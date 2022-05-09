Neighbours Spoilers – Harlow’s in danger as Corey takes her away

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Corey continues to manipulate Harlow as he tries to bring her into the Restoration Order. As they head on a trip away, will Harlow ever see Ramsay Street again?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 16th May, and in Australia from Tuesday 14th June.

Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and Corey (Laurence Boxhall) first met in London, where Harlow was visiting her aunt Harriet (Amanda Holden). Harriet was out to get Prue’s (Denise Van Outen) diary to hand it over to The Order, but Corey convinced Harlow to burn it, telling her it would put an end to the secretive cult’s obsession with it.

In reality, Corey himself is a member of The Order, and he knew that the diary contained an important USB stick which wouldn’t get burnt in the fire. He later returned to collect it from the ashes, and was stunned when he saw its contents.

He soon turned up in Erinsborough, claiming he’d been so taken with Harlow that he had to come visit her again. The two struck up a fleeting romance, but Harlow soon realised she was still fixated on Ned (Ben Hall), and called things off.

In reality, Corey is being controlled by Christabel Bancroft (Zyd Zygier), a woman from The Order who has made it very clear he has to bring Harlow in. Harlow breaking up with him threw a spanner in the works, and he now has to try even harder to get closer to her.

In recent episodes, an unknown figure – presumably Corey – vandalised Amy’s (Jacinta Stapleton) Drinks Diva truck, making it look like Harlow was to blame. He also hinted to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that Harlow knew about Paul’s plans to sabotage Fashion Week, creating a deep divide between Terese and her step-granddaughter.

This week (UK: Wednesday 11th May / Aus: Monday 13th June), Corey steers Harlow away from her family as she tries to reconnect with them following Ned’s departure.

Then, next week (UK: Monday 16th May / Aus: Tuesday 14th June), it seems something’s wrong with Harlow. She’s lethargic and out of sorts, but she has no idea that Corey has been secretly drugging her.

Worse, thanks to his efforts to isolate her from her loved ones, Harlow has nobody to turn to.

His manipulation is working perfectly, and Harlow still has no idea that he’s anything but the perfect gentleman.

However, David (Takaya Honda) has begun to suspect that something’s up, and starts snooping.

Fearing that the doctor is onto him, Corey begins to turn Harlow against her uncle. With the help of the drugs he’s giving her, Harlow becomes more and more alienated from her friends and family.

Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) is also busy looking into how the projection of Ned and Harlow ended up on Harlow’s dress at Fashion Week. It was initially blamed on Harlow’s jealous Lassiters colleagues, bitter at Harlow once again being giving special treatment. However, is Chloe beginning to suspect that someone else is to blame?

Knowing he’s close to getting caught, Corey speeds up his plan, and whisks Harlow away for a weekend trip.

As they leave Ramsay Street behind, she’s unaware she may never see her family again…

Also next week on Neighbours…

Is there trouble on the way for Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowen)?

Next week, Melanie is put out when Amy thwarts her date plans with Toadie.

Then, things go from bad to worse when Amy hates Melanie’s redesign of the Drinks Diva – needed after the van was vandalised.

Yet rather than comforting Melanie, who’s sad that her hard work was rejected, Toadie comforts Amy, leaving Melanie concerned about how much involvement Amy has in his life…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8847 – Monday 16th May (UK) / Tuesday 14th June (Aus)

Harlow is oblivious to the danger she faces at the hands of Corey.

The news of Hendrix’s condition causes shockwaves around Ramsay Street. Now he has to face his family…

The Rodwells consider moving away. Can the Kennedys help them make it work?

8848 – Tuesday 17th May (UK) / Wednesday 15th June (Aus)

Melanie feels like a third wheel in her own relationship.

Freya accepts Levi’s olive branch.

Corey further isolates a vulnerable Harlow.

8849 – Wednesday 18th May (UK) / Wednesday 15th June (Aus)

Can Glen convince Kiri to keep her job and stay in Erinsborough?

A desperate Corey whisks Harlow away for a weekend trip.

8850 – Thursday 19th May (UK) / Thursday 16th June (Aus)

The battle lines are drawn as Paul and Terese thrash out their divorce settlement.

Hendrix decides he won’t be telling his family about his condition.

Are Chloe and Kiri playing with fire?

8851 – Friday 20th May (UK) / Thursday 16th June (Aus)

Emotions run high as Hendrix takes Mackenzie to Sydney to see his family.

Hendrix struggles as the Rodwell family move into Number 26 – they’re a constant reminder of his health issues. Will a trip to Sydney help him deal with his emotions?

Read more…

Neighbours has released further details of who’s returning for the show’s final episodes, with iconic characters from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s all set to make an appearance.

Read more…