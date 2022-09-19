Home and Away Spoilers – Ziggy’s baby at risk after shock collapse

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Ziggy pushes herself too hard as she juggles pregnancy and her career, putting her baby’s life in danger.

In the past couple of months, Theo’s (Matt Evans) life has undergone somewhat of a transformation.

He started an apprenticeship at Summer Bay Auto, first studying under Justin (James Stewart), then under Ziggy (Sophie Dillman). Then, he became lead singer of Lyrik, and is loving his new life performing in gigs up and down the coast.

Ziggy has seemed somewhat put out by Theo’s new life, and shut Justin down when he began to gush over Leah’s nephew at every opportunity.

Finally, she admitted the truth to boyfriend Dean (Patrick O’Connor) – while she was happy that Theo was living out his dreams, it made her sad that she’d missed out on her own dream of becoming a professional surfer.

With a little encouragement from Dean, she finally realised that she could juggle surf competitions alongside her relationship with Dean and her life in Summer Bay.

“You can go up and down the coastline competing, and you can come home, to me,” Dean assured her. “Me and Jai will be waiting for you.”

Finally following her dreams, she took the time off work and headed to her first event at Avoca Beach.

After one event, she was already reaping the rewards.

Not only did she return to Summer Bay with a trophy, but she proudly told Dean that she’d secured herself a sponsorship from a surf shop in the city! Her dreams were quickly becoming a reality.

However, things came to an abrupt end just a matter of hours later, when she made a surprise discovery…

She suffered a dizzy spell at the beach, which prompted new doctor and fellow surf enthusiast Bree (Juliet Godwin) to ask her if there was any chance she was pregnant.

Taking a test back at the farmhouse, she discovered that Bree was right – she’s pregnant!

While she and Dean are in a great place, kids just haven’t been on the cards. The news came as a complete surprise, and Ziggy and Dean spent days avoiding the subject, with neither wanting to approach the topic of whether they would keep the baby.

Eventually, Dean – with a little encouragement from his sister Mackenzie (Emily Weir) – told Ziggy that there was nothing he would rather do than have a child with her. This initially caused her to freak out, suddenly feeling under pressure to keep the baby, but once the pair finally sat down and communicated with each other, they agreed they were both on the same page – they were ready to have a baby together!

Last week saw them struggle to keep the news under wraps, with both Mackenzie and Dean wanting to shout it from the rooftops. Ziggy sensibly reminded the pair that they needed to wait until their twelve-week scan, even refusing to let Dean tell Jai (River Jarvis).

This week, Dean and Ziggy head to the hospital for their first ultrasound.

While there’s a brief moment of concern as the doctor pauses for a moment during the scan, it appears that everything is fine, and Ziggy is warmed by Dean’s fatherly devotion to both her and the baby.

With Ziggy refusing to tell anyone about her pregnancy, it’s business as usual – she’s determined to surf as much as she can, while she still can, and she’s even keeping the news from boss Justin.

With Justin otherwise engaged in his new role as manager of Lyrik, he’s got less time to devote to the garage, and this week offers Ziggy a promotion!

She knows she shouldn’t take it, with her morning sickness making even basic tasks difficult, but she can’t resist. She’s already giving up a budding surf career for the baby, and it seems she isn’t ready to sacrifice her job at the garage too.

As the week goes on, Ziggy is determined to prove to her boss and boyfriend that she’s the right woman for the job.

She finds herself alone at the garage, and with so much going on, her concentration slips.

She doesn’t realise that she’s left open a bottle of chemical solvent, and, as she inhales the fumes while working on a car, she collapses, pulling down a tray of tools with her!

Talking to TV Week about the latest developments, Sophie says: “She gets dizzy from smelling fumes, but also it stems from exhaustion.

“She’s in denial about her whole life changing. She’s adamant that she can do it all. She’s a superwoman, absolutely, but unfortunately she can’t do it all.”

Collapsed on the floor, she continues to breathe in the deadly fumes, with the risk to the baby increasing with every passing minute.

Just in the nick of time, Tane (Ethan Browne) turns up at the garage for his car service, where he finds Ziggy collapsed on the floor. He rushes to help her… but has he got there in time?

Will the baby be okay?

Also this week, Tane’s role in Ziggy’s rescue gives him food for thought – with his ex-girlfriend starting a family, it makes him think about his own future.

Is he ready to take the next step with Felicity (Jacqui Purvis)?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Tuesday 20th September (Episode 7885)

Xander’s resilience is tested. Ziggy is warmed by Dean’s fatherly devotion. Justin’s newfound confidence backfires.

Wednesday 21st September (Episode 7886)

Justin goes into damage control for Lyrik. Can Cash and Eden resist temptation? Felicity gets buried in Mackenzie’s mess.

Thursday 22nd September (Episodes 7887-7889)

Is Bree blurring boundaries with Remi? Cash and Eden get sprung in the act. Mackenzie comes grovelling to Justin.

Are Ziggy and the baby in danger? Xander flaunts his battle scars. Bree and Remi agree to be just friends, but are they? Marilyn dons rose-coloured glasses for Heather.

John has a bad gut feeling about Heather. Marilyn is humiliated. Tane covets Ziggy’s growing family.

