Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Hendrix’s family and friends say goodbye, with emotional memorials in both Erinsborough and Sydney.

These scenes air in the UK on Friday 25th June, and in Australia on Monday 11th July.

Hendrix’s tragic death has seen some of Neighbours’ most emotional scenes of recent years, with the cast knocking the scenes out of the park as they deal with what may well be the show’s final loss of life.

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) has been struggling to come to terms with the fact she’ll never see her new husband again, but has been determined to give him the sendoff he deserves.

She was surprised to discover that Hendrix had put together a video with help from Sadie (Emerald Chan), detailing exactly what he wanted to happen if the worst-case scenario occurred and he didn’t pull through after his operation.

The video revealed that he wanted his ashes split, with one half to be scattered in Sydney, and the other in Erinsborough.

Likewise, he wanted two memorials – one, in Sydney, would be a sad affair, while the Erinsborough memorial would have a party atmosphere.

His only other wish was that nobody went to both, recognising that even going to one memorial would be hard enough. However, Mack has been determined to say goodbye in both places and to make sure that both memorials are perfect.

Next week, after picking up Hendrix’s ashes, Mackenzie and Chloe both struggle. Mack knows she’s got some challenging days ahead, but tries her best to hold herself together, and it seems she isn’t letting herself properly grieve.

With a clash meaning that the two memorials are happening on the same day, Mackenzie has a difficult choice to make.

She eventually opts to head to Sydney with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and revisiting the places Hendrix took her to, she finds the closure she needs.

She is at last ready to say goodbye to her love, and she, the Kennedys and Hendrix’s family all join together to say goodbye and scatter his ashes.

Later in the week, Mackenzie is reunited with her dad Grant (Paul Mercurio), who has returned to help his grieving daughter.

However, Toadie is surprised by how well she’s coping. Drawing strength from them, it appears that she isn’t overwhelmed as she faces the prospect of a life without Hendrix, but is her emotional resilience too good to be true?

Meanwhile, as half of Hendrix’s ashes are scattered in Sydney, Chloe and Harlow (Jemma Robinson) come together to scatter the remaining half at Lassiters Lake.

They then join together with the rest of Ramsay Street to toast to Hendrix’s honour with the cocktails lovingly prepared by Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Goodbye, Hendrix Greyson.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8872 – Monday 20th June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Zara thinks on her feet to save herself and Sadie from Corey.

After picking up Hendrix’s ashes, Mackenzie and Chloe both struggle.

Harlow gets the answers that have been plaguing her for months.

8873 – Tuesday 21st June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Hendrix’s loved ones gather to say goodbye.

Does Amy have feelings for Toadie?

Harlow makes a decision about her future in Erinsborough.

8874 – Wednesday 22nd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David’s the happiest he’s been in ages on holiday with Aaron, and he’s almost forgotten his sentencing is only days away.

Glen decides to go cold turkey, but is it the right choice?

Amy denies Zara’s suggestion that she has feelings for Toadie, but she’s soon relying on him again.

8875 – Thursday 23rd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David, Nicolette and Aaron are trapped at sea.

Toadie is concerned by Mackenzie’s attitude. Is her emotional resilience too good to be true?

Zara shows her mum the ropes of online dating.

8876 – Friday 24th June (UK) / Monday 11th July (Aus)

Jane’s son Byron makes a splash.

David is taken into remand.

Kiri catches Glen out.

Is Amy in love with Toadie? Also next week, two more find themselves caught in Corey’s web, while Zara wonders if Amy is in love with Toadie. Read more…