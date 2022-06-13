Neighbours Spoilers – Is Amy in love with Toadie?

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, two more Ramsay Street residents find themselves caught in Corey’s web, while Zara wonders if Amy is in love with Toadie.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 20th June, and in Australia from Tuesday 5th July.

Harlow’s plan to reel Corey in backfires

As things currently stand, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) is laying low after his attempt to kidnap Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and indoctrinate her into The Order via ‘conversion therapy’.

However, in recent episodes, Harlow discovered that he placed a spyware app on her phone before his disappearance, and it gives him the ability to monitor every message she sends and receives.

Using that information, Harlow planned to reel Corey in with a series of fake messages. She and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) sent each other a series of texts, in which Harlow told Freya that she was doing okay, but that she couldn’t stop thinking about Corey.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going well – despite her emotive messages, they hear nothing from Corey. Harlow knew there was a chance that he may have stopped tracking her and would never read the messages, but this was her only plan, and she’s disappointed that it’s failed.

This week, Sargent Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is ready to put an end to things, and demands that Harlow hand over her phone.

However, just before she does so, Corey finally makes contact! Elated, Harlow is convinced she can use the opportunity to lure him out and into the arms of the police.

The following day, Harlow arranges a meeting with Corey, and the stage is set. However, at the last minute, Corey changes the time and place, and a nervous Andrew calls off the sting to protect her.

Yet Andrew’s daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) is desperate to help – perhaps looking to make amends for the part she played in Hendrix’s death – and she drags Zara (Freya Van Dyke) along to Corey’s new location.

It’s as bad an idea as it sounds. Alone in the bush, the girls are terrified as they come face to face with Corey…

With the sting called off, nobody’s going to come looking for them!

Next week, Sadie is knocked out cold, while Zara finds herself kidnapped.

Zara is thankfully still conscious, and she manages to push down her panic as she tries to find a means of escape.

Thinking on her feet, she sedates Corey with his own drugs, before bundling him into his car and getting behind the wheel, bringing him back to Erinsborough to face justice.

Andrew and Levi (Richie Morris), meanwhile, head out to rescue Sadie.

It’s an emotional reunion for the father and daughter as they finally find her, and she slowly regains consciousness.

With Corey in police custody, the whole ordeal is finally over for Harlow and everyone else involved.

When she talks to Corey, Harlow gets the answers that have been plaguing her for months. Now able to close this disturbing chapter of her life, Harlow makes the decision to leave Erinsborough and head back to the UK.

Read more on Harlow’s departure…

Is Amy in love with Toadie?

Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) and Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) friendship stretches right back until the late ’90s, when they were at Erinsborough High together.

Back then, Amy’s main love interest was Lance Wilkinson (Andrew Bibby). Although Amy and Lance were fan favourites, it wasn’t to be, and Amy left Erinsborough in 2000 pregnant with her husband Damien’s baby.

Some two decades and two failed marriages later, Amy Greenwood returned to Erinsborough, and soon found herself living with Toadie at No. 30.

She has had a number of unsuccessful relationships since she returned – Shane (Nicholas Coghlan), Ned (Ben Hall) and Levi (Richie Morris) – and still harbours insecurities after both of her husbands turned out to be gay, to the point where she worried that Ned and Levi would end up falling for each other.

Now, with Ned out of the picture, having moved to Sydney for a fresh start, Amy finds herself alone once again. Yet does she already have her sights on someone else?

Next week, her daughter Zara starts to notice the strange way that Amy has been acting around Toadie. She’s been relying on him emotionally, praising his good qualities to anyone who will listen, and using her fashion skills to help him out by adjusting his outfits.

Toadie is happy with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), and he proposes this week, but even Melanie once worried that Toadie was prioritising Amy over her.

Believing she’s onto something, Zara decides to challenge her mum – does she have feelings for Toadie?!

Amy denies Zara’s suggestion, and accepts that she leans on him too much for a friend. She tries to step back, but it’s a matter of hours before she’s desperate for his help again.

Is Zara right after all?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8872 – Monday 20th June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Zara thinks on her feet to save herself and Sadie from Corey.

After picking up Hendrix’s ashes, Mackenzie and Chloe both struggle.

Harlow gets the answers that have been plaguing her for months.

8873 – Tuesday 21st June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Hendrix’s loved ones gather to say goodbye.

Does Amy have feelings for Toadie?

Harlow makes a decision about her future in Erinsborough.

8874 – Wednesday 22nd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David’s the happiest he’s been in ages on holiday with Aaron, and he’s almost forgotten his sentencing is only days away.

Glen decides to go cold turkey, but is it the right choice?

Amy denies Zara’s suggestion that she has feelings for Toadie, but she’s soon relying on him again.

8875 – Thursday 23rd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David, Nicolette and Aaron are trapped at sea.

Toadie is concerned by Mackenzie’s attitude. Is her emotional resilience too good to be true?

Zara shows her mum the ropes of online dating.

8876 – Friday 24th June (UK) / Monday 11th July (Aus)

Jane’s son Byron makes a splash.

David is taken into remand.

Kiri catches Glen out.

Hendrix’s lung transplant goes off without a hitch, but a cruel twist of fate awaits.

Read more…