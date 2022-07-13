Neighbours Spoilers – Relationship breakdowns in the penultimate week

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, relationships and their problems are front and centre as the series kicks off its penultimate week.

These scenes will air in the UK from Monday 18th July, and in Australia from Monday 25th July.

Will Izzy be Karl and Susan’s new neighbour?

The Kennedys are perhaps the most affected by the week’s events, with Susan backed into a corner.

As long-term fans know, the name Isabelle Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) means nothing good. After all, when Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) marriage was on the rocks, Izzy wasted no time moving in on Karl.

What ensued was a three-year rollercoaster that saw a non-wedding between Karl and Izzy, multiple curbside showdowns between Susan and Izzy and ultimately, a child born during Karl and Susan’s eventual vow renewal… Karl and Izzy’s baby!

Fast forward ten years and Izzy was back, this time attempting to use Karl’s sperm – that she stole from Erinsborough Hospital, no less – to conceive a full sibling for Holly.

When she left, she confessed that actually, all she wanted was to get close to Karl, and that the last time she felt truly happy was when they were last together.

Now, in 2022, Izzy’s back yet again… and this time, she’s with Malcolm (Benji McNair)… Karl and Susan’s son!

It’s clear from the get-go that Susan suspects Izzy is up to her old tricks, and she’s determined to get to the bottom of it.

In her mind, there’s no reason imaginable Mal would go after the woman that helped his parents split back in 2004, without Izzy casting her hypnotic spell.

It’s not until Karl confronts Izzy that she reveals that she wants to make one of Malcolm’s dreams come true – moving back to Erinsborough. And, she plans on joining him!

When Susan learns the truth, she’s furious. Izzy knows what buttons to push, and she’s also playing the Holly card – if Susan gives her blessing for the move, Izzy will make sure that Holly moves with them, meaning Karl will finally be reunited with his daughter.

Susan feels it’s a lose-lose situation for her. Say no and she’s keeping Karl from his daughter, but say yes and she’ll be subjected to a life close to the woman she loathes.

She tries to convince her son that Izzy is bad news – after all, Malcolm was right there when Izzy and Karl’s spark first developed. However, it seems he really has fallen for her, believing her to be a changed woman, and nothing Susan says is going to change his mind.

With Susan backed into a corner and unable to say no, is Izzy about to become the newest resident of Erinsborough?

At the end of next week, a family brunch between the Kennedys, Izzy and Mal is just as awkward as you’d expect, and Susan is blindsided once again as the couple reveals there’s been a development in their moving plans…

With No. 24 Ramsay Street up for sale, are Mal and Izzy about to move just a footstep away?

Amy says goodbye

Meanwhile, poor Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) still can’t catch a break when it comes to dating.

She’s never had the best run with men, and now she is having to watch the man that she has feelings for marry another woman.

For the last few weeks, Amy has pined for her dear friend of 20 years, Toadie (Ryan Moloney). Although she’s never seen him in a romantic light until now, living with him and constantly leaning on him has resulted in Amy developing feelings.

With Toadie and Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) wedding just around the corner, Amy is finding it harder and harder to endure the loving that is going on between the soon-to-be newlyweds.

To add insult to injury, she’s put in an impossible position when Melanie asks her to make her wedding dress! Not wanting to reveal how she feels, she has no choice but to agree.

Fortunately, she has someone to turn to: Harold (Ian Smith). Being the shoulder she needs, Harold consoles Amy, as Toadie and Melanie try to get their heads around her increasingly odd behaviour.

Finally, Amy realises she has no choice but to confess her feelings to Toadie.

Melanie and Toadie are rocked by the revelation, especially so close to their special day. Deep down, Amy knows that the best thing for everyone is for her to put some space between herself and Toadie, and she announces that she’s leaving.

Is this just a temporary break to clear her head, or is Amy leaving town for good?

Is it over for Clive and Jane?

Meanwhile, Clive (Geoff Paine) and Jane’s (Annie Jones) relationship is still strained after Jane uncovered the truth about Clive’s connection to the mysterious Danielle (Christine Stephen-Daly).

Jane has recently learnt that Danielle is an ex-patient of Clive’s and that the two once slept together. They’re back in contact and Danielle is now one of Erinsborough Hospital’s main benefactors, and Clive has been scared to push her away for fear that she would reveal what happened all those years ago.

When Jane met with Danielle to ensure she was getting the whole truth, we learnt that Danielle had recently propositioned Clive to spend one final night with her, “for old times’ sake”. Rather than reject her, Clive told her he would think about it.

Unfortunately, Clive’s indiscretion isn’t the only thing playing on her mind. After discovering the truth about Byron’s (Joe Klacek) side hustle, Jane is left uneasy. She’s bitterly disappointed at her golden boy’s choice of money-making activities – what would Mrs Mangel think?!

With this weighing heavily on her mind, Jane doesn’t believe she’s in the frame of mind to forgive Clive and work on their relationship. When the pair chat, Jane tells him that things are over between them.

Will Neighbours end with Clive and Jane over once and for all? And with plenty of returnees expected over the final two weeks, is there time for some old flames to be reignited…?

The final episodes of Neighbours air in Australia on 10 and 10 Peach on Thursday 28th July, while they will air in the UK on Friday 29th July at 9pm.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8892 – Monday 18th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Karl’s about to face another huge, Izzy-sized dilemma.

Kiri organises a trip to River Bend to get the romantic vibes going with Nicolette.

Clive’s attempt to win back ground with Jane is not well-received.

8893 – Tuesday 19th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Susan and Karl are confronted with a difficult decision, and Susan feels it’s lose-lose for her.

Armed with a mountain of damning knowledge, Shane’s opinion of his old mate has changed…

Jane tells Clive she’s not sure they can repair their relationship.

8894 – Wednesday 20th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Paul wrestles with the possibility of having to sell his hotel.

Terese considers an enticing new opportunity.

Chloe confirms she has decided to sell Number 24 and move on.

8895 – Thursday 21st July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Amy is put in an impossible position.

Paul and Terese wrestle with big decisions as the clock counts down.

With Number 24 on the market, it seems more than one former resident is interested.

8896 – Friday 22nd July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Toadie reels from Amy’s confession.

Izzy and Mal reveal the latest in their moving plans.

Chloe receives a surprise visitor, offering everything she’s ever wanted.

