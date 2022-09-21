Home and Away Spoilers – A wedding, new characters and a return

There’s plenty of action on Home and Away over the next few months, with a wedding, a medical emergency, and the return of a fan favourite.

As we head towards the final few months of the year, we explore everything we know that’s coming up between now and the 2022 season finale, as well as a few things from early next year.

Felicity and Tane’s wedding

Earlier this year, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) faced turmoil when Flick confessed that she wasn’t sure that marriage or kids would ever be for her.

Yet in the next few weeks, we should see Tane propose to Felicity. Footage of filming, taken by a fan in May at Sydney’s Palm Beach, showed Tane get down on one knee, while other characters, now believed to be the Lyrik band members, watched on.

The video appeared to show Felicity walk away in shock, suggesting Tane may not get an instant yes, but it looks like she eventually accepts his proposal.

The news was all but confirmed by Nicholas Cartwright, who plays Cash. During a fan Q&A interview with CelebTime, a viewer asked “didn’t Tane and Flick just get engaged?” to which Nicholas laughed and asked how the fans already know this stuff.

“This is a genuine question, how do you know that, because that’s supposed to be a secret.”

The proposal should be just around the corner, with this week’s events causing Tane to re-evaluate his life. When he walks in on Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) collapsed on the floor of the garage, he becomes one of the first people to learn that she’s pregnant.

Learning that his ex-girlfriend is about to start a family gets him thinking about the future of his own relationship.

While the proposal is just around the corner, it looks like the wedding itself is only a couple of months away too.

In August, a number of the Home and Away cast headed to Blayney, a town in Central West NSW, around 240km west of Sydney, to film some major new scenes which are likely to air during or around the 2022 season finale.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Ethan Browne in a suit and Jacqui Purvis in a white dress, suggesting their wedding will end the year in style.

However, it appears that things won’t go to plan, with a major disaster set to unfold…

Dramatic car crash

A photo from the shoot at Blayney, shared by a local resident on social media, depicts a wrecked car resting underneath a tree surrounded by crew members.

While the picture didn’t feature any cast members, we are able to confirm that the car is that of Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

Another photo from the shoot, again taken by a fan, showed Leah with blood on her face and abdomen, suggesting that she was indeed in the car at the time, either as the driver or a passenger.

While Justin (James Stewart) was at the filming, there is currently no indication of whether he was in the car alongside Leah, or whether there were any other passengers.

Nephew Theo seems to be safe, however, as Matt Evans was spotted filming scenes at Palm Beach the same week, whilst the other filming unit was away at Blayney.

The Blayney Chronicle, a local newspaper, approached Seven for comment during the filming and received the following statement:

“Home and Away is currently shooting some location scenes in beautiful Blayney and its surrounding areas. “These scenes will feature in episodes screening on Channel 7 and 7Plus at a date yet to be announced.“

Local residents were warned in a letter drop that the scenes would include “special effects of fire and smoke, and prop emergency vehicles”.

It is very possible that the crash may not be an accident. Scenes recently aired in Australia have revealed that the Death Adders motorcycle club, the bikie gang seeking revenge on the Parata family, have ordered a hit on Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).

Cash found himself in a deadly shootout with gang leader Marty (Ben Wood), which left Marty dead. The gang’s remaining members are now looking for vengeance, with Cash their target.

Tane also played a big part in the gang’s downfall, as he wore a wire to capture their confession, giving the police enough evidence to arrest them.

With the season finale still a little under three months away, our suspicion is that a semblance of normality will return to Cash, Tane and Nikau’s lives, before the gang make a return during Tane and Felicity’s wedding, with Leah likely collateral damage.

Peter Phelps to make an appearance

Australian actor Peter Phelps, best known for his roles in Sons and Daughters, Stingers and Baywatch, looks set to make an appearance later this year, likely as part of the scenes filmed in Blayney.

He was spotted by fans watching the on-location filming last month, and joined the cast and crew for dinner at the Royal Hotel Wyong in late July.

He has starred in the show before, appearing as Alan, the father of Stu Henderson, back in 2012, and has also directed a number of episodes.

The fan photo taken in Blayney saw the actor in a blue suit, hinting that he was likely there to film scenes for Tane and Felicity’s wedding, rather than as a director.

A celebratory event

Back in May, a number of the Home and Away cast headed to Iandra Castle, a large homestead in the Central West region of New South Wales, to film scenes for the show.

The complex consists of the homestead itself, stables, surrounding gardens and parkland, and a chapel and cemetery.

The actors behind Alf (Ray Meagher), Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Roo (Georgie Parker), Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Irene (Lynne McGranger) were all on the shoot, wearing colourful outfits.

Summer Bay’s three emergency service members – Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) – were also filming, with photos on Kirsty and Ada’s Instagram accounts showing Rose and Xander in their respective uniforms.

Exactly what takes the four Summer Bay stalwarts, along with the town’s newest cops and paramedic, out to the rural location remains to be seen.

One theory is that the event is Rose’s commendation ceremony.

Rose was recently shocked to discover she had been recommended for a commendation for “showing initiative in taking down organised crime,” after leading the operation which brought down the bikie gang.

She didn’t believe she deserved recognition after the operation led to Cash being shot, but Cash and Xander have tried to convince her that she is worthy of the award.

Whether this theory is correct, or whether there’s a different occasion in store, we should find out in just a few weeks’ time.

Karen returns as Ziggy gives birth?

Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) mum Karen (Georgia Adamson) has recently been spotted by fans watching filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach.

Karen was last seen in March when Dean finally let her meet his son Jai (River Jarvis). Is she back this time to meet her newest grandchild?

Australian viewers have recently seen Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) discover she’s pregnant with Dean Thompson’s baby.

The news came just as Ziggy had decided to pursue her dream of touring the country entering surfing competitions, and the discovery that she’s pregnant means she may have to put that dream on hold once again.

Now, new photos from the set suggest that Ziggy successfully gives birth, and that she and Dean are about to become parents.

On 7th September, Lynne McGranger (Irene) posted a photo to Instagram showing herself alongside Emily Symons (Marilyn), Georgia Adamson (Karen), Sophie Dillman (Ziggy), Patrick O’Connor (Dean), and, most significantly, a baby’s pram.

With Home and Away filmed between 4 and 5 months in advance of episodes airing, these scenes are likely to air in February.

As Ziggy has only just discovered she’s pregnant, fans are wondering whether there is enough time for her to have reached full term by then.

Of course, we don’t yet know how far along Ziggy’s pregnancy is, and it’s possible she’s further along than she realises. This week’s episodes see her and Dean attend their first ultrasound, which should give us a better idea of Ziggy’s due date.

Alternatively, and slightly more left field, could the baby belong to Karen, who recently reunited with her partner Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane)?

New character Stacey Collingwood

New character Stacey, played by Maleeka Gasbarri, made her first appearance in episode 7882, which aired on Thursday 15th September in Australia.

She was a nurse who Remi took home shortly after being rejected by Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin).

She was credited as a guest character, but it seems her appearance wasn’t a one-off. Maleeka has been seen filming at various points over the past few months, dressed in a Summer Bay Fit uniform and running training sessions on the beach.

Her Summer Bay Fit uniform is a stark contrast to the nurse’s uniform she was wearing on her first appearance. What will cause her to either lose her job or resign from Northern Districts Hospital and embark on a new career as a fitness instructor?

Maleeka has also been spotted filming scenes with Luke Van Os, leading fans to speculate whether romance could blossom between Stacey and Xander.

In a recent chat with CelebTime, Luke smiled when asked if he thought his character would find love, as he hinted that “there might be some stuff coming up, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Dr Bree and Remi push boundaries of friendship

Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) arrived on screens in early August as the doctor treating Cash, who was gravely injured in the shootout at the bikie gang’s warehouse.

Like all fresh faces in the Bay, there’s more to Bree than meets the eye, and she has her own story and past which viewers will see play out over the coming months.

Talking to TV Week, Juliet described her character as a “laidback, compassionate doctor who loves a laugh,” but that her character arrives in the bay “in need of a fresh start.”

We’ve now had the first hint as to Bree’s back story, as she reveals that she’s married.

Remi (Adam Rowland) has tried to win over the new doctor in recent weeks, as he searches for love – or, at the very least, his next hookup – in Summer Bay.

While Bree initially shot Remi down, she eventually agreed to a drink with him. However, at the end of the evening, she headed home alone, leaving Remi’s ego dented.

When Remi ended up in hospital, he continued to try to win Bree around, asking her why she won’t simply give him a shot. Finally, she gave in and confesses that she has a good reason – “because I’m married!”

She revealed that her husband, Jacob, is a fly-in, fly-out mechanic on the mines, and that’s why he isn’t around at the moment. They met in high school and love each other very much.

However, in the coming weeks, Remi and Bree’s friendship develops and they come close to crossing a line.

While they agree to just be friends, is there more between them? And, will we get to meet Bree’s mystery husband?

There are likely just over two months left of Home and Away for 2022.

The exact date of this year’s season finale won’t be confirmed until much nearer the time, but recent years have seen it air in the final weeks of November.

We will continue to bring you all the latest spoilers in the run-up to the final episodes of the year.

In the UK, Home and Away airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR, with a first look at 6:30pm on 5STAR.

In Australia, it airs Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel 7.