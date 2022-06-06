Neighbours Spoilers – Toadie proposes to Melanie

Coming up on Neighbours in the UK, hit hard by the week’s tragic news, Toadie decides life’s too short and makes a surprising decision about Melanie.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 13th June, and in Australia from Thursday 30th June.

Toadie has been a mainstay on Ramsay Street since 1995. In his 27 years on our screens, he’s transformed from a troubled teen with a love of practical jokes into a successful lawyer and doting dad to three children – Nell (Scarlett Anderson), Hugo (John Turner) and adopted son Callum (Morgan Baker) – whilst still keeping his penchant for practical jokes.

Yet if there’s one area where he’s had mixed results, it’s his love life. He married his true love Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) back in 2003, but she went missing, presumed dead, when the car they were driving crashed into the sea.

The spark between Toadie and Sonya developed soon after she arrived in Erinsborough in 2009. They wed in 2013, had a child – Nell – and spent six years happily-ish married until Sonya’s untimely death in 2019.

Toadie and Sonya’s marriage hit its biggest hurdle in 2017 with the arrival of a woman who looked a lot like his ex-wife Dee Bliss (Madeleine West).

The woman wasn’t actually Dee, but a lookalike, Andrea, who had come to Erinsborough aiming to scam Toadie.

The two ended up sleeping together and Andrea fell pregnant, resulting in Toadie’s second biological child, Hugo.

A couple of years after Andrea’s arrival nearly destroyed Toadie and Sonya’s relationship, Sonya was given a diagnosis of stage four ovarian cancer, meaning she had just weeks to live. She succumbed to her illness in March 2019, leaving Toadie heartbroken.

It took the Toad a long time to find himself another stable partner, despite many forays into the dating world.

He briefly reunited with Dee Bliss (Madeleine West), who was eventually discovered to be alive after all, but the pair decided that their lives had moved on and that the time wasn’t right for a relationship.

He and Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) shared a strong connection and a love of practical jokes, but she still had feelings for her estranged husband.

Things were looking good for Toadie and Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) until he discovered that she’d stolen a winning lottery ticket from a dying man; and the less said about Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison) the better.

Then along came Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), who returned to Ramsay Street in 2021 after a 30 year absence and took up a job as Toadie’s new PA. Much flirting later, and Mel and Toadie found themselves in a secret relationship.

While it certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing, and Toadie has been shocked by Mel’s immaturity on a number of occasions, he’s also been impressed with how good she is around Nell and Hugo.

Their relationship has endured despite their struggles, the most recent of which came when Mel thought Toadie was prioritising Amy’s (Jacinta Stapleton) feelings over her own. Yet overall, she’s brought Toadie some much needed happiness.

Next week, Ramsay Street is rocked by the news that Hendrix’s (Ben Turland) body has rejected his lung transplant, and he’s left with just hours left to live.

The street comes together in mourning as he passes away, and friendships are strengthened as the residents comfort those who were closest to Hendrix.

For Toadie, it’s Melanie’s warm care which helps him through the terrible news.

Grief has hit the Rebecchi family one too many times, but this time Mel is there as the glue holding them together.

When Toadie sees her comforting Nell, he’s overwhelmed with love, and is grateful to have such a wonderful woman in his life.

Just as Hendrix’s proposal to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) came out of the blue after his diagnosis, Toadie makes a snap decision of his own, and he proposes to Melanie in the kitchen of No. 30!

She’s stunned, and she’s delighted that Toadie feels so strongly, but she fears that the proposal is a knee-jerk reaction born of the heightened emotions of recent days.

As much as she loves him, Mel feels that they would be rushing things if they got engaged right now. For a start, they’d be skipping a few important steps – they don’t even live together yet.

So, Melanie comes back with a counter offer – they don’t get engaged, but she moves in.

Welcome to Number 30, Melanie!

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8867 – Monday 13th June (UK) / Thursday 30th June (Aus)

Hendrix’s operation takes a tragic turn.

8868 – Tuesday 14th June (UK) / Monday 4th July (Aus)

The neighbours cope with some devastating news.

Zara reveals Hendrix’s secret project was a video for his family.

Toadie makes a surprising decision about Melanie.

8869 – Wednesday 15th June (UK) / Monday 4th July (Aus)

Terese becomes conflicted about turning her mum away.

Melanie is stunned by Toadie’s proposal, but makes a counter offer.

Mackenzie pushes herself too far.

8870 – Thursday 16th June (UK) / Tuesday 5th July (Aus)

Glen submits to Estelle’s blackmail over his addiction.

Corey finally makes contact with Harlow. Can she catch him?

8871 – Friday 17th June (UK) / Tuesday 5th July (Aus)

Terese gives Estelle a shocking ultimatum.

Has Glen ruined everything good in his life?

Sadie and Zara come face to face with Corey.