Home and Away Spoilers – Logan saved as Millie reveals the truth

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, there’s good news for Logan when the truth is finally revealed about his car crash, but the ordeal has left a lasting impact.

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) hasn’t been able to remember the details of his recent accident, which saw his car collide with that of Millie Hudson (Zara Zoe) and her friend Jo Harding a month ago.

Jo died from head trauma shortly afterwards, and with Millie also unable to recall any details, the police have only been able to go on the forensic evidence, which showed that Logan was speeding at the time of the accident.

As a result, Logan has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and in a chaotic few weeks which has seen him also break up with girlfriend Mac, Logan has been falling apart.

Alf (Ray Meagher) was forced to eject Logan from the surf club last week when he showed up drunk shouting for Mac, and seeing her talking with Emmett only worsened the situation.

However, Millie confessed to Xander (Luke Van Os) that she’d remembered what happened—she had been looking at a text on her phone in the moments before the collision.

Whilst she initially struggled to cope with the truth that she had killed her best friend, she soon resorted to blackmail to prevent Xander from going to the police. If he did so, she’d accuse him of harassing her, and it wouldn’t look good with Xander already having a past AVO on his record.

Having decided to take the risk and turn Millie in, this week Xander reveals the truth to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) at the police station.

After giving his statement, Xander confides to Rose that Millie knows about his AVO and will attempt to use it against him, but she promises to sort it.

When Millie is dragged in for questioning, it goes just as expected when she accuses Xander of being obsessed with her. Rose struggles to keep her cool, and when she lashes out at Millie, Cash is forced to throw her out.

Whilst Cash questions both Rose’s professional judgement and the fact that Xander appears to have form, he does note that the harassment wasn’t bad enough for Millie to ask for an AVO before Xander shopped her…

Thrown off the case, Rose sees Millie the next day and knows it’s her final chance. Taking a different approach as Millie agrees to talk, Rose explains that she knows how it feels to carry guilt around, following a police incident where people got hurt because of her actions.

She’d blamed everyone else, fearing her punishment, but eventually accepted it and was able to move on with her life. If Millie doesn’t do the same, it’ll follow her forever.

Rose’s chat evidently strikes a chord with Millie, when she arrives at the police station the following day to change her statement—she admits that she was at fault!

The interview between Cash and Millie finally sees Nicholas Cartwright share a proper on-screen conversation with his real-life sister, Zara Zoe.

“I’ve never had more fun on set,” Nick said on Instagram when Zara’s first episode aired in Australia. “It was literally impossible to not look over at her and laugh with joy between takes”



So now that Logan’s in the clear, with only a speeding ticket to face, he surely must be relieved? Apparently not, as both Roo (Georgie Parker) and Jasmine (Sam Frost) find out.

Fretting over Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) recovery after donating a kidney to her, Roo is once again busying herself with all sorts of jobs, despite doctors ordering her to take it easy.

When she offers to help out at the diner cart, an attempt to lift some boxes results in Roo doubling over in pain as she begins to bleed from her abdomen.

Roo stumbles into the diner, luckily bumping into Jasmine who rushes her to the hospital.

It soon becomes clear that Roo has burst her stitches, which doesn’t impress Logan who reminds her that she was told to take it easy.

Logan continues to reprimand Roo as he carries out the resuturing, much to Roo and Jasmine’s confusion.

After he then bites Alf’s head off, Jasmine confronts Logan, offering to be there if he ever wants to talk. Logan bluntly tells her that they’re not friends, so back off!

This isn’t like Logan at all—what’s going on with him?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th July (Episode 7806)

Will New York tear Bella and Nikau apart? Xander is caught in Millie’s trap. Logan attempts to clean up his drunken mess.

Tuesday 12th July (Episode 7807)

Bella prepares for the Big Apple. Dean leaves Ziggy in the dark. Can Rose turn Millie around with honesty?

Wednesday 13th July (Episode 7808)

Panicked Ziggy packs her bags. Dean is done playing nice with Nathan. Cash discovers Felicity’s crimes.

Thursday 14th July (Episode 7809)

Justin gets sprung in the nude. Cash is forced to arrest Felicity. Will Mackenzie escape the police? Roo itches to get Martha out of hospital.

Friday 15th July (Episode 7810)

Roo’s vigour lands her in hospital. Logan and Jasmine clash. Justin puts his foot in his mouth. Can Theo win Chloe back?