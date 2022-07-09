Home and Away Spoilers – Ziggy packs her bags after Dean’s River Boy drama

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash is forced to arrest his own sister, while Dean taking matters into his own hands proves too much for Ziggy.

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is forced to take drastic action to clear his name this week, as he faces going down for the death of PK (Ryan Johnson).

When PK’s body was found on the beach two weeks ago, all eyes turned on Dean, who was last seen in an argument with PK after he’d made a threat on Dean’s son Jai (River Jarvis).

We later saw that Dean had enlisted River Boys Nugget (Yure Covich) and Red (Luke Chiswell) to track PK down, and our last sighting of the dodgy businessman was him tied up in the boot of their car.

Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) was concerned when Dean later returned home with bloody knuckles, refusing to talk about what had happened other than to say he’d “sorted” it.

It didn’t take long for word to reach the police about Dean and PK’s run-in, and when they discovered that Dean and Ziggy had provided false alibis, they produced a search warrant… which uncovered a blood-stained wrench in the boot of Ziggy’s car!

It wasn’t looking good for Dean, but he had in fact been set up by PK’s associate Nathan (Ryan Panizza), who had planted the wrench in the car earlier that day.

This week Dean continues to keep Ziggy in the dark as he tasks Nugget and Red with tracking down Nathan, certain that he must be the guilty party.

Dean eventually gets a call from Nugget during Bella’s farewell party, and the next day he disappears, leaving only a note for Ziggy telling her not to worry.

Ziggy eventually gets through to Dean as he and Nugget enter a rundown house, telling her that he’s saving his own skin—it’s either this, or he ends up back in prison.

Inside, Red has Nathan tied up to a chair.

Nathan isn’t forthcoming as he pleads ignorance, but Dean remains unconvinced. Nathan admits that PK was making his life hell, and claims that an argument Dean had witnessed between the two of them was Nathan trying to convince PK to not manipulate Mackenzie (Emily Weir) as he had done him.

Meanwhile, back at the farmhouse, Ziggy opens the door to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and several other officers. They’ve got the forensics back on the wrench which confirms the blood was PK’s—they now have a warrant for Dean’s arrest!

As Dean heads outside to try to calm a panicked Ziggy on the phone, there’s an almighty commotion before Nathan comes tearing out of the house… having smashed a bottle over Nugget’s noggin.

Dean and the boys give chase as Nathan runs for his life, ducking into a paddock full of scrapped trucks.

It doesn’t take too long for Dean to sniff Nathan out, and dragging Nathan back inside, he warns him that none of them are leaving until the truth is revealed…

Cash is stunned when Dean later waltzes into the police station with Nathan by the scruff of the neck, telling Cash that he’s done his job for him.

Dean orders Nathan to speak, where he admits to killing PK and framing Dean for it.

With his nightmare finally over, Dean is beaming as he heads back to the farmhouse, expecting Ziggy to be over the moon…. but instead, he finds her packing a bag.

Ziggy explains that she’s heading away for a few days, she’s had enough of Dean’s secrecy and his relying on the River Boys every time he gets into trouble, particularly when he now has her and Jai to think about.

“I love you too much to sit here and wait for the day that you don’t come home” she tearfully explains.

Has Dean lost Ziggy in his quest for justice?

Whilst Nathan’s confession has brought relief for Dean, it also opens a can of worms for other residents, when the illicit poker nights at Salt are finally revealed.

As Nathan mentions that he was trying to protect someone else from PK’s manipulation, he admits that it was Mac, and that they’d met during one of the poker evenings. Cash’s heart sinks when Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is named as the person running them.

At the Parata house, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Flick have just finished their usual ‘bedroom exercise session’ when they’re interrupted by Cash and another officer knocking on the door.

Flick thinks that Cash is winding her up as he announces that she’s under arrest, but suddenly realises that he’s deadly serious as he lays out the accusation of organising illegal gambling!

All Flick can do is protest as Cash is forced to handcuff his sister and drag her down to the police station, with Tane in quick pursuit.

Cash shows Flick Nathan’s statement, and explains that he’s seen phone records laying bare the details of the VIP evenings.

But Flick refuses to cooperate, and Cash is forced to end the interview. Off the record, Cash tells Flick that he wants to help her—the charge could bring her a prison sentence. As he asks Flick if it had anything to do with Mac’s debt, she simply asks to speak to a lawyer.

Eventually released into Tane’s arms, Cash explains that she’s been charged with organising illegal gambling. Tane tells Flick that she doesn’t have to take the fall for this, but she says it’s too late—it’s done.

But as Cash proceeds to take Flick’s mugshot, they’re interrupted by the arrival of Mac…

Will Mac fall on her sword to save Flick?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th July (Episode 7806)

Will New York tear Bella and Nikau apart? Xander is caught in Millie’s trap. Logan attempts to clean up his drunken mess.

Tuesday 12th July (Episode 7807)

Bella prepares for the Big Apple. Dean leaves Ziggy in the dark. Can Rose turn Millie around with honesty?

Wednesday 13th July (Episode 7808)

Panicked Ziggy packs her bags. Dean is done playing nice with Nathan. Cash discovers Felicity’s crimes.

Thursday 14th July (Episode 7809)

Justin gets sprung in the nude. Cash is forced to arrest Felicity. Will Mackenzie escape the police? Roo itches to get Martha out of hospital.

Friday 15th July (Episode 7810)

Roo’s vigour lands her in hospital. Logan and Jasmine clash. Justin puts his foot in his mouth. Can Theo win Chloe back?