6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 15th May

Next week on Emmerdale, the Dingles rally as Cain undergoes surgery, Robert’s actions catch up with him, and Charity reels when Dr Todd ups her demands.

1) Cain goes under the knife

Cain (Jeff Hordley) faces a difficult new stage in his cancer battle next week, as the day of his long-awaited surgery finally arrives.

The operation has been hanging over Cain for weeks, with his fears about the future only intensifying after his treatment was delayed by the injuries he sustained when Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) accidentally hit him with his car.

Although Moira (Natalie J Robb) has reassured him that they will face whatever comes next together, Cain has remained troubled by what the surgery could mean for their relationship—particularly the possibility that it may affect his ability to be intimate with her.

As the morning of the operation arrives, Cain and Moira both try to keep their fears in check, not wanting to make an already difficult day any harder for each other.

But Cain’s son Kyle (Huey Quinn) is finding it harder to hide his worry. Over at the café, he’s clearly anxious as he has breakfast, with his dad’s impending surgery weighing heavily on him.

Later, the family head to the hospital where Cain is finally taken into theatre.

Panicking, Kyle follows his dad out into the corridor as the nurse wheels him away.

Some time later, the family are relieved when they hear that Cain’s operation has gone as well as they’d hoped. For Cain though, it’s only one of many hurdles to overcome.

As well as the potential side effects he’d already been fretting over, he finds himself confronted by the fact he’ll need a catheter for the immediate future.

With worries about permanent incontinence now playing on his mind, Cain can’t face the idea of being sent home. Instead, he claims to be in pain in the hope of delaying his discharge.

Seeing what’s happening, Moira is frustrated by Cain’s refusal to leave hospital, but it’s Sarah (Katie Hill) who manages to cut through his self-pity. Heading in to see her grandad, she refuses to let him hide behind excuses.

Sarah’s words finally prompt Cain to return home, where he begins the difficult process of recuperating and adjusting to what comes next.

2) Robert’s in danger as Cain learns the truth

While Cain is attempting to recover from surgery, the situation at home is soon complicated by a secret that Moira has been trying to keep from him.

Recently, Robert (Ryan Hawley) confessed to Moira that he was responsible for planting the identity documents that led to her arrest, after Joe (Ned Porteous) blackmailed him over Victoria’s (Isabel Hodgins) involvement in John’s death.

Although Moira was devastated by the revelation, she made the decision to keep the truth from Cain, not wanting to risk derailing him ahead of his operation.

However, with Cain now back home, that secret quickly becomes harder to contain.

When Aaron (Danny Miller) and Robert pay a visit, Cain notices that there’s an atmosphere between them and Moira. Immediately sensing that something is being kept from him, Cain demands to know what’s going on.

Once Aaron and Robert have gone, Moira is left with little choice but to tell him the truth, admitting that it was Robert who planted the evidence that sent her to prison.

Cain is furious as he takes in the scale of Robert’s betrayal, and his anger soon turns towards revenge.

Later, Cain secretly approaches Sam (James Hooton) and asks him for a favour.

The following day, Robert is working at Emmerdale Farm when he hears a noise coming from the barn. As he heads inside to investigate, he’s attacked from behind and knocked unconscious by Sam.

Robert later wakes to find himself bound to a chair in his kitchen, with Cain standing over him, hammer in hand.

Furious over what Robert has put his family through, Cain is determined that he needs to pay for his actions—but with Cain barely out of hospital himself, how far will he go?

3) Dr Todd hints at Jacob’s next nightmare

Jacob’s troubles with Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) take another turn next week, just as he dared to hope that her hold over him may finally be coming to an end.

After weeks of manipulation, Jacob tried to take formal action against Todd, only to discover that she’d already lodged her own complaint against him and backed it up with a file of apparent evidence, including voice recordings.

Encouraged by Sarah to keep fighting, Jacob then attempted to gather proof of his own at Tug Ghyll, where Todd admitted that no one would believe him and that she had enjoyed making his life hell.

But Todd caught him recording her, deleted the evidence from his phone and threw him out, leaving Jacob defeated once again.

The following day, Jacob was stunned when Todd announced that she was taking early retirement.

But while he may no longer have to face her at the hospital when he returns from paternity leave, her presence in the village is sure to cause problems—particularly as Todd has already managed to convince Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) that Jacob’s ‘obsessive’ behaviour played a part in her decision.

Next week, Jacob is unsettled when he hears that Todd is attending her father’s funeral.

After everything that has happened between them, he starts to question whether the bitterness has gone too far. Todd may have made his life hell, but Jacob still finds himself uncomfortable with how ugly their feud has become.

When he opens up to Sarah about feeling guilty, she is quick to push back. As far as she’s concerned, Todd has spent weeks twisting things, undermining him and making him doubt himself, and Jacob shouldn’t be blaming himself for finally standing up to her.

Despite Sarah’s words, Jacob decides that he doesn’t want things to carry on as they are. Hoping to bring the whole situation to a close, he goes to see Todd and offers his condolences over her father’s funeral.

Jacob also apologises for the way things have ended up between them, hoping that the gesture might allow them both to move on without any more games or accusations.

When Todd appears to accept the gesture, Jacob allows himself to believe that the worst of her campaign against him could finally be over.

Meanwhile, Todd’s life in the village appears to take a different turn when Mary (Louise Jameson) decides to play cupid.

At the Woolpack, Mary gives Vanessa a push towards asking Todd out, and Vanessa eventually takes the plunge. Todd accepts the offer, with the pair agreeing to go on a date.

But just as Jacob starts to hope that Todd’s focus has shifted elsewhere, any hope of a clean break is quickly shattered when Todd hints that she knows a secret—one which could make Jacob’s life hell all over again.

4) Todd puts a price on Charity’s secret

The secret in question is, of course, the truth about baby Leyla’s parentage, which Todd has already realised she can use to her advantage after forcing Charity (Emma Atkins) to convince Jacob to drop his original complaint against her.

Charity has kept the truth hidden since Leyla’s birth, allowing Sarah and Jacob to raise the baby as their own, despite knowing that she isn’t biologically theirs.

Next week, it becomes clear to Charity that Todd has no intention of letting the secret go. When she learns that Todd has been making pointed comments in front of Jacob, Charity panics and warns him to give Todd a wide berth.

At the same time, Todd appears to be weighing up her own future, telling Vanessa that she’s inherited her father’s home near Sheffield.

Vanessa worries that the distance would make any possible relationship between them difficult and suggests they should stay friends.

Todd, however, explains that she can’t move until she has raised some money—and Charity soon discovers exactly how she plans to get it.

In the beer garden, Todd confronts Charity and makes it clear that she has definitive proof of the truth about Leyla. She then demands money in return for keeping quiet, leaving Charity terrified that Sarah and Jacob could be about to lose the family life they have only just begun.

Charity is further unsettled when she later sees Todd kiss Vanessa, concerned that her ex could now be caught up in Todd’s manipulation as well.

With the pressure on Charity increasing, Todd soon raises her demand to £10,000, claiming it is compensation for the pension she believes Jacob has cost her.

As Charity scrambles to work out whether she can find the money, the situation threatens to worsen when Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) lets slip some information to Todd.

What has Manpreet revealed—and could it give Todd even more power over Charity or Jacob?

5) Bear’s new start is derailed

Elsewhere in the village, Bear (Joshua Richards) tries to make a fresh start following the conclusion of the trial over Ray’s (Joe Absolom) death.

Last week saw Bear and Dylan (Fred Kettle) found not guilty for their respective charges. Paddy (Dominic Brunt), however, was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for his part in covering up Ray’s death.

Although Bear is now a free man, his ordeal at Ray and Celia’s farm is far from behind him, and the after-effects soon become clear as he starts work at the depot.

Having been given a job there alongside Mandy (Lisa Riley)—who had been forced to close the salon due to financial struggles—the pair join the workforce as Jai (Chris Bisson) introduces a new Productivity Chart competition.

Bear ends up winning the challenge, but Jai’s words inadvertently trigger a traumatic flashback to his time at the farm.

The next day, Bear is still struggling. His fear of being disciplined, combined with the reminder of what he went through under Ray and Celia’s control, causes him to snap at Mandy and Kerry (Laura Norton).

The situation worsens when Jai raises his voice, causing Bear to flinch.

Seeing what has happened, Mandy and Kerry explain to Jai that Bear is still dealing with trauma. As Jai takes this in, he softens his approach and tries to reassure him.

But with Bear’s return to normal life proving anything but straightforward, can he begin to feel safe again?

6) Will Lewis prove to be a champion tosser?

Also next week, the darts craze at the Woolpack continues, with Bob (Tony Audenshaw) preparing the men’s team to take on the newly formed women’s team.

When Bob realises he’s a player short, he starts to panic over whether he can make up the numbers.

Relief soon arrives in the form of Lewis (Bradley Riches), who joins the team and claims to have played plenty of darts in the past.

With Lewis now on board, Bob’s immediate problem appears to be solved—or is it?