’t going there.

Could this unnamed lady’s husband have somehow discovered her attempt to flirt with the instructor at Mantaray Boards… and in doing so gone after Mali in a jealous fit of rage?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 10th July (Episode 8074)

Remi lets Mercedes down gently. Bree overhears a shocking secret. Andrew is torn between Justin and Tegan.

Tuesday 11th July (Episode 8075)

Justin finds a way to let Andrew go. Bree confronts Remi over his lies. Rose has romance on the mind with Mali.

Wednesday 12th July (Episode 8076)

Rose wants answers. Remi stands by Bree. Mercedes is torn.

Thursday 13th July (Episode 8077)

Love is in the air for Mali and Rose. Cash has a new lead. Mercedes changes her tune. Felicity’s horrors are far from fading.