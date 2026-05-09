8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 15th May

Next week on Coronation Street, Sam spirals as his paranoia deepens, Tim finally gets through to Will as he plans his escape with Megan, and Kit still has Gary in his sights.

1) Sam’s grip on reality worsens

Sam (Jude Riordan) is left increasingly isolated next week, as the aftermath of Megan (Beth Nixon) and Will’s (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) relationship scandal continues to affect him.

Sam was the first to realise that Megan’s connection to Will went far beyond that of a teacher and pupil, but his attempts to expose the truth came at a cost.

Once Megan realised that Sam was onto her, she repeatedly threatened him, and made it clear that no one would believe him if he spoke out.

Although the truth has now started to come out, Sam’s mental health has taken a nosedive. His fear of retaliation has already begun to distort what he sees and hears, imagining that he is continually being confronted and intimidated by Will, and next week those visions become harder for him to shake.

On Monday, Sam asks Hope (Isabella Flanagan) to go with him to the Red Rec to watch a meteor shower, but she refuses. As he prepares to go alone, he is unsettled when he sees Will coming out of a classroom and giving him a hostile look.

The encounter leaves Sam rattled, and things soon escalate further. As he sets off for the Red Rec, Sam believes Will is threatening him as he follows him down Victoria Street. Panicked, he drops his telescope, smashing it on the ground, before running away.

Leanne (Jane Danson) later finds Sam and Hope in Victoria Garden with the broken telescope and asks what happened. Hope urges Sam to tell her about Will, but later teases him about how fixated he has become on him.

Sam is already on edge, and the comment is enough to make him lose his temper.

As Sam’s fear continues to build, he has another disturbing encounter in the ginnel, where he again sees Will threatening him. This time, Sam lashes out.

The following day, as Sam prepares for his maths exam, Leanne can see that something is wrong. Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are also concerned, and begin discussing whether counselling could help with his anxiety.

But as he watches the pair on the bistro’s CCTV, Sam imagines an entirely different conversation playing out. Rather than seeing their concern, he becomes convinced that his family don’t believe him, leaving him feeling completely alone.

With Nick and Toyah increasingly worried, they confide in Roy (David Neilson), who offers to call round and play chess with Sam.

But when Roy arrives at the bistro, he finds Sam agitated and distressed, staring at a tracking device he has just discovered in his school bag.

Who has been tracking Sam, and as his paranoia spirals, will he listen to what Roy has to say?

2) Will plans a secret escape with Megan

Over at the Rovers, Will remains under Megan’s spell, as his family believe they are sending him to Scotland for a fresh start—unaware that he is secretly planning to flee the country with her instead.

After everything that has happened, Ben (Aaron McCusker) has reluctantly come round to the idea that Will may be better off living with Melanie (Cindy Humphrey) for a while, away from the fallout of Megan’s abuse.

But Will has no intention of going to his mum’s.

Ben is stunned to discover that £2,000 has vanished from the safe. He admits to Maggie (Pauline McLynn) and Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) that he accidentally left it open whilst having a disagreement with Sean (Antony Cotton), leaving them to wonder who could have taken the cash.

While the family try to make sense of the missing money, Will meets Megan in secret and hands it over to her, in the hope she can book their flights to France.

When Eva later confronts him about the missing money, Will covers his tracks, before insisting that he can’t wait to move to Scotland.

Ben, Eva and Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) are left believing that he is finally ready to leave Weatherfield, and they later say an emotional goodbye as he gets into Tim’s (Joe Duttine) taxi.

“Will starts to think, ‘What am I doing?’” Lucas Hodgson-Wale tells us. “He begins to realise what he’s leaving behind and starts to weigh it up: ‘Is what I’m leaving behind worth what I’m going for?’”

But once Will is in the cab, his secret plan begins to fall apart when Tim receives a notification that the Glasgow train he’s booked on has been cancelled. Despite this, Will still insists on being taken to the station.

Back at the Rovers, Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) also sees that Will’s train has been cancelled and tries to call him, while Ben is thrown into panic when he realises that Will’s passport has gone.

He quickly tells Steve (Simon Gregson) to message Tim and warn him not to let Will out of his sight.

Tim has already grown suspicious as Will persists in wanting to reach the station, but rather than pushing Will into a corner, he tries to reach him by drawing on his own past.

Tim talks about his relationship with Trisha (Anita Booth), explaining that although he enjoyed it at the time, he has since come to understand that as a 14-year-old, being with a woman in her twenties made him a victim of abuse.

“Tim and Will have a genuine connection,” Lucas explains. “Tim has been through a similar story in terms of grooming—that older woman and younger lad dynamic.”

“If anyone was going to catch on to what was happening, it was going to be Tim,” Lucas continues. “He throws out questions without trying to ‘expose’ Will—he’s just giving Will the space to expose the truth himself.”

After their long talk, Will finds himself outside Weatherfield Police Station, with it seeming as though Tim may finally have got through to him…

“When Will is deciding whether to go through with it, I didn’t want to internalise it too much,” Lucas explains. “This is the first time we see the real Will—thinking about something that isn’t based on a lie.”

3) Will Megan be charged?

Will’s report to the police marks a turning point for the Driscolls, as the family finally hear him acknowledge what happened.

Back at the Rovers, he tells Ben that he no longer wants to move to Scotland, leaving his dad relieved, although Maggie struggles to hide her panic.

He admits that going to the police was the hardest thing he has ever had to do, as he loved Megan.

“It’s hardly a secret to the family anymore, but they haven’t seen Will actually admit to it,” Lucas points out.

For the first time, Will breaks down in front of his family after weeks of trying to protect Megan.

“It’s the first time we see Will properly break down because it’s finally all caught up to him,” Lucas adds. “I imagined it like he’s been running with a long, heavy metal chain; he’s finally stopped, and the whiplash has come back and whacked him because this whole thing has been one long lie.”

At the station, Lisa (Vicky Myers) interviews Megan, telling her Will alleges that they had a sexual relationship. Megan is adamant that it is all lies, but Lisa also questions her about the £2,000 taken from the Rovers safe and the plan for her and Will to start a new life in France.

Will Megan finally be charged?

4) Tim confronts his past

Will’s decision to report Megan also provides Tim with the push he needs to try and confront Trisha again.

Sally (Sally Dynevor) had been horrified when Tim told her the truth about his past with Trisha, and up until recently, Tim had played down any talk of abuse, stating that it was a different time back then.

It wasn’t until a chat with Ben, who has spent weeks trying to get through to Will, that Tim finally began to look at his own past differently.

After the conversation with Will, Tim decides that he needs answers of his own. He’s spent weeks trying to get in touch, and a plan to confront her at work failed when he learned that she was on holiday.

As Trisha continues to ignore his texts, Tim tells Sally that he is going to return to Freshco in the hope that she’s on shift.

Once Tim finally comes face to face with Trisha, he spells out that, whether she agrees or not, she abused him when he was only 14-years-old.

How will Trisha react to Tim’s accusation?

Later in the week, Tim is able to offer Will a new level of understanding as he begins to process what happened with Megan. Tim sympathises with him and explains that going to see Trisha has helped him find peace.

5) Will Maggie tell Ben the truth about Alan’s death?

Meanwhile, whilst the developments with Will have brought a sense of relief to the Driscoll household, his staying in Weatherfield rather than going to live with his mum spells fear for Maggie.

Melanie has been using what she knows about Maggie’s husband Alan’s death to put pressure on Maggie.

Alan died after a tussle with Maggie at the top of the stairs when Ben and his brother Finlay were young, and Melanie has been threatening to expose the truth unless Maggie persuaded Ben to let Will move to Scotland with her.

A conversation between the pair had also been overheard by Megan, who chose to hold it over Maggie too. Following a confrontation at the precinct, Maggie later collapsed in Victoria Gardens after suffering a heart attack.

As Maggie continues to recuperate at the Rovers, she’s thrown into a panic when Melanie phones Ben, knowing that Will’s decision to stay has left Melanie with no reason to keep quiet.

With the threat of the truth finally reaching Ben now more pressing than ever, Maggie tells him that they need to talk.

After years of allowing Ben to believe one version of his father’s death, will Maggie finally admit what really happened to Alan?

By the end of the week, tensions are high at the Rovers as Ben struggles to process everything the family has been through over the past week.

6) Gary faces fresh suspicion

Gary (Mikey North) comes under increasing pressure next week, as Kit (Jacob Roberts) and Lisa continue their investigation into Theo’s (James Cartwright) murder.

Gary has already found himself drawn into the inquiry after sending Theo a threatening text on the night he died, having earlier smashed up his van in anger over what he had done to Todd.

Following Theo’s death, Gary admitted what he’s done to Maria, and explained he’d deleted the footage of himself smashing up the van from the builder’s yard CCTV.

When police later questioned him, Maria stepped in with an alibi, claiming that she and Gary had been together in the builder’s yard that night.

She also explained away the deleted CCTV footage by telling police that she had asked Gary to get rid of it because it showed a private moment between them.

What Gary doesn’t know is that he has also been caught in the background of one of Sally and Tim’s photos taken after the wedding, showing him appearing to leave the crime scene shortly after 10pm—though no one has yet noticed the detail.

Next week, Kit and Lisa remain unconvinced by Gary’s account, agreeing at the station that his alibi doesn’t stack up.

The investigation then moves to the builder’s yard, where police arrive to gather potential evidence. Among the items they take away are a number of scaffolding poles, as they try to establish whether one of them could have been used as the murder weapon.

By the end of the week, Lisa tells Kit that they have been unable to recover the deleted CCTV footage from Gary’s computer, leaving them back at square one in their search for Theo’s killer.

Kit, however, isn’t ready to move on. On the street, he makes it clear to Gary that he remains his number one suspect.

Is Gary hiding more than he has admitted—or is Kit looking in the wrong direction?

7) Todd urges Summer to leave Weatherfield

Meanwhile, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is continuing to struggle as the investigation into Theo’s death goes on around him.

After finally escaping months of abuse, Todd has been left with no chance to see Theo face justice for what he put him through.

Instead, Theo’s death has turned the focus onto Todd and his loved ones, with George (Tony Maudsley) already having been hauled to the station as a suspect.

As the week continues, Todd is unable to hide his resentment towards the police. In the Rovers, he stares daggers at Kit and Lisa, clearly still furious over their handling of the case and the fact that Theo wasn’t stopped sooner.

But Lisa reads his reaction differently, interpreting Todd’s animosity as potential guilt.

Later in the week, Summer (Harriet Bibby) reveals that she has been offered a place at a university in the US.

After everything that has happened with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), Theo and the fallout from both, it gives Summer the chance to leave Weatherfield behind for a fresh start.

Todd insists that she should accept the offer, believing it will do her good to begin again somewhere else.

But having been confronted by Theo shortly before his death, could Summer have another reason for considering a move overseas?

8) Daniel gains an unexpected houseguest

Also next week, Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) finds a way to keep a roof over her head, as Daniel’s (Rob Mallard) own deception gives her unexpected leverage.

Daniel has been hiding himself away since his suspension from teaching, after Hope accused him of assault during a row at school.

Already struggling in the aftermath of his relationship with Megan, Daniel told Ken (William Roache) and Adam (Sam Robertson) that he was heading to the Lakes to clear his head, only to shut himself away at the builder’s yard flat instead.

With his family believing he is out of Weatherfield, Daniel keeps up the lie when Ken and Bertie phone to check in, assuring them that the country air is doing him good.

Over at No.8, David (Jack P Shepherd) has had enough of Jodie and demands that she move out.

Jodie doesn’t go quietly. Instead, she turns the bedroom incident back on David, trying to sow fresh doubts in Shona’s (Julia Goulding) mind by making out that there was more to what happened between them than David has admitted.

With nowhere else to stay, Jodie soon spots a possible way out. After overhearing Ken talking about Daniel’s supposed trip to the Lakes, she assumes that the builder’s yard flat is empty and formulates a plan.

Jodie later lets herself into the flat, only to come face to face with a furious Daniel. Thinking quickly, she claims that she found his spare key on the pavement and was simply returning it, but Daniel doesn’t believe her and orders her out.

Jodie then makes it clear that she knows he is lying to his family. If he throws her out, she can reveal that he isn’t in the Lakes after all.

She also explains that she has nowhere else to go, leaving Daniel with a difficult choice.

Jodie returns to No.8 to collect the last of her things, telling Shona there are no hard feelings and claiming that she is staying with a friend. But as she leaves, her expression darkens.

Later in the week, Jodie reminds Daniel that he is supposed to return from his holiday and suggests that getting back to normal would do him good. But will Daniel be able to face everyone?

Meanwhile, Jodie continues to cause chaos on the street.

Outside the Kabin, when Cassie (Claire Sweeney) refuses to buy Bertie (now played by Henry Duggan) and Dorin (Henry Meller) any sweets, Jodie makes a dig about Cassie being too old to look after young children, prompting Cassie to march off.

When Cassie is later distracted, Jodie slips Bertie and Dorin a bag of sweets.

Is Jodie about to make herself another enemy?