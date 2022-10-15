Back to the Bay launches Home and Away’s Most Popular Character 2022

Who are your favourite ever Home and Away characters? We want to know, as we open voting for Back to the Bay’s tenth Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

For the past 18 years, Back to the Bay has run the Home and Away Most Popular Character poll. Every two years, we ask fans to vote for their favourite characters from the show’s history, and we reveal the winners in the lead-up to Christmas.

Last year, we opened up a vote to Neighbours fans too, with viewers voting Toadie Rebecchi as their favourite ever Neighbours character. Sadly, that was the first and last time we’ll be asking that question, with our Ramsay Street favourites bidding farewell earlier this year.

Hopefully the same fate won’t be in store for our favourite Summer Bay soap as it celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2023.

Home and Away has graced Australian screens since 17th January 1988, meaning you have nearly 35 years of characters to choose from.

We may have had eight polls in the past, but there have been far from eight winners. In fact, only three characters have ever come top of our vote, and one of those was a joint win:

2004 – Irene Roberts

2006 – Sally Fletcher

2008 – Sally Fletcher

2010 – Sally Fletcher

2012 – Sally Fletcher

2014 – Sally Fletcher

2016 – Sally Fletcher

2018 – Alf Stewart / Sally Fletcher

2020 – Sally Fletcher

Will Sally come top for the 9th time, or will someone else be crowned the Home and Away Most Popular Character 2022?

Only you decide. And our other visitors.

Here’s how it works.

Just enter your email address and your top 5 favourite Home and Away characters of all time in the form below.

Your favourite character will be assigned 5 points. The character you place in second position will get 4 points. The character you place in third place will get 3 points. The character in fourth place will get 2 points. Finally, as you may have guessed by now, the character you place in fifth position will get 1 point.

Once voting closes on Friday 18th November 2022, we’ll tally up the votes. Then, in December, we’ll announce the results of Back to the Bay’s tenth ever Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

Please be sure to read these few pointers before we get started:

Strictly one vote per person, and you need to enter your email address to be able to vote. If you enter more than once, your most recent entry will be the one we count.

We’ll only use your email address to make sure your vote is only counted once. If you want to subscribe to our weekly newsletter full of Home and Away spoilers, just tick the box and we’ll add you to the list. Otherwise, you won’t hear anything more from us.

You need to choose 5 characters, so think hard.

Both regular and guest characters are allowed.

Please give a character’s surname, as if you simply write down ‘Ben’ then we won’t know if you mean Ben Lucini, Ben Astoni or Ben Murray. If you need a refresher, check out our Characters section.

Any characters who have debuted in Episode 7876 or onwards (airing in Aus on 8th September 2022) are not eligible, due to the fact that these episodes have not aired in the UK as of the start of the voting.

Please only vote for who you genuinely believe are the best characters from the show’s history – not just the ones you think are the best looking, or your current favourite!

Home and Away fans, get voting!