Neighbours Spoilers – Erinsborough says goodbye to Hendrix Greyson

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Hendrix’s lung transplant goes off without a hitch, but a cruel twist of fate awaits.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 13th June, and in Australia from Thursday 30th June.

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).

His persistent cough revealed he had sarcoidosis, which is often treatable. However, it had already developed into pulmonary fibrosis, likely caused by the toxic fumes he breathed in when he rushed into a burning Erinsborough High to save girlfriend Mackenzie (Georgie Stone). The development left him needing a lung transplant within three years.

When he and Mackenzie headed to Sydney shortly after, Hendrix’s sister Alana (Molly Broadstock) soon sensed something was up, and she and his dad Pierce (Tim Robards) discovered the truth about his health problems when they snooped through his bags.

His whole family were nothing but supportive, and their outpouring of love prompted Hendrix to make a spur-of-the-moment decision to propose to Mackenzie.

Back in Erinsborough, their friends threw him and Mackenzie an engagement party, where he received a phone call telling him that a donor had already been found!

With the transplant just a week away, and with Hendrix facing months of recovery afterwards, Hendrix and Mackenzie made the decision to bring the wedding forward, and get married right away.

Suddenly, everything in Hendrix’s life is going perfectly.

Tuesday’s UK episode (airing in Australia on Tuesday 28th June) sees the young couple tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their whole family, including Mackenzie’s dad Grant (Paul Mercurio).

The day is perfect, and there’s another surprise in store when Pierce reveals he’s bought the newliweds their own apartment, so they can start married life under the same roof.

A few days later, and despite almost missing things up with the donor, Hendrix prepares to go under the knife.

He covers his fear, but as Mackenzie, Pierce and the Kennedys gather round, he’s again reassured by their ongoing support.

On the other side, he learns that the surgery has been successful – the lung transplant went off without a hitch. It’s the news everyone has been hoping for.

Unfortunately, as so commonly occurs in Erinsborough, tragedy is looming just around the corner and a complication send Hendrix into panic mode. It’s quickly discovered that his body is rejecting the transplanted lung, and he’s left with just hours to live.

Putting on a brave face, Hendrix is forced to accept his fate. In his bed at Erinsborough hospital, Hendrix surrounds himself with his loved ones.

A once cheeky private school snob, now loved by all those around him, battles his last few hours to cherish what little time he has left.

Not a dry eye will be left as he takes his last breath.

Vale Hendrix Greyson.

A look back on “Hendo”

As Erinsborough says goodbye to Hendrix, we take a look at his time on Ramsay Street.

Ever since his arrival in Erinsborough three years ago, Hendrix Greyson has been a shining light upon those around him.

However, this week, the light is set to go out permanently.

The son of multi millionaire hotel tycoon Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards / Don Hany), Hendrix arrived as the spoilt son who was kicked out of his private school and sent to live with his estranged father by mum Lisa (Jane Allsop).

It wasn’t long before Hendrix began to make his mark on Ramsay Street. Not only did he find himself in a playful rivalry with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), he soon developed a crush on his stepmother Chloe (April Rose Pengilly). Their friendship was one that endured, despite her marriage with Pierce ending not long after it began.

Throughout his first few months in Erinsborough, Hendrix was nothing but trouble. He stole the Melbourne Cup trophy, threw Pierce’s golf clubs in the lake, gatecrashed parties, and drove a car into a marquee at Lassiters by mistake.

As 2020 rolled around, Hendrix realised that his rivalry with Harlow was slowly turning romantic. It took the accidental death of the Willis’ cat Clementine – whom Hendrix loved and Harlow hated – to finally bring the pair together.

Their relationship started off well and had some sweet moments, including when Hendrix comforted Harlow after her mother died in an explosion, but things eventually became fraught.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Pierce slowly degraded as well, and Hendrix accidentally poisoned him after learning he’d cheated on Chloe with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal).

After ending things with his wife and Dipi, Pierce decided to move back to Sydney, wanting Hendrix to join him. He refused, wanting to stay on in Erinsborough. Luckily Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) agreed he could move back into No. 28, on the provision that he got a job and paid rent.

After Hendrix almost lost No. 24 in an illegal gambling ring, and caused a pizza oven explosion which landed Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) in hospital, Harlow rejected Hendrix due to his immaturity.

She broke things off with him, leaving him heartbroken. Although he attempted valiantly to win her back, his attempted were to nil avail as she soon moved on with his rival Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson).

One of Hendrix’s biggest battles came in the form of Year 13. Having failed his VCE, Hendrix decided to return to school in a special program designed to hone in on practical skills that could be utilised in the workforce.

Although he saw out most of the year, Hendrix quit before the end. Fortunately, he’d been able to hone his skills enough to get a job at Leo’s (Tim Kano) winery. It didn’t last long before he got the sack, but thankfully Harold’s was hiring. He was quickly snapped up as a chef, and it was here that he was able to express himself through his culinary skills.

It wasn’t long before he and best friend Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) began to realise that they were developing feelings for one another. Although it felt like a forbidden romance, as Mackenzie was Harlow’s best friend, the pair gave into their feelings.

Although Harlow wasn’t happy at first, she eventually began to accept the couple and they have been on an upward trajectory ever since.

There was a brief worry in 2021 when Hendrix was found to have a lump in his testicle. Despite knowing he should get it checked out, he ended up in a downward spiral, partying and worrying that there was something seriously wrong with him.

Fortunately, it was quickly learnt after a visit to the doctor that there was nothing to worry about, leaving him free to celebrate with Mackenzie.

Come 2022 and enter Zara Selwyn (Freya van Dyke). Zara was the teen daughter of Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) who very quickly grew enamoured with Hendrix.

He only thought of her as a friend, but it was clear she wanted something more. Firstly, taking sneaky photos of him for her friends, then having a necklace he bought for Mackenzie re-engraved with her initials. Finally, a kiss topped it all off.

It wasn’t long before Hendrix came clean to Mackenzie. This fractured their relationship slightly, but they were quickly able to overcome it.

Unfortunately, tragedy was just around the corner. Despite it seeming like nothing, Hendrix’s recent cough revealed something more sinister – pulmonary fibrosis. More bad news followed: if he wasn’t able to get a lung transplant, he wouldn’t see the decade out.

A trip to Sydney reunited him with his parents, and he felt more loved by them than ever. His hastily arranged marriage was beautiful; the wedding of his and Mackenzie’s dreams.

Despite the love all around him, Hendrix struggled to come to terms with the potentially terminal nature of his illness. When a donor came forward, he risked everything to say thank you, which almost ruined his chances of undergoing the transplant. Luckily, the family had a change of heart and allowed the transplant to go ahead.

Tragically, while the surgery is a success, his body rejects the transplant, and Hendrix is left with just a matter of hours to say his goodbyes to his new wife, his family and his loved ones.

Now, with Hendrix’s death set to send shockwaves through Erinsborough, how will his loved ones – especially newly wed Mackenzie – cope?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8867 – Monday 13th June (UK) / Thursday 30th June (Aus)

Hendrix’s operation takes a tragic turn.

8868 – Tuesday 14th June (UK) / Monday 4th July (Aus)

The neighbours cope with some devastating news.

Zara reveals Hendrix’s secret project was a video for his family.

Toadie makes a surprising decision about Melanie.

8869 – Wednesday 15th June (UK) / Monday 4th July (Aus)

Terese becomes conflicted about turning her mum away.

Melanie is stunned by Toadie’s proposal, but makes a counter offer.

Mackenzie pushes herself too far.

8870 – Thursday 16th June (UK) / Tuesday 5th July (Aus)

Glen submits to Estelle’s blackmail over his addiction.

Corey finally makes contact with Harlow. Can she catch him?

8871 – Friday 17th June (UK) / Tuesday 5th July (Aus)

Terese gives Estelle a shocking ultimatum.

Has Glen ruined everything good in his life?

Sadie and Zara come face to face with Corey.