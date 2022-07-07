Home and Away Spoilers – Summer Bay says a sad goodbye to Bella Nixon

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, it’s time to say goodbye to another Summer Bay resident, as Bella Nixon departs Summer Bay for a dream job in New York.

Bella (Courtney Miller) was surprised by the return of former mentor Emmett Ellison (J.R. Reyne) last week, who had himself departed Aussie shores for the Big Apple last year.

Emmett brought with him the opportunity for Bella to work as his assistant on a three month project back in New York, but fearing that her relationship with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) would be strained, Bella asked Nik to come with her.

Nik has only just landed his own dream job as a paid lifeguard for Summer Bay Surf Club, and whilst his boss John (Shane Withington) was disappointed to hear that Nik may have to give it all up, he promised to support Nik in his decision.

In the end, whilst Bella was away in the city organising her passport, a productive shift on the beach saw Nik realise that his own dreams were just as important, and he told John that he was staying in Summer Bay.

This week, Bella returns and is keen to show Nik a list of the exciting things they’ll be able to do together in New York, but as Nik stops her, Bella knows what’s coming… “Please don’t say it, Nik.”

Bella’s shattered when Nik reveals that he’s not coming with her, and even though Nik promises that he’ll support her every step of the way, Bella then tells Emmett that she can’t accept his offer.

Emmett, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) all agree that Bella’s making the wrong decision—but if she’s going to change her mind that she needs to be swift about it, as Emmett is leaving the very next day.

Nik tells Bella that she’ll regret it for the rest of her life if she doesn’t seize the opportunity to further her career, and as Bella continues to worry about their relationship, Nik assures her that they’ll still talk every day—they are strong enough to survive.

Bella’s friends are delighted when she and Nik come to Salt to announce that she is heading to New York after all!

With Bella convinced, Emmett decides to turn his attention to Mac. Knowing what a rough time she’s had lately, he asks her if she’d like to come along as well!

As tempted as Mac is, she knows that she can’t run away from her problems.

Instead, Mac and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) put their all into organising a surprise farewell party for Bella.

As the evening progresses, embarrassing stories about Bella’s time in Summer Bay are shared, and Mac makes a toast.

Bella and Dean share their own private farewell out on the balcony, where they reminisce around the circumstances that first brought her to the bay—Bella is so grateful to Dean and her brother Colby (Tim Franklin) for finding her.

Dean expresses how proud he is of her, and he knows Colby would be too.

Bella gives a final speech, thanking all her loved ones for showing her the true meaning of a family.

Dean is noticeably absent the next day (but that’s a whole other story) as Mac and Ziggy join Nik in farewelling Bella and Emmett outside the surf club, taking the opportunity to partake in a group photo.

As Bella laments that she doesn’t want to say goodbye to Nik, he says she doesn’t have to—after all, it’s only for a few months.

They share a final kiss, and Bella waves her goodbyes as Emmett drives her out of Summer Bay.

Will Nik and Bella’s relationship survive…?

Be sure to check out our full Bella departure feature, published when the episode aired in Australia, looking back on her 3½ years in Summer Bay.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th July (Episode 7806)

Will New York tear Bella and Nikau apart? Xander is caught in Millie’s trap. Logan attempts to clean up his drunken mess.

Tuesday 12th July (Episode 7807)

Bella prepares for the Big Apple. Dean leaves Ziggy in the dark. Can Rose turn Millie around with honesty?

Wednesday 13th July (Episode 7808)

Panicked Ziggy packs her bags. Dean is done playing nice with Nathan. Cash discovers Felicity’s crimes.

Thursday 14th July (Episode 7809)

Justin gets sprung in the nude. Cash is forced to arrest Felicity. Will Mackenzie escape the police? Roo itches to get Martha out of hospital.

Friday 15th July (Episode 7810)

Roo’s vigour lands her in hospital. Logan and Jasmine clash. Justin puts his foot in his mouth. Can Theo win Chloe back?