Home and Away Spoilers – Tane calls off his and Felicity’s engagement

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Felicity is stunned as Tane calls off their engagement, while Eden’s meddling could put Bree in even more danger.

When Tane (Ethan Browne) proposed to girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) just over a week ago, he had no doubt hoped that it would be one of the happiest moments of her life, but little does he know the pressure that it has put her under.

The two had previously spoken about their differing views in life, Flick not being one to see herself settling down into married life with kids, but a year later Tane was hoping that she may have changed her stance.

As Tane got down on one knee up at Summer Bay’s lighthouse, with Lyrik providing a romantic song and their loved ones surrounding them, Flick momentarily stumbled and walked away to take a moment.

Tane assured her that there was no rush for an answer, but as Flick saw everyone looking at her, she eventually said yes.

Flick was quick to scold her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who was in on the plan, for not warning her what was about to happen, and when they gathered for some celebratory drinks in Salt, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) could see that she was struggling to hold things together.

As Mac took her for a private word in the storeroom, Felicity broke down and admitted that the whole thing had been a nightmare—she just didn’t want to humiliate or hurt Tane by turning him down.

When Flick confirmed that she could happily see herself spending the rest of her life with Tane, Mac pointed out that nothing would have to change, the only difference would be a ring on her finger.

Mac pointed out that people can stay engaged for years, it doesn’t mean she’s going to be walking down the aisle imminently, and Flick figured she probably just needed a bit of time to get used to the idea.

Things weren’t helped however when it turned out that Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) video of the proposal had already been sent to the Parata whānau in New Zealand, who were all keen to find out when the big day would be!

This week, Flick continues to have doubts that she’s worthy of marrying Tane.

“She doesn’t believe she is good enough, and is having a bit of an identity crisis,” Jacqui told Yahoo Lifestyle. “She is also incredibly scared of commitment because everyone she loved has left her.”

When she complains to Cash about the pressure she’s feeling, Cash isn’t as sympathetic as she’d hope. Having recently been planning to propose to girlfriend Jasmine (Sam Frost)—only to find out he’d been dumped when she didn’t return home as planned—Cash feels that Flick should be grateful to have someone to be engaged to.

“It definitely helps her see it from another point of view and gives her a moment to recalibrate,” Jacqui added.

But Tane himself is beginning to see that Flick isn’t fully on board, and as he pushes her to tell him what’s wrong, he realises where her head is at.

Concluding that Flick isn’t willing to commit to him, Tane calls off the wedding, much to her shock!

Has Flick’s reluctance over the wedding caused her to lose the love of her life?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Bree (Juliet Godwin) is desperately trying to keep her abusive husband Jacob (Alex Williams) placated following his surprise arrival last week.

After finding Bree talking with Remi (Adam Rowland) in Salt, Jacob immediately became jealous and accused her of having a secret lover. When Bree’s colleague Xander (Luke Van Os) passed by and said hello, it only infuriated Jacob further, as he asked whether she was on first-name terms with every man in town.

Remi had already clocked Jacob’s reaction to meeting him, but his concern for Bree only caused issues when Jacob picked up a text from him.

Bree’s attempts to have Remi stay away, in order to not escalate the situation further, backfired when Jacob discovered the secret phone call and beat her.

With Bree unable to hide her bust-up lip at the hospital, Remi soon realised what was going on, though Bree was quick to deny it. Their conversation was interrupted however by the news that Jacob had turned up, apparently keen to see where Bree worked.

This week, Remi is distracted as the band film a music video for their latest song up at the lighthouse.

When Eden confronts him, believing it to be about their disagreement over Cash, Remi replies that not everything is about her.

Remi later decides to tell Eden what is going on with Bree, on the understanding that she doesn’t breathe a word to anyone. But infuriated with what she’s heard, Eden finds herself unable to turn a blind eye when they bump into Jacob outside the surf club.

Not appreciating her tone, Jacob comments that Remi should keep Eden under control.

“What are you going to do?“, Eden calmly replies… “Hit me?”

Remi later reprimands Eden for her comment, he’d told her how dangerous Jacob was.

Eden replies that Jacob doesn’t scare her, but Remi points out that it’s not Eden he’s worried about… what will Jacob do to Bree if he thinks she’s been talking?

It seems the warning has come too late however, as Bree is forced to head round to Remi’s house and order him to stay out of things, telling him that he’s only making things worse.

“I am not going to pretend that I don’t know what he’s doing to you,” Remi states.

“Please…just stay out of it,” Bree forcefully replies.

Remi now has a dilemma on his hands—will he make Bree’s life easier by going along with her wishes, or speak up?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 10th October (Episode 7903)

Marilyn runs to escape her shame. Remi is tormented by Jacob. Lyrik plan their first music video.

Tuesday 11th October (Episode 7904)

Felicity hides her wedding doubts from Tane. Ziggy and Dean confront the reality of childbirth. Bree warns Remi to stay away.

Wednesday 12th October (Episode 7905)

Kirby is hit by a blast from the past. Marilyn is nowhere to be found. Is Tane calling the wedding off?

Thursday 13th October (Episode 7906)

Wedding planning forces Cash and Eden together. Theo discovers Kirby’s secret. Marilyn doesn’t want to be found.