Neighbours Spoilers – Chloe decides to leave Ramsay Street

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Nicolette has cold feet when it comes to Kiri, whilst Chloe makes a big decision about her future on Ramsay Street.

These scenes will air in the UK from Monday 18th July, and in Australia from Monday 25th July.

Will Kiri and Nicolette make a go of things?

With the saga that is Neighbours drawing to an end, will there be a happily ever after for our favourites?

This week, it seems there could be happiness waiting just around the corner for Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly).

For weeks now, a love triangle has been simmering away between the three, with Kiri unable to decide whether or not she wanted to be with Nicolette or Chloe.

After moving in with Chloe at No. 24, Kiri found herself sleeping with her housemate. However, as much as both parties wanted it to be fireworks, the arrangement was lacking a spark.

While things gradually fizzled out between Kiri and Chloe, Kiri’s fractured bond with Nicolette started to reignite.

Kiri even convinced Nicolette to go to church with her – something that Nic had never done. In fact, she’d never even stepped foot in a church for fear it would burn down around her.

Pleasantly surprised, Nic saw what Kiri saw and the pair were able to bond.

Finally, Kiri and Chloe had a heart-to-heart and agreed that there was nothing romantic between them. Chloe also decided to give Kiri carte blanche: if she wanted to finally pursue something with Nicolette, she wasn’t going to stand in her way. With that, Chloe upped and left to visit her brothers in Adelaide.

This week, they are drawn ever closer when Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke) takes them – along with No. 24 housemate Freya (Phoebe Roberts) – hostage as she demands that Nicolette treat another injured member of her criminal gang.

Now, will Nicolette let herself fall head over heels?

As this week’s scenes kick off, Nicolette is so desperate not to ruin things with Kiri, she’s playing it super cool. However, Kiri is the total opposite. In fact, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to woo Nicolette.

Hopeful that they can rekindle things where it all kicked off, Kiri organises an impromptu trip to River Bend. After all, it was here whether Nicolette and Kiri met and shared a brief, but tantalising, fling that brought Kiri to Erinsborough.

Unfortunately for Kiri, Nicolette’s nerves are getting the better of her.

The last time Nicolette pursued a serious relationship was with Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) when she was pregnant with David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) baby.

The pair, having got off on the wrong foot, were hot and cold for several months before deciding to make a go of things.

Their relationship culminated in a heavily pregnant Nicolette proposing and Chloe accepting, feeling as though she was being put on the spot.

Some weeks later, Nic discovered that Leo (Tim Kano) and Chloe had spent the night together (unbeknownst to her at the time, it was totally platonic) and she ended their relationship and ran away with the child.

No wonder Nic is worried about diving headfirst into a serious relationship… especially when it’s with the woman who has just ended things with her ex-fiancée!

Despite Chloe having given her blessing, will Nic be able to say ‘yes’ to a relationship?

Chloe’s selling up!

Meanwhile, it’s not long after this that Chloe returns to Erinsborough with some news!

Having spent two weeks over in Adelaide with her brothers Mark (Scott McGregor) and Tyler (Travis Burns), cooing over her nephew Freddie, she is back and has made a big decision.

Calling housemates Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Kiri and Freya to arms, Chloe drops a massive bombshell on the trio: she’s decided to sell Number 24.

It’s a blow to all the women, but most of all, it’s heartbreaking for Chloe. The house was her brother Mark’s (Scott McGregor), and then it was her marital abode when she was married to Pierce (Tim Robards). However, it’s all about timing and for Chloe, it feels like the right time for a fresh start.

What we already know is that the house is being sold by A New Paige, a real estate agency owned by none other than former Ramsay Street resident Paige Smith (Olympia Valance).

Eagle eyed fans attending the Neighbours Tour spotted a ‘for sale’ poster up in the Lassiters complex some weeks ago that revealed Paige was back in town as the real estate agent looking after the sale of No. 24.

With Paige back in town, the house goes on the market and there’s plenty of interest. Before long, there are already multiple former Ramsay Street residents who have their eye on the house.

As the days begin to count down to the house being sold, Chloe’s friends decide to take a leaf out of Harold Bishop’s book… quite literally. Banding together, they decide to make an updated version of ‘Ramsay Street: A History’ – a book that Harold put together some years ago that now has pride of place in No. 30.

It’s a moment of catharsis as Chloe comes to terms with her parting Ramsay Street after almost six years. However, is there more to Chloe’s selling than meets the eye?

There’s one more surprise around the corner for Chloe as a surprise visitor arrives with the opportunity of a lifetime – everything she ever wanted. Just who might this be?

It’s no secret that one of the most prolific of Chloe’s exes, Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) will make a reappearance on Ramsay Street within the next two weeks.

When she left in 2020, she headed to Switzerland to co-parent daughter Aster (Isla Goulas & Scout Bowman) with father Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller).

Is ‘Chelly’ destined to be?

The Neighbours final episodes air in Australia on 10 and 10 Peach on Thursday 28th July, while they will air in the UK on Friday 29th July at 9pm. Read more…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8892 – Monday 18th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Karl’s about to face another huge, Izzy-sized dilemma.

Kiri organises a trip to River Bend to get the romantic vibes going with Nicolette.

Clive’s attempt to win back ground with Jane is not well-received.

8893 – Tuesday 19th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Susan and Karl are confronted with a difficult decision, and Susan feels it’s lose-lose for her.

Armed with a mountain of damning knowledge, Shane’s opinion of his old mate has changed…

Jane tells Clive she’s not sure they can repair their relationship.

8894 – Wednesday 20th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Paul wrestles with the possibility of having to sell his hotel.

Terese considers an enticing new opportunity.

Chloe confirms she has decided to sell Number 24 and move on.

8895 – Thursday 21st July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Amy is put in an impossible position.

Paul and Terese wrestle with big decisions as the clock counts down.

With Number 24 on the market, it seems more than one former resident is interested.

8896 – Friday 22nd July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Toadie reels from Amy’s confession.

Izzy and Mal reveal the latest in their moving plans.

Chloe receives a surprise visitor, offering everything she’s ever wanted.