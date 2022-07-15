Home and Away Spoilers – UK viewers to see Logan Bennett’s abrupt exit

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Logan makes a shock decision to cut his losses and leave Summer Bay behind.

After a traumatic few weeks, it seems that life in Summer Bay has become far too complicated for Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).

So it’s perhaps understandable that, yearning for apparently simpler times, Logan makes a snap decision this week… to rejoin the army!

Logan has recently been on the brink of losing everything, after he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death. Neither Logan or the driver of the other car, Millie Hudson (Zara Zoe), were able to recall the details of the accident that killed Millie’s best friend Jo—and with forensic evidence showing that Logan was speeding at the time, the police had no choice but to place the blame on him.

It wasn’t until last week that Xander (Luke Van Os) risked his own career to tell the police that Millie’s memory had returned, and she had realised that she was in fact responsible for the accident.

Millie had been blackmailing Xander into keeping quiet by threatening to tell the police that he was stalking her, but it was a talk with Rose (Kirsty Marillier) that finally helped Millie see sense and confess.

Although everyone expected Logan to be relieved, given that the maximum punishment he was facing now was a speeding ticket, it soon became clear that Logan had become disillusioned.

Thoughout all this, Logan has also ended his relationship with girlfriend Mackenzie (Emily Weir), after a stabbing at Salt saw Logan brought in to perform clandestine surgery on Tane (Ethan Browne).

This in turn brought about the revelation that Mac had been running illegal poker nights at Salt to try and get out of debt, the magnitude of which she’d kept hidden from Logan.

Logan had already moved out of the apartment for some space when he then learned that Mac had been scammed by the recently deceased PK (Ryan Johnson), and had nearly slept with him in order to clear a debt she believed she owed him.

Although she didn’t go through with it, the fact Mac had even considered the indecent proposal was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Logan put an end to their romance for good.

With Logan giving attitude to both patients and staff alike at the hospital last week, Jasmine (Sam Frost) pulled Logan up on it.

Although Jasmine offered to be a sounding board, Logan harshly refused and told her to back off.

When Jasmine pointed out that he was usually a very caring person, Logan explained that his being so had got him nowhere. Jasmine gave up, but not before telling Logan to not lose sight of why he took this job in the first place.

This week, Jasmine’s words have clearly struck a chord with Logan, as he ponders in his office, staring at his medical certificates.

Sitting back down at his desk, Logan makes a call to the army, to ask about re-enlisting…

After hearing about Logan’s issues from Jasmine, Mac visits him at the hospital later that day only to find a Dr Bolton (Septimus Caton) in charge of the emergency department—Logan has gone!

The next day, after leaving numerous messages for Logan, Mac finally receives a voicemail from him, apologising and explaining his decision to leave. Before signing off, Logan tells Mac that she’s an amazing woman, and to be happy.

Although Mac is devastated, she tells Jasmine that she knows she has to respect Logan’s decision…

Logan’s final episode airs in the UK on Monday 18th July on Channel 5, while “first look” viewers can see it at 6:30pm today (Friday 15th July) on 5STAR.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th July (Episode 7811)

Mackenzie discovers where Logan’s head is at. Xander butts heads with the new doctor. Leah and Justin are at loggerheads.

Tuesday 19th July (Episode 7812)

John isn’t a fan of his new housemate. Is Theo afraid of the Paratas? Xander goes up against the head of ED.

Wednesday 20th July (Episode 7813)

Theo gets the Parata family welcome. Fun Cash makes an appearance. Dean misses Ziggy.

Thursday 21st July (Episode 7814)

Ziggy and Dean’s reunion turns sour. Cash and Rose make a drunken mistake. Felicity is forced to lie for Cash.

Friday 22nd July (Episode 7815)

Cash hides the truth from Jasmine as she leaves town. Marilyn’s bait shop is a disaster. Can Ziggy accept Dean as a River Boy? Mackenzie gets the boot.