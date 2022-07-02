Home and Away Spoilers – Will Emmett’s return tear Bella and Nikau apart?

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, a surprise visitor threatens Bella and Nikau’s relationship, while Leah’s meddling could spell the end for Theo and Chloe.

After a stressful few months, things have finally settled down for Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Bella (Courtney Miller), but a surprise visitor is about to throw another spanner in the works.

With Nik starting his first shift as Summer Bay’s latest paid lifeguard, his dream job, Bella heads out to take some photos for an assignment. As she lays on the floor with her eye to the viewfinder, a familiar face pops into the frame… Emmett (J.R. Reyne)!

Bella’s former mentor was last seen heading off to New York last year—shortly after Nik’s disastrous stint as a model, which saw Bella break up with him after he admitted to sleeping with agent Sienna (Rose Riley).

Bella and Emmett had held a joint exhibition in the city before he revealed he had been offered an amazing opportunity in the Big Apple, but he promised to always have her back if she needed any help.

So what brings him back to the bay?

It doesn’t take long for Bella to find out, when Emmett presents Bella with her own opportunity of a lifetime—he needs an assistant for a three-month assignment back in New York.

As Emmett leaves Bella to think things over, he heads to Salt to reacquaint himself with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who is pleased to see him given that she’s been having a right old time of it lately!

Nik however isn’t too happy to see Emmett in the surf club, as the bad memories of last year come flooding back, before Bella reminds him that Emmett was the good guy.

When he hears of the job offer, Nik can’t believe Bella is even considering it, and his reaction is enough for Bella to tell Emmett that she can’t accept. However, Emmett reminds Bella that she needs to consider her own needs as well as Nik’s, and after all, it’s only for three months.

When Bella tells Nik that she’s heading to the city for a few days to sort her passport, it’s obvious that her mind is now made up.

Nik points out that Bella likely won’t want to come back, and she admits that the distance might be too much for their relationship… which is why she wants him to come with her!

Nikau is torn as he mulls things over with John the next day, who tells him that he needs to do whatever makes him happy—but as Nik works his lifeguard shift, it’s clear he’s already living his best life…

Will Nik follow Bella to New York?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Theo (Matt Evans) and Chloe (Sam Barrett) decide to take the next step in their burgeoning relationship, but will Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) meddling put a stop to things before they’ve even begun?

The two have been teetering on the brink of romance over the past couple of weeks, or at least they were until Theo worried he’d been placed in the friendzone, and took some rather bad advice from John Palmer (Shane Withington).

Needless to say, dragging along a female friend from TAFE to drinks at Salt with Chloe, in an attempt to make Chloe jealous, didn’t go down too well. Thankfully for Theo, his apology alongside the more traditional technique of a bunch of flowers did the trick, and a second attempt at an evening at Salt ended with the two sharing a kiss.

This week, Leah has noticed the increasing amount of time that Theo has been spending with Chloe, as she teases him over their constant texting, and she tasks Justin (James Stewart) with sounding Theo out during their morning surf.

Theo’s surf is given a raincheck when he meets Chloe down at the beach and agrees to join her for a drink, but not before the two share a quick kiss in front of a surprised Justin and Nik.

Meanwhile, Leah is quizzing Marilyn (Emily Symons) on Chloe, and wondering whether she’s in the right headspace for a new relationship…

When Leah eventually hears from Justin about the kiss, she goes into overdrive and decides to invite Chloe to a special family dinner to find out her intentions, whilst claiming to Theo that she simply wants Chloe’s opinion on some new recipes.

Both Theo and Chloe are taken aback when they see the effort that Leah has gone to with the table. Yet whilst the meal goes well, things take a strange turn as Leah starts questioning Chloe on whether she likes to commit to her ‘recipes’…

Chloe doesn’t quite know what to say as Leah asks whether she’ll quickly move on to new recipes if she finds one isn’t to her taste, and when Leah deduces that Chloe likes to ‘play around’, it becomes clear that they’re not talking about cooking anymore.

Theo is mortified when Leah then quickly drops the pretence, and bluntly asks Chloe whether she’s serious about Theo or not.

As Chloe excuses herself to go to the bathroom, both Theo and Justin tell Leah how embarrassing that was, but Leah doesn’t see what the big deal is.

Theo explains that they’ve only been on one date and they’re nowhere near ready for that sort of talk yet. When Chloe emerges from the bathroom, she decides to skip dessert and head home.

The next morning Theo is upset that Chloe hasn’t been returning his texts, and quickly lays the blame onto Leah.

As Leah tries to explain that she didn’t know whether entering into a relationship with Chloe was the best thing for him now, following the recent traumatic events he’s been through, Theo accuses her of trying to control who he sees.

Leah tries to apologise and asks what she can do to make it up to him, but he can only tell her to stay out of his life.

Leah goes to find Chloe in the diner and apologises to her for coming on so strong. She can see how much Theo likes Chloe, and is only worried in case Chloe doesn’t feel the same way and Theo falls hard.

When Theo finally meets Chloe on the beach, he’s sure that he’s about to be ditched, but far from it… they decide to become official!

But Theo’s embarrassment isn’t over yet, when Justin and Leah arrive home early to find him emerging from his room half-naked.

Leah is giddy with happiness when Theo admits that he has his “girlfriend” Chloe over, feeling that it was all her doing, and Justin has to drag her away… will the new couple catch a break?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th July (Episode 7801)

Cash and Rose begin a murder investigation. Logan discovers the twisted truth. Jasmine takes up Xander’s crusade.

Tuesday 5th July (Episode 7802)

Is Dean the prime suspect for murder? Mac & Felicity’s feud boils over. Bella gets a dream proposal.

Wednesday 6th July (Episode 7803)

Will Nikau obstruct Bella’s dreams? Mackenzie rekindles an old flame. Roo refuses to leave Martha’s side. Is Dean being framed for murder?

Thursday 7th July (Episode 7804)

Leah grills Chloe about her romance with Theo. Martha and Roo face recovery apart. Will Nikau decide to pursue his own dream over Bella’s?

Friday 8th July (Episode 7805)

Has Leah’s meddling ruined Theo’s love life? Logan goes off the rails. Will Xander sacrifice himself for Logan?

All eyes turn on Dean as the investigation begins, whilst Xander is Logan’s only hope as his life falls apart around him…

