Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Leah and Justin are at loggerheads, as Theo gets an eventful welcome at his first Parata barbeque.

Next week in Summer Bay, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) is furious with Justin (James Stewart) after he threw her under the bus during a talk with Chloe (Sam Barrett).

The two have been uncomfortable with the amount of time Chloe has been spending at their house whilst romancing Theo (Matt Evans), with things coming to a head when Chloe walked in on Justin in the shower last week.

When Theo chickened out of asking Chloe to leave, it was left up to Justin and Leah to take the bull by the horns—but Leah was mortified when Justin blurted out that it was her that didn’t want Chloe spending so much time at their place!

The next day Leah is rushed off her feet at work after Chloe pulls out of her shift, and on returning home she’s quick to blame Justin for Chloe’s absence—she’s obviously too scared to be around Leah.

Justin attempts to make it up to Leah but she doesn’t even want to look at him, as she tells him that he’s sleeping on the couch tonight.

Rather than be relegated to the couch in his own home, Justin instead decides that Leah is the one in the wrong and calls on John (Shane Withington) to crash at his place for the night.

As both Leah and Justin refuse to back down, it seems it may be down to Theo and Chloe to fix things between them!

With Theo and Chloe having sorted out their own problems, Chloe suggests that perhaps Theo could stop over at her place instead—but it’s clear that Theo is nervous about doing so, having previously hinted that he finds Tane (Ethan Browne) quite intimidating!

Chloe decides that the best way to break the ice would be to hold one of the famous Parata BBQs, to welcome Theo to the extended family properly. Although he agrees, it’s clear Theo is terrified by the idea!

At the gathering, Chloe asks Tane and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) to be gentle on Theo, but little does she realise that they’ve already been making their own plans.

Nik remembers his late father Mikaere and uncle Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) embarrassing him when he brought a girl home, so it’s only natural that Theo should face the same thing—they owe it to Ari!

Tane and Nik can barely keep a straight face as they purposely make things awkward for Theo, who’s trying his very best to make conversation with them.

Whilst they eventually admit they’re just winding him up, their plan is far from over.

When the party later gather for a group photo, Nik asks Theo to step back ever so slightly, and as he does so, Tane gives him a massive shove into the pool!

Theo takes the prank in his stride, and Chloe gets to enjoy her own Mr Darcy moment… has Theo passed the Paratas baptism of fire?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th July (Episode 7811)

Mackenzie discovers where Logan’s head is at. Xander butts heads with the new doctor. Leah and Justin are at loggerheads.

Tuesday 19th July (Episode 7812)

John isn’t a fan of his new housemate. Is Theo afraid of the Paratas? Xander goes up against the head of ED.

Wednesday 20th July (Episode 7813)

Theo gets the Parata family welcome. Fun Cash makes an appearance. Dean misses Ziggy.

Thursday 21st July (Episode 7814)

Ziggy and Dean’s reunion turns sour. Cash and Rose make a drunken mistake. Felicity is forced to lie for Cash.

Friday 22nd July (Episode 7815)

Cash hides the truth from Jasmine as she leaves town. Marilyn’s bait shop is a disaster. Can Ziggy accept Dean as a River Boy? Mackenzie gets the boot.

