Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn arrested for breaking and entering

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn is arrested as she gathers evidence on Heather, while Justin’s efforts to help Lyrik end in disaster.

Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) search for answers about Heather (Sofia Nolan) takes an unexpected turn next week, when she ends up being arrested!

Last week, Marilyn revealed to Leah that she believed the mysterious newcomer who’s been tormenting her was in fact her long-lost daughter, who she’d given birth to in 1995 after sleeping with a former employer, Tim Frazer. After the birth, Tim and his wife had convinced Marilyn to hand the baby over to them.

Viewers had already learned that Marilyn’s suspicions were true, having seen Heather looking at her birth certificate the previous week, but Marilyn does not yet have concrete evidence—other than the fact that the story Heather reeled out to Roo (Georgie Parker) about having given up a baby was identical to Marilyn’s own story.

The week ended when Marilyn and John’s (Shane Withington) adopted son Jett (Will McDonald) got in touch to say he’d received a strange message from Marilyn on social media.

Marilyn was horrified when John confronted her about the message, which said that an adopted child could never replace a biological one, and that Jett would always be a disappointment to her.

Whilst John is quick to realise that Marilyn would never send such a cruel message to their son, Roo isn’t so sure, stating that Marilyn has been doing several things recently which seem out of character.

When Marilyn suggests Heather could be behind it, Roo once again scoffs at the idea, putting it down to Marilyn’s apparent vendetta against her.

When Roo later receives a negative online review about her tutoring, in Marilyn’s name no less, she’s quick to point the finger at her. Determined to prove her innocence, Marilyn and Irene (Lynne McGranger) head to the police station, only to be met with a disinterested Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) who simply tells them to report it to the cybercrime unit.

Determined to get to the bottom of things, Marilyn dons her best “I’m up to no good” outfit, heads over to Heather’s caravan and lets herself in with the key.

Strangely enough, Marilyn’s cunning change of clothing isn’t as inconspicuous as she thought, with Heather spotting Marilyn going inside the van as she comes out of the toilet block.

Rather than confront Marilyn, Heather decides to make trouble for her by ringing the police and telling them that someone is breaking into her van.

As Marilyn searches through the van, she’s interrupted by a knock on the door—it’s Cash, who orders her to step outside. Heather feigns shock as the identity of the intruder is revealed, whilst Roo can’t believe what she’s seeing.

Admitting that she took the key from the house, Marilyn can only say that she “had her reasons” when asked what she was doing. Frustrated at Marilyn’s refusal to say anything further, Cash is forced to arrest her on suspicion of breaking and entering!

(We can’t help but think back to the days when Pippa and numerous other residents of the house used to freely pop into the vans to change the sheets/towels…how times change in Summer Bay.)

Once at the station, Heather ‘graciously’ decides that she doesn’t want Marilyn charged with an offence, knowing her delicate situation.

When Marilyn later goes back to Heather’s van, it’s clear that she’d already found what she was looking for when she was arrested.

Marilyn holds up the birth certificate as she tells Heather that she knows she’s her daughter…

“Why are you doing this?” Marilyn pleads…

“Now we can stop pretending,” Heather replies coldly.

What does Heather want from Marilyn?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) are struggling with all the admin work for the band. After spending hours drawing up a chart detailing all their bookings, they’re frustrated when Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) picks it apart, and hand it over for her to have a crack at it.

Eden admits that she can’t make head nor tail of it either, and seeing the stressful situation the three of them are in, Justin (James Stewart) offers to buy them a drink.

As they debrief in Salt, Kirby suggests to Theo and Eden that they should perhaps employ a band manager. They both think it’s a good idea, as does Justin… who suddenly decides to buy some food for them all.

Justin is clearly keen for them to ask him, but as time drags on and they don’t pick up on the signals, he finally caves in and puts himself forward for the job.

The band agree to think about it, and that evening Justin comes over to the house to put forward his proposal, complete with a pitch document to hand out.

Although Kirby is keen, Theo is reluctant at first—he lives with Justin, and he’s already working for him at the garage, does he really want him constantly hovering over the band too?

Theo is eventually persuaded and Justin is delighted to get to work, but as he attempts to barter over the band’s fee during his very first phone call to a venue, he fails miserably.

When Leah (Ada Nicodemou) steps in to help, she shows Justin how forceful he needs to be on the phone, and he’s stunned when she phones the venue and manages to get the band a good deal.

Leah then tells Justin that he should negotiate the band’s fee from their regular gig at Salt. They’re more popular now, so surely the fee should reflect that?

Exuding a newfound confidence, Justin goes to Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and points out that there’s no contract between Lyrik and Salt. As such, he would like her to agree to a 20% increase in their fee, otherwise the band will walk.

Justin makes sure to stand his ground… which only falls away from underneath him when Mac then calls his bluff.

How will Lyrik react when Justin tells them he’s lost them their only regular gig?

