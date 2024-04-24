Next week on Neighbours, Krista’s life is in danger after she discovers Chelsea’s affair, leading to an ultimatum and another collapse.

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), ever since she lost her unborn baby Hope after being locked inside the Lassiters sauna by Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca).

With news that Krista was set to brief Lassiters Worldwide about the success of the inaugural Lie-In event, Chelsea found her jealousy taking over, and locked Krista in the steam room at Lassiters in a bid to take all the glory.

What was supposed to be an innocent act to nab the fame turned deadly when Krista collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

There, she was told the bad news – her child had died in utero, and worse, she would have to deliver the child and register both the birth and death, as the pregnancy was further than 20 weeks.

Ever since, Krista has been on a downward spiral. Teaming her grief over Hope with her still raw grief over David’s (Takaya Honda) passing, Krista has found herself falling further towards substance abuse as a method of coping.

Little does she know that Chelsea has been secretly pushing her towards the brink, having stashed prescription pills for her to find in order to tempt her.

Krista and Aaron (Matt Wilson) shared a night of drinking together this week, as they bonded over their shared grief, but Krista promises a nervous Aaron that it’s a one-time thing.

Yet Krista’s downward spiral was soon uncovered as Aaron found her stash of pills. Despite realising that her ‘just this once’ attitude was a lie, Aaron continued to enable Krista’s downfall as they engaged in another bender together.

Next week, Krista continues to hide her spiral from boyfriend Leo (Tim Kano).

Kicking off in the episode airing Monday 29th April, a desperate Krista and Aaron lean on each other in an attempt to stay clean, but Leo begins to suspect that something is going on and that his girlfriend isn’t being honest with him.

Unfortunately, Krista is pushed back towards her comfort zone when she spots Chelsea with Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), the investigator who Paul (Stefan Dennis) hired to identify what led to Krista being locked in the sauna on that fateful day.

Unbeknown to anyone, Chelsea and Jeffrey have been having it off ever since she used her body as collateral to ensure that she wouldn’t be implicated in the ‘accident’ that caused Krista’s miscarriage.

Realising exactly what Chelsea is up to, Krista confronts her rival, but her long-held suspicions about Chelsea are proven to be right when she’s faced with her wrath: if Krista goes running to Paul about Chelsea’s affair with Jeffrey, she will reveal all about Krista falling back into drugs.

Forced into a corner, Krista makes the decision to seek out a dealer, and cope the only way she truly knows how – on a high.

Leo’s concern for Krista deepens as it becomes ever more evident that something is up. Wanting desperately to help, Leo seeks out his brother-in-law for more information, knowing that he and Krista have become closer since David’s death.

Aaron assures Leo that everything is fine, but Leo’s concern over his girlfriend leaves Aaron worrying more about just what state Krista is in.

Then, as Krista spirals further towards rock bottom, she finds herself in Chelsea’s hotel room…unconscious!

A terrified Chelsea now finds herself in an impossible situation. In her hotel room is drug-addled Krista, out cold, in dire need of medical attention. Her instincts tell her to call an ambulance, however there is a part of her that knows that if Krista wakes up, it could lead to all of her lies being uncovered…

For a moment, Chelsea questions whether it would be better to not call an ambulance and leave Krista to die. That is, until Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) arrives at just the right time and realises the severity of the situation they are in…

As Krista is whisked away in the ambulance, news of her malady quickly spreads. Aaron finds himself dealing with the guilt of Krista’s drug-addled state, considering he and Krista were both using earlier that evening.

After being questioned by Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Aaron finds himself caving under pressure, and he comes clean to Leo that he and Krista have both been using together to numb the pain of their respective losses.

Furious, Leo rips into Aaron for putting his needs before Krista’s, and rushes to the hospital, where he promises Krista that he will be there for her…

Meanwhile, as Chelsea’s web of lies begins to untangle, she desperately battles to ensure that Paul doesn’t find out about the dastardly deeds she has done over the past months.

Will Krista find her way out of the web, and just why was she in Chelsea’s hotel room…?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream.

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.